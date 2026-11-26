Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Specialty (except Psychiatric and Substance Abuse) Hospitals - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Specialty (except Psychiatric and Substance Abuse) Hospitals Market was valued at US$57 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$73.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. Market growth is being supported by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, aging populations, advances in medical technology and increasing demand for specialized, personalized and outpatient care.

Specialty Hospitals Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand for specialty hospital services continues to increase across cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, neurology, ophthalmology and otolaryngology. The growing global incidence of cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and age-related conditions is creating sustained demand for focused clinical expertise, advanced treatment capabilities and coordinated care pathways.

Demographic trends are also strengthening the long-term outlook. Aging populations, particularly in developed markets, require greater access to orthopedic, cardiovascular, neurological and other specialty services. At the same time, healthcare providers are expanding their ability to manage complex conditions through integrated care models that connect specialty hospitals with general hospitals, physicians and other healthcare organizations.

Technology Transforming Specialty Hospital Services

Technological innovation is reshaping clinical delivery and hospital operations. Robotic-assisted surgery, advanced medical equipment and precision medicine are supporting more accurate procedures and less invasive treatment options. These capabilities are especially important in oncology and orthopedics, where procedural precision can significantly influence clinical outcomes and recovery times.

Telemedicine is extending access to specialist consultations, monitoring and follow-up care, including for patients in rural and underserved communities. Electronic health records and artificial intelligence-driven diagnostics are also helping providers improve diagnostic accuracy, accelerate clinical decision-making and develop more personalized treatment plans. Together, these technologies are enhancing care quality while supporting greater operational efficiency.

Outpatient Care and Personalized Medicine Gain Momentum

The shift toward outpatient and minimally invasive procedures is a major specialty hospitals market trend. Healthcare systems are seeking to reduce treatment costs, improve convenience and limit unnecessary inpatient stays. As a result, specialty hospitals are expanding same-day procedures and care models that allow patients to recover at home.

Personalized and precision medicine are also gaining importance, particularly in cancer care. Treatments informed by genetic and molecular patient profiles are creating opportunities for more targeted clinical interventions. Continued collaboration among specialty hospitals, general hospitals and community providers is expected to support more comprehensive care across diagnosis, treatment and long-term disease management.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Cancer Hospitals: This segment is forecast to reach US$23 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 3.2%.

Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospitals: The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. market was valued at US$15.5 billion in 2025.

China: China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, reaching US$14.6 billion by 2032. Other Growth Markets: The report evaluates developments across Japan, Canada, Germany, the broader Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Specialty (except Psychiatric and Substance Abuse) Hospitals Market by value in U.S. dollars. Covered segments include cancer hospitals; eye, ear, nose and throat hospitals; neurological hospitals; orthopedic hospitals; and other specialty hospital categories.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Strategic Benefits of the Market Report



Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Detailed evaluation of major segments, countries and regional growth opportunities.

Assessment of market drivers, restraints, emerging technologies and care delivery trends.

Competitive intelligence covering major participants and their geographic presence.

Actionable insights designed to support investment, expansion and business planning. One year of complimentary updates covering relevant market developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global specialty hospitals market evolve through 2032?

Which clinical segments and geographic markets offer the strongest growth potential?

What factors are driving or constraining specialty hospital demand?

How are technology, outpatient care and precision medicine influencing the market? Which companies are participating in the competitive environment?

Selected Companies Featured



Agrace HospiceCare, Inc.

AMRI Hospital Bhubaneswar

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Apollo Spectra

Aspirus, Inc.

Aster MIMS

Baylor College of Medicine

Benchmark Human Services

Brigham and Women's Hospital Brookefield Hospital

Domain Expert Insights and Differentiated Intelligence



Domain Expert Perspectives: The analysis incorporates insights from experts across industry, enterprise and academia, providing context beyond conventional published research.

Early Market Signals: The report tracks shifts emerging through expert conversations, company activity and market-relevant discussions before they are fully reflected in traditional secondary research.

Validated Intelligence Base: Findings draw on conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other validated sources.

Strategic Market Direction: The report connects market signals with the factors driving change and identifies developments likely to influence future strategies.

Company Intelligence: Coverage extends beyond market-level analysis to examine organizations participating in and shaping the competitive landscape. Relevant Market Share Analysis: Where analytically appropriate, market share is assessed across major regions to reflect differences in local competitive structures and market dynamics.

Key Attributes

