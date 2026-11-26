MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS) Director Tarun Teja's upcoming film, featuring singer, actress and song writer Shruti Haasan in the lead, is to have music by music director Varun Murali, its makers announced on Thursday.

Taking to its social media timelines to make the announcement, Shanthi Talkies, the production house producing the film, wrote, "From performing on the stages and streets of Chennai to the silver screen! We are super excited to introduce the highly talented @varun_official26 as the Music Director of #ShrutiHaasanxShanthiTalkies."

The production house also posted a video clip of the music director at his first live recording. In the video clip, music director Varun Murali said, "Vanakkam, I am Varun. This is my first movie as a music director. I definitely need your support. I believe I will give my best in this. Thank you."

The film is being produced by Arun Viswa for Shanthi Talkies, the production house known for making superhit films like 'Maaveeran', starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Madonne Ashwin, and '3BHK', starring Siddharth and directed by Sri Ganesh.

Only a couple of days ago, the production house had taken to its social media timelines to announce that actress Shruti Haasan would be playing the lead in its upcoming film.

In a statement that began with Banksy's quote - 'Art should comfort the disturbed, disturb the comfortable', producer Arun Viswa said, "As we embark on our next film, we are delighted to announce our association with the multi-faceted artist Shruti Haasan, whose versatility spans across various creative fields."

The producer further said, "Written and directed by Tarun Teja, the film brings together his distinctive writing sensibilities and imagery to create a unique and compelling cinematic experience."

Stating that from fantasy to family drama to rural rom-coms, each of his films had taken him on a different creative journey, the producer said that with this upcoming project, they were excited to explore yet another genre and a story that would appeal to audiences globally.

"We look forward to this exciting association and sharing more de- tails about the film with you in the days to come," he had signed off.

For the unaware, the yet-to-be-titled film is to be written and directed by Tarun Teja, who made his mark with the critically acclaimed horror thriller 'Asvins'.

Shruti Haasan, who has established herself as one of the most versatile performers across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema, is recognised for her talents as an actress, singer and musician.

Sources close to the unit said that further details about the film's cast, technical crew, storyline and shooting schedule will be revealed by the team in the near future.