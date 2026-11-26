MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 26 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday accused the Gandhi family of undermining the Constitution, alleging that they amended it nearly 100 times and dismissed democratically elected governments around 90 times.

Addressing a Constitution Day programme at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Bhopal, Yadav also criticised the Congress over the Emergency, describing it as an attempt to murder the Constitution.

"The four-five generations of the Gandhi family have treated the Indian Constitution in a manner that is known to everyone. They dismissed elected governments nearly 90 times and amended the Constitution around 100 times," Yadav said.

Taking a swipe at the present Congress leadership, he further alleged that the Leader of the Opposition had torn up a Bill passed by Parliament in accordance with the Constitution. Yadav said November 26, 1949, was the day the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution, which came into force on January 26, 1950.

Referring to the observance of Constitution Day, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to celebrate the occasion as Constitution Gaurav Diwas.

A programme and exhibition were organised at the state Assembly, where the trimonthly magazine 'Vidhayini' was also released.

Highlighting the contribution of Madhya Pradesh leaders to the making of the Constitution, Yadav mentioned Seth Govind Das and Hari Vishnu Kamath, saying they played an important role in the discussions over the use of 'Bharat' in place of 'India' in the Constitution.

He also referred to the contribution of state leaders during the formation of Madhya Bharat and the discussions on the country's name.

Yadav said Vishnu Kamath had fought for fundamental rights, while Hari Singh Gour had campaigned in 1921 for the establishment of a Supreme Court in India.

Defending the decisions of the Narendra Modi-led government, the Chief Minister cited the implementation of Supreme Court judgments and the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as steps reflecting the original spirit of the Constitution.

"Our Constitution is as sacred as our religious scriptures," he said, while congratulating Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar for organising the Constitution Day programme.