Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electrophysiology Devices - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrophysiology devices market, valued at US$11 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$25.6 billion by 2032. The market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the 2025-2032 analysis period, supported by rising cardiovascular disease prevalence, aging populations, advances in cardiac mapping and ablation technologies, and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Electrophysiology Devices Transform Cardiac Diagnostics and Treatment

Electrophysiology devices are playing an increasingly important role in diagnosing and treating cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia. Diagnostic catheters, cardiac mapping and recording systems, ablation catheters, and access devices enable physicians to assess cardiac electrical activity, identify arrhythmia sources, and guide targeted interventions.

High-definition mapping systems are improving the visualization of cardiac electrical signals and supporting more precise ablation procedures. The integration of intracardiac echocardiography with electrophysiology studies provides real-time anatomical imaging, while robotic navigation systems can improve catheter control and procedural consistency. Wearable cardiac technologies and remote monitoring platforms are also extending arrhythmia detection and patient management beyond hospitals and cardiac centers.

Healthcare Efficiency and Technology Adoption

Advanced electrophysiology technologies can support faster diagnoses, more effective treatment planning, shorter recovery periods, and lower complication rates. Their expanding use may also reduce repeated hospital visits and dependence on long-term medication for selected patients. As more diagnostic and therapeutic procedures move into outpatient environments, ambulatory surgery centers are expected to assume a larger role in the electrophysiology devices market.

Digital health integration, data analytics, machine learning, and remote patient monitoring are further strengthening the clinical capabilities of electrophysiology systems. These technologies can improve workflow efficiency, assist procedural decision-making, and support continuous cardiac monitoring.

Key Electrophysiology Devices Market Growth Drivers



Increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation and other cardiac rhythm disorders

Growth of aging populations in major healthcare markets

Rising adoption of minimally invasive cardiac procedures

Advances in high-definition mapping, ablation, imaging, and robotic navigation

Expansion of wearable cardiac monitoring and remote patient management Continued clinical research and investment in electrophysiology device innovation

Market Segmentation and Regional Coverage

The report analyzes the electrophysiology devices market by market value in US dollars. Market coverage includes:



Device: Atrial fibrillation and non-atrial fibrillation

Type: Laboratory devices, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, and access devices

End Use: Hospitals and cardiac centers, and ambulatory surgery centers Regions and Countries: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of world

Key Market Insights



The atrial fibrillation segment is projected to reach US$18 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 14.3%.

The non-atrial fibrillation segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% through 2032.

The U.S. electrophysiology devices market was valued at US$3.3 billion in 2025.

China is forecast to reach US$4.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.9%. Japan, Canada, Germany, and the wider Asia-Pacific region are also evaluated for emerging growth opportunities and competitive developments.

Report Benefits



Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032

Detailed evaluation of major product, application, end-use, and geographic segments

Assessment of market drivers, constraints, emerging technologies, and competitive trends

Company profiles and geographic market-presence analysis

Actionable intelligence for identifying revenue opportunities and supporting strategic decisions Complimentary report updates for one year

Companies Featured



Abbott Laboratories

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

CardioFocus, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic PLC

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG Stereotaxis, Inc.

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from experts across industry, enterprise, and academia to add context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

These findings connect developing market signals with strategic direction, highlighting the technologies, competitive actions, and healthcare trends most likely to influence future demand. The analysis also extends beyond market-level forecasts to examine companies shaping the competitive environment.

Where relevant, market share analysis is presented at regional and segment levels rather than relying solely on a global figure. This approach reflects differences in competitive structure, regulatory environments, clinical adoption, and healthcare investment across major geographic markets.

Questions Addressed by the Report



How will the global electrophysiology devices market evolve through 2032?

Which technologies and healthcare trends will drive market growth?

Which product and end-use segments offer the strongest expansion potential?

How will regional market dynamics and competitive shares change? Which companies are positioned to influence the future of cardiac electrophysiology?

Key Attributes

