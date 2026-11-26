What About Us? earns finalist honors in Fiction–General and Fiction–Romance as Casimiro prepares to release her third novel in early 2027.

- Calliope Casimiro

CLERMONT, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“There are no villains in this love story. Just three people trying to find their happily ever after without destroying someone else's.” - Calliope Casimiro

Author Calliope Casimiro's contemporary romance novel, What About Us? Catarina, Liam, and the Other Side of the Story, has been named a finalist in two categories of the 2026 American Writing Awards: Fiction–General and Fiction–Romance.

The recognitions follow the novel's earlier distinction as a Romance finalist in the 2026 Summer Edition of the Four Seasons Book Awards and come as Casimiro prepares for the anticipated early 2027 release of Her, Him, & Me, the third installment in her interconnected romance series.

Published by Archway Publishing on April 22, 2026, What About Us? expands upon the narrative introduced in Casimiro's 2024 debut novel, Reminders of You: The Story of Sam and Catarina. The series explores enduring love, friendship, family, personal responsibility, and the influence of timing and perspective on human relationships.

Literary Recognitions Across Multiple Genres

Casimiro's first two novels have received six finalist distinctions across several literary competitions, with recognition spanning general fiction, romance, women's fiction, and humor.

What About Us? Catarina, Liam, and the Other Side of the Story

2026 American Writing Awards - Fiction–General Finalist

2026 American Writing Awards - Fiction–Romance Finalist

2026 Four Seasons Book Awards, Summer Edition - Romance Finalist

Reminders of You: The Story of Sam and Catarina

2024 American Writing Awards - Fiction–Romance Finalist

2024 Literary Global Book Awards - Fiction–Humor Finalist

2025 Independent Author Awards - Women's Fiction Finalist

The recognition in the humor category reflects an additional element of Casimiro's storytelling. Although her novels address grief, complicated relationships, and emotional uncertainty, they also incorporate playful dialogue, family antics, and humor drawn from everyday interactions.

Her, Him, & Me: The Story Continues in Early 2027

Set in 1998, Her, Him, & Me continues the intertwined stories of Catarina Bonita, Sam Aitkens, and Liam DiAngelo as the consequences of past decisions begin to reshape their present lives.

With previously misunderstood events brought to light, the three characters must navigate the complexities of enduring love, marriage, parenthood, friendship, and personal responsibility. As their worlds converge once again, each is confronted with the difficult distinction between honoring past promises and acknowledging present feelings.

Moving between the United States and Europe, the third installment continues the series' exploration of fate, timing, and the many forms love can take, while incorporating humor, family dynamics, and the cultural nostalgia of the late 1990s.

Rather than introducing an entirely separate romantic storyline with each installment, Casimiro's series revisits interconnected relationships and events, allowing different perspectives to reveal previously unexplored aspects of the characters' experiences.

The forthcoming novel builds upon the events of the first two installments while examining how revelations about the past influence the characters' understanding of their present circumstances and responsibilities.

Revisiting a Love Story Through Different Perspectives

In Reminders of You, Casimiro introduces the relationship between Sam Aitkens and Catarina Bonita, establishing the foundation for a narrative that continues to unfold across multiple books.

In What About Us?, the author expands that narrative by bringing Catarina's and Liam DiAngelo's experiences into greater focus. An unexpected telephone call sets events in motion that challenge the characters' understanding of their shared history and the lives they have built.

Told through dual timelines and three perspectives, the novel examines how misunderstood intentions, missed opportunities, and decisions made in the name of love can influence relationships over time.

“When writing Reminders of You, I knew there was so much more to the story than what readers were initially given,” Casimiro explains.“I wanted to explore what happens when we step outside one person's perspective and experience the same story through someone else's eyes. What we perceive as the truth isn't necessarily the whole truth.”

Through Catarina, Sam, and Liam, the series considers the distinctions between romantic love, companionship, friendship, loyalty, and the responsibilities that accompany long-term relationships.

Heartbreak, Humor, and the Complexities of Human Relationships

While Casimiro's novels explore emotionally difficult subjects, humor remains a recurring component of her storytelling. Playful exchanges between characters provide a contrast to passages addressing grief, uncertainty, and unresolved feelings.

The following exchange between Catarina and Liam, from page 177 of What About Us?, illustrates the lighter side of their relationship:

“You sure you're okay?” he calls.“Can I get you anything? Water? Ibuprofen? Xanax?”

I peek out.“Are you making fun of me?”

“Yes,” he says without hesitation, flashing a grin.

“Go to bed, jerk.”

He ambles over and stops inches from me.“You know I'm kidding, right?”

“Yeah,” I smile.“I know.”

“Seriously. Do you need anything?”

“Actually, yeah,” I say, leaning closer.

He grins.“And what's that, tiger?”

I place both hands on his bare chest.“I need you...to go back to bed!” I shove him backward, flapping my hands.“Shoo, fly. Shoo!”

