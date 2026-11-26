MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26 (IANS) Kerala will raise women's representation in the police force to 30 per cent by changing the existing recruitment ratio, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said on Thursday.

The present ratio of nine men to one woman will be changed to seven men and three women, he said.

The move is to ensure greater participation of women in the police force, he said.

Chennithala was speaking after inaugurating the headquarters building of the Kerala Armed Police (KAP) First Battalion at Thrippunithura.

He said 64 police stations in the state were currently headed by women Station House Officers. Women officers had proved that they could run police stations efficiently.

The government wanted to give women a greater role in the police force in keeping with the changing times and the need for gender equality, he said.

The minister said the Kerala Police had emerged as a model for the country in maintaining law and order and detecting crimes.

The force was using technical expertise to improve its performance. The police were moving towards the goal of making every station a 'My Police Station', he said.

The aim was to make police stations more accessible and people-friendly. Old vehicles at police stations were being replaced.

The government also wanted to improve the overall appearance of police stations and create a peaceful atmosphere. All services guaranteed under the law would be made available to the public, he said.

Chennithala described Operation Toofan as the biggest drug seizure drive in the state's history.

He said the Kerala Police was actively working to check the activities of international drug networks targeting the state's youth. More than 16,000 people had been arrested and over 13,000 cases registered under the operation so far, he said.

The minister said the drive would continue without compromise until drugs were completely eradicated from Kerala.

He also announced that the operation would be strengthened further under its next phase, Operation Toofan 2.0.