MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --The global AI in Healthcare Market is projected to grow from US$ 39.55 Billion in 2025 to US$ 1,078.42 Billion by 2034, registering a 45.3% CAGR from 2026 to 2034, according to a new market study.









Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming healthcare delivery by enhancing diagnostics, streamlining clinical workflows, accelerating drug discovery, and enabling more personalized patient care. Healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences organizations are increasing investments in AI-powered technologies to improve efficiency, optimize decision-making, and address growing demands on healthcare systems worldwide. As digital transformation initiatives gain momentum worldwide, AI solutions are becoming an integral component of modern healthcare infrastructure.

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Enterprise Adoption Emerges as a Key Growth Catalyst for Healthcare AI

The adoption of AI in healthcare is entering a new phase as organizations move beyond pilot projects toward enterprise-wide deployment. Healthcare systems are increasingly integrating AI into clinical decision support, medical imaging, patient monitoring, administrative automation, and population health management to address growing operational and workforce challenges.

The AI in Healthcare Market growth is being supported by increasing investments from healthcare providers, technology companies, and life sciences organizations seeking to unlock value from vast volumes of healthcare data. Advances in machine learning, natural language processing, and predictive analytics are helping healthcare providers increase diagnostic accuracy, improve resource utilization, and better engage their patients.

The market's momentum is reflected in segment performance. The Software segment accounted for 60.1% of market revenue in 2025, underscoring the growing demand for AI-powered applications that support clinical workflows, diagnostics, healthcare analytics, and operational management.

Generative AI Emerges as the Next Frontier in Healthcare Intelligence

One of the most significant trends in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is the emergence of generative AI and intelligent healthcare platforms that support clinical documentation, medical research, diagnostics, and workflow automation. Healthcare organizations are increasingly evaluating AI technologies based on their ability to deliver measurable clinical and operational benefits while integrating seamlessly into existing healthcare systems.

Technology leaders are creating healthcare-related artificial intelligence capabilities through cloud computing, analytics capabilities, and models suited to clinical applications. Recent advancements in technology underscore this point. In March 2025, Microsoft Corp. introduced Dragon Copilot, a healthcare-specific AI assistant that combines voice dictation, ambient listening, and generative AI capabilities to support clinical documentation, information retrieval, and workflow automation, reflecting the growing industry focus on AI-enabled clinical productivity and decision support.

Responsible use of AI is another aspect that industry players are considering as adoption becomes widespread in healthcare environments. It is anticipated that these initiatives will improve trust in AI-driven solutions in healthcare and create more opportunities in hospitals, clinics, research facilities, and pharmaceutical firms.

Asia Pacific Powers the Next Wave of Healthcare AI Expansion

Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the most dynamic regions for AI adoption in healthcare during the forecast period (2026-2034). Expansion of healthcare infrastructure, government-supported healthcare programs, increased healthcare expenditure, and investments in high-tech solutions are among the factors driving demand in the region.

The region is projected to register a 47.5% CAGR through 2034, outpacing many other global markets. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore are investing in healthcare digitization projects, smart hospital projects, diagnostic applications of artificial intelligence, and the modernization of healthcare data systems.

While Asia Pacific presents significant growth opportunities, North America continued to lead in 2025, with its share in the global market reaching 41.2%. The region is well-endowed with sophisticated Healthcare IT systems, strong research and development, and some great technology pioneers. Meanwhile, the United States market is projected to grow at a 46.1% CAGR during the forecast period, supported by expanding adoption of AI-powered healthcare solutions across providers, payers, and life sciences organizations.

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Key Market Takeaways



Market Size, 2025: US$ 39.55 Billion

Projected Market Size, 2034: US$ 1,078.42 Billion

CAGR, 2026–2034: 45.3%

High-Growth Region: Asia Pacific

Key Segmentation: Component, Deployment, Organization Size, and Region Addressable Market: US$ 3,535.03 Billion

AI in Healthcare Market: Competitive Landscape

Rapid advances in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, high-performance computing, and healthcare data analytics are shaping the competitive landscape. Market participants are focusing on platform innovation, scalability, interoperability, clinical integration, and regulatory compliance as healthcare enterprises seek enterprise-level AI solutions.

Key companies covered in the market analysis include Accenture Plc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Google LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Amazon Web Services Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.

Companies are increasingly investing in healthcare-specific AI solutions that support diagnostics, workflow optimization, predictive analytics, virtual health, medical imaging, and research applications. Strategic partnerships between healthcare providers, technology vendors, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions continue to accelerate deployment and commercialization efforts.

Large organizations continue to play a major role in market adoption. The Large Enterprises segment contributed 69.6% of total market revenue in 2025, due to large enterprises' greater ability to invest in infrastructure, cloud, and AI.

As generative AI, cloud computing, and predictive analytics become increasingly embedded within healthcare operations, competition is shifting toward comprehensive AI ecosystems that integrate data, infrastructure, and clinical intelligence.

Market Segmentation

The AI in Healthcare Market is analyzed across the following segments:

By Component



Software

Hardware Services

By Deployment



Cloud On-premises

By Organization Size



Large Enterprises SMEs

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South America

Among deployment models, the Cloud segment is expected to see particularly strong momentum, registering a 47.4% CAGR during the forecast period as healthcare organizations prioritize scalability, interoperability, and real-time analytics capabilities.

The detailed regional analysis covers major countries including the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa.

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Outlook for the AI in Healthcare Market

The healthcare industry is entering a transformative period as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded within clinical, administrative, and research workflows. Healthcare providers are prioritizing technologies that can improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and support evidence-based decision-making.

Future opportunities are expected to emerge from generative AI, precision medicine, AI-powered diagnostics, and clinical decision-support solutions that help healthcare organizations improve outcomes while managing growing operational complexity. The ongoing investment in cloud computing, health information interoperability, and intelligent automation is expected to increase the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare settings.

According to the latest AI in Healthcare Market forecast, the market is expected to reach US$ 1,078.42 billion by 2034, reflecting the growing importance of AI as a foundational technology for the future of healthcare delivery.

About the AI in Healthcare Market Report

The AI in Healthcare Market report from The Insight Partners provides an in-depth analysis of market size, growth drivers, emerging opportunities, technology trends, regional developments, segmentation, and competitive dynamics.

The study covers historical market analysis for 2021–2024 and provides forecasts through 2034. It also analyzes factors influencing market expansion, including AI innovation, cloud adoption, healthcare digitization, regulatory developments, and evolving end-user requirements.

The report is designed to help stakeholders identify growth opportunities, evaluate competitive strategies, and make informed investment and business decisions in a rapidly evolving healthcare technology landscape.

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About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a global market research and consulting firm specializing in technology, healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications, manufacturing, energy, automotive, and financial services markets. The firm delivers data-driven intelligence through a robust research methodology that combines primary research, including executive interviews, industry expert consultations, customer surveys, and channel partner assessments, with extensive secondary research from proprietary databases, regulatory filings, company reports, and industry sources. ‌

With coverage spanning more than 50 industries and over 100 countries, The Insight Partners provides market sizing, growth forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trend analysis, and strategic consulting services. The firm's research and advisory solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 corporations, multinational enterprises, private equity firms, venture capital investors, government bodies, investment banks, and consulting organizations to support market entry strategies, product development, merger and acquisition evaluations, digital transformation initiatives, and capital allocation decisions. Through a strong global analyst network and a commitment to methodological rigor, The Insight Partners delivers forward-looking intelligence that helps organizations identify growth opportunities, mitigate business risks, enhance competitive positioning, and navigate rapidly evolving market landscapes with confidence.

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