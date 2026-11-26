The global dental caries and endodontic market is experiencing strong growth, supported by the rising prevalence of tooth decay, pulp infections and other oral health conditions. The market is projected to increase from $20.94 billion in 2025 to $22.16 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

Historical market expansion has been driven by greater awareness of oral hygiene and preventive dentistry, continued development of dental clinic infrastructure, growing adoption of restorative dental procedures and advances in endodontic instruments. Increased access to professional dental care and improvements in diagnostic and treatment technologies have also strengthened demand for dental caries and endodontic products and services.

The dental caries and endodontic market is forecast to reach $28.02 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be supported by increasing demand for regenerative endodontic treatments, wider adoption of digital dentistry solutions and greater use of advanced dental biomaterials. An expanding geriatric population with dental disorders and rising investment in cosmetic and restorative dentistry are also expected to create new market opportunities.

Key dental industry trends include the integration of artificial intelligence into caries detection and endodontic diagnostic imaging, continued innovation in regenerative endodontics and biomaterials, and increased use of cloud-based dental records and treatment-planning platforms. Smart connected dental devices are enabling real-time monitoring, while augmented reality and virtual reality technologies are gaining attention for dental education, clinical training and procedure simulation.

Poor oral hygiene remains a significant factor contributing to dental caries and root canal infections. High consumption of sugary foods and beverages encourages bacterial activity, increasing the risk of tooth decay and periodontal disease. Dental caries diagnosis, restorative procedures and endodontic treatments help address these conditions at an earlier stage, limit disease progression and improve long-term oral health outcomes.

The scale of the oral health challenge is reflected in hospital admission data. According to the Parliament of the United Kingdom, approximately 31,165 hospital admissions involving children were recorded for the extraction of decayed teeth during 2022-2023. This burden is increasing the need for preventive dental care, early caries detection, cavity restoration and effective endodontic treatment.

Innovation is becoming an important competitive strategy within the dental caries and endodontic market. Companies are investing in AI-powered radiographic segmentation, advanced diagnostic imaging and precision treatment-planning technologies. These solutions can improve lesion identification, provide clearer visualization of affected areas and support more efficient clinical decision-making.

In June 2025, Pearl Inc. expanded its FDA-cleared Second Opinion dental AI platform with precision segmentation capabilities for caries and periapical radiolucency on two-dimensional radiographs. The enhancement provides pixel-level outlines of pathological regions, offering clinicians more detailed visualization than conventional bounding-box detection methods. Such developments highlight the growing role of dental AI in improving diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the oral healthcare sector. In March 2026, Canada-based specialty pharmaceutical company BioSyent Inc. acquired Oral Science Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is intended to strengthen and diversify BioSyent's position in oral healthcare and consumer health by expanding its oral care portfolio and extending its reach across dental and pharmacy distribution channels. Oral Science provides products and solutions used in dental caries prevention and endodontic care.

North America was the largest region in the dental caries and endodontic market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Dental Restoratives; Endodontic Instruments; Dental Biomaterials; Other Product Types

2) By Treatment Type: Direct Restoration; Indirect Restoration; Endodontic Treatment

3) By Material Type: Biomaterials; Metals; Ceramics; Metals Ceramics

4) By Application: Diagnosis; Prevention; Treatment; Restorative Procedures; Root Canal Therapy; Regenerative Endodontics

5) By End User: Dental Clinics; Hospitals; Academic And Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Dental Restoratives: Composite Restoratives; Amalgam Restoratives; Glass Ionomer Restoratives; Resin Modified Glass Ionomer Restoratives; Compomers; Temporary Restoratives

2) By Endodontic Instruments: Endodontic Files; Endodontic Reamers; Broaches; Endodontic Irrigation Needles; Endodontic Obturation Instruments; Endodontic Handpieces

3) By Dental Biomaterials: Filling Materials; Bonding Agents; Dental Cements; Pulp Capping Materials; Root Canal Sealers; Regenerative Materials

4) By Other Product Types: Dental Adhesives; Disinfectants And Irrigants; Isolation Materials; Matrix Systems; Finishing And Polishing Materials; Temporary Filling Materials

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

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