Competing against 144 teams from 11 nations in the 110 kg division, independent Brazilian engineers relied on stock Nucular hardware to reach the Grand Final.

- Dmitry Bogdanchikov, CEO of Nucular ElectronicsNEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What happens when an off-the-shelf motor controller engineered for light electric vehicles (LEVs) is dropped inside a 110-kilogram (242-pound) armored combat robot? At the 2026 Battle of Robots international championship, it delivered a podium finish on the world stage.Brazilian robotics team UFO Combat has secured 2nd Place in the championship's heavyweight division, battling through a massive international field of 144 teams representing 11 countries. Operating independently without factory sponsorship, the Brazilian engineers selected a standard production controller from Nucular Electronics to power their heavyweight machine-surviving four relentless matches and dominating their bracket all the way to the Grand Final.For power electronics manufacturers, there is no validation more authentic than independent builders choosing standard hardware when failure means being torn apart in front of thousands of spectators. While a motor controller's toughest day typically involves steep mountain trails, mud, and sustained high-amperage hill climbs, a heavyweight combat arena multiplies those electrical and mechanical stresses tenfold in a matter of seconds.Throughout the tournament, the off-the-shelf Nucular controller withstood three extreme arena conditions that routinely destroy conventional electronics:1. Violent Stall Currents: When two 110 kg machines lock up or slam into steel arena walls, electric motors stall instantly. Nucular's cycle-by-cycle current limiting protected the MOSFET bridge from catastrophic spikes under full load.2. Extreme G-Forces and Shock: Heavyweight weapon impacts often shear bulky liquid electrolytic capacitors right off standard circuit boards. By utilizing compact solid polymer capacitors, an isolated dual-board logic/power stack, and a CNC-machined aluminum chassis, the controller absorbed violent kinetic impacts without structural or electrical failure.3. Instantaneous Torque Reversal: Arena survival is decided in milliseconds. High-frequency Field-Oriented Control (FOC) provided the UFO Combat driver with crisp, instantaneous bidirectional torque to dodge high-energy spinners, out-push opponents, and recover from direct hits without thermal cutouts."Four incredible fights, one lost final, and a lot of pride in what this team built," the UFO Combat team stated following the championship finals. "We gave everything in the arena, and we're not done yet. We'll be back next year, and we're coming for first place."UFO Combat's podium finish highlights a growing trend among custom EV builders, robotics engineers, and industrial designers turning to compact, fully programmable LEV electronics for high-stress applications. By building hardware around open configuration tools and ruggedized architecture, Nucular Electronics ensures that whether engineers are designing a custom trail bike, a commercial utility vehicle, or a heavyweight combat robot in Brazil, the power electronics are never the weakest link. For more information about Nucular Electronics and its line of high-power motor controllers, visit .About Nucular ElectronicsNucular Electronics designs and manufactures ultra-compact, high-performance motor controllers, on-board computers, and open CAN-bus ecosystem components for light electric vehicles and custom electric drivetrains. Known for combining extreme power density with complete user tunability and rugged reliability, Nucular hardware powers builds in over 70 countries worldwide.

...

Dmitry Bogdanchikov

Nucular Electronics Inc.

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Off-the-Shelf EV Tech in the Arena: UFO Combat Takes 2nd Place at 2026 Battle of Robots Using a Nucular Controller News Provided By Nucular Electronics Inc. November 26, 2026, 14:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.