In contrast, another passage from the novel uses astronomical imagery to reflect on the intensity and uncertainty of a romantic relationship:

“Maybe that's why we burned so fast-because we weren't built to last. Together, we were a blue straggler. Sam once told me about this rare type of star-formed from collisions, brighter than the sun, but doomed to explode.

That was us. A supernova in human form.”

The contrasting passages illustrate how humor and emotional reflection coexist throughout the series, providing different perspectives on the characters' relationships and personal experiences.

“I wanted to write a story that reflects the messiness of real life and real love,” Casimiro explains.“Sometimes there isn't a clear right or wrong choice. Sometimes doing what we believe is right can hurt just as much as doing what we know is wrong. And sometimes love isn't about how much we're willing to fight for someone, but how much we're willing to sacrifice for them.”

The Late 1990s: An Era Before Constant Connectivity

The cultural atmosphere of the late 1990s plays a recurring role in Casimiro's interconnected series. With settings spanning Scotland, London, Los Angeles, and Portugal, the novels explore relationships during a period before smartphones, social media, and the widespread availability of instant communication.

Missed telephone calls, geographical distance, unexpected encounters, and delayed conversations influence the characters' decisions and the development of their relationships.

For Casimiro, the historical setting provides a framework for examining the relationship between communication, timing, fate, and personal choice.

“I've always been fascinated by the concept of time and the delicate interplay between it, fate, and the choices we make,” Casimiro shares.“Are certain people destined to find one another? Does the universe have a greater plan for us, or are we simply navigating the consequences of our own decisions? These questions are woven throughout the series, and What About Us? explores them on a much deeper level.”

The forthcoming Her, Him, & Me continues to incorporate the cultural nostalgia of the period, alongside international settings, family relationships, and the consequences of earlier decisions.

Three Imperfect People. Three Perspectives. No Villains.

Central to Casimiro's approach is the decision to present each of the three principal characters as individuals with their own motivations, vulnerabilities, and responsibilities rather than assigning conventional roles of hero or antagonist.

“It was important to me that none of these characters be reduced to a hero, a villain, or an obstacle standing in the way of someone else's happily ever after,” says Casimiro.“Catarina, Sam, and Liam are beautifully flawed human beings, each deserving of love and happiness. They make mistakes, sometimes hurt the very people they love most, and struggle to reconcile what their hearts want with what life demands of them.”

By revisiting events through different perspectives, the series examines how personal histories, assumptions, and emotional experiences can influence an individual's interpretation of the same circumstances.

“I hope readers walk away from What About Us? questioning not only their initial perceptions of these characters but also how quickly we tend to judge others in our own lives,” says Casimiro.“I believe that most people start out being inherently good with good intentions. Everyone has a story we may not know, a hurt we may not see, and a reason behind the choices they make. Understanding doesn't always mean agreeing, but it can lead to compassion.”

The author summarizes the central philosophy of the series in a single observation:

“There are no villains in this love story. Just three people trying to find their happily ever after without destroying someone else's.”

About the Author

Calliope Casimiro is a first-generation Portuguese American author whose contemporary romance and women's fiction novels explore enduring love, friendship, grief, family, and the influence of personal choices on relationships.

Raised in northern New Jersey, Casimiro earned a degree in Illustration before dedicating two decades to education, theater, and mentoring young storytellers. Her background in visual and performing arts informs her approach to narrative structure, dialogue, and character development.

Her novels incorporate interconnected timelines, international settings, late-1990s cultural nostalgia, and a combination of humor and emotional reflection.

A wife and mother, Casimiro resides on a lakeside farm in Clermont, Florida, with her husband and a family of rescued animals.

Series and Publication Information

Book One: Reminders of You: The Story of Sam and Catarina

Author: Calliope Casimiro

Publication Date: March 19, 2024

Publisher: Archway Publishing

Available Formats: Paperback and eBook

Paperback ISBN: 9781665757270

eBook ISBN: 9781665757287

Book Two: What About Us? Catarina, Liam, and the Other Side of the Story

Author: Calliope Casimiro

Publication Date: April 22, 2026

Publisher: Archway Publishing

Genre: Contemporary Romance, Women's Fiction, Second-Chance Romance

Available Formats: Paperback and eBook

Paperback ISBN: 9781665794565

Book Three: Her, Him, & Me

Author: Calliope Casimiro

Anticipated Publication: Early 2027

Status: Forthcoming

Additional information about the author, literary recognitions, published novels, and forthcoming releases is available at .

Author Information and Media Inquiries

Calliope Casimiro

Website:

Email:...

Instagram: @calliopecasimiro

TikTok: @calliope

Calliope Casimiro

Author

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Calliope Casimiro Earns Two American Writing Awards Finalist Recognitions Ahead of Third Novel's Release News Provided By American Writing Awards November 26, 2026, 14:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Social Media, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.