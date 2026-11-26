MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ethernet Routers Market Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global ethernet routers market is experiencing strong growth as enterprises, telecommunications providers and data center operators invest in faster, more secure and scalable network infrastructure. The market is projected to increase from $12.66 billion in 2025 to $13.57 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. By 2030, the market is forecast to reach $18.08 billion at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Historical market growth has been supported by enterprise network expansion, rising demand for high-speed internet connectivity and continued investment in data centers and telecommunications infrastructure. Organizations have also increased spending on routing systems that improve local area network (LAN) and wide area network (WAN) performance while accommodating growing volumes of business-critical data.

Looking ahead, ethernet router market growth is expected to be driven by the adoption of cloud-native and virtual routing platforms, 5G-enabled infrastructure and artificial intelligence-based traffic management. The expansion of Internet of Things ecosystems will further increase the number of connected devices and place additional demands on enterprise and service-provider networks. At the same time, organizations are prioritizing encrypted communications and stronger network security to protect distributed digital environments.

High-speed internet demand remains a major catalyst for the market. Businesses and consumers increasingly rely on stable, low-latency connectivity for cloud applications, video streaming, remote work, online gaming and other data-intensive services. Ethernet routers support these activities by managing traffic across connected devices and networks while maintaining bandwidth, reliability and performance. According to the UK Parliament's House of Commons Library, gigabit-capable broadband was available to 78% of UK premises in November 2024, compared with 72% in 2023 and 64% in 2022. The continued expansion of gigabit broadband is expected to strengthen demand for high-performance ethernet routing equipment.

Key ethernet router market trends include the growing use of software-defined networking, cloud-managed routing and virtual router deployments. Demand is also increasing for multi-gigabit ethernet capabilities, advanced quality-of-service features and intelligent traffic prioritization. Zero-trust security is becoming an important consideration as enterprises seek to authenticate network activity, limit unauthorized access and protect workloads across cloud, edge and on-premises environments.

Product innovation is increasingly focused on AI-optimized routing systems capable of supporting hyperscale data centers and distributed AI workloads. In October 2025, Cisco Systems launched the Cisco 8223, a 51.2-terabit ethernet routing system developed for high-volume AI and cloud traffic. Built on the Cisco Silicon One architecture, the platform combines high-density routing hardware with intelligent automation and real-time telemetry. These capabilities allow network operators to monitor congestion, optimize traffic flows and improve operational efficiency while delivering the bandwidth and low latency required by data-intensive applications.

Strategic consolidation is also reshaping the competitive environment. In July 2025, Hewlett Packard Enterprise acquired Juniper Networks for an undisclosed amount. The transaction combines Juniper's AI-native networking and data center technologies with HPE's hybrid cloud, edge-to-cloud and enterprise infrastructure portfolio. The expanded business is positioned to provide a unified, secure and cloud-native networking platform designed for AI workloads and next-generation enterprise connectivity.

North America was the largest region in the ethernet routers market in 2025, supported by extensive cloud infrastructure, advanced data center investment and strong enterprise technology adoption. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Core Routers; Edge Routers; Enterprise Routers; Virtual Routers; Integrated Services Routers

2) By Service Type: Network Design; Routing Configuration; Traffic Management; Installation And Setup; Maintenance And Support; Security Management

3) By Connectivity And Technology: Wired; Wireless; Hybrid Connectivity

4) By Port Speed: 1G Ethernet Routers; 10G Ethernet Routers; 25G Or 40G Ethernet Routers; 100G And Above Ethernet Routers

5) By End User: Telecommunication Service Providers; Enterprises; Cloud Service Providers; Government And Public Sector; Industrial And Manufacturing Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Core Routers: High Capacity Core Routers; Carrier Grade Core Routers; Modular Core Routers; Fixed Configuration Core Routers

2) By Edge Routers: Provider Edge Routers; Customer Edge Routers; Multi Service Edge Routers; Broadband Edge Routers

3) By Enterprise Routers: Branch Office Routers; Campus Network Routers; Small Office Home Office Routers; Industrial Enterprise Routers

4) By Virtual Routers: Cloud Based Virtual Routers; On Premises Virtual Routers; Software Defined Virtual Routers; Network Function Virtualization Routers

5) By Integrated Services Routers: Multi Service Integrated Routers; Security Integrated Routers; Wireless Integrated Routers; Voice Enabled Integrated Routers

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Ethernet Routers market report include:



Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Arista Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Ubiquiti Inc.

TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.

Extreme Networks Inc.

Edgecore Networks Corp.

Netgear Inc.

Allied Telesis Inc.

Zyxel Networks Corp.

Cambium Networks Ltd.

MikroTik Ltd.

H3C Technologies Co. Ltd.

DrayTek Corporation

Peplink D-Link Corporation

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