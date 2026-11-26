Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Veterinary Signal Detection Analytics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary signal detection analytics market is experiencing rapid growth as animal health organizations, pharmaceutical companies and regulators increase their focus on veterinary drug safety and proactive risk monitoring. The market is projected to grow from $1.03 billion in 2025 to $1.16 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.

Historical market growth has been supported by increased reporting of adverse drug reactions in veterinary medicine, stronger regulatory attention to animal drug safety and the expanding use of veterinary pharmaceuticals. Greater awareness of zoonotic disease risks has also encouraged investment in structured veterinary pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring systems.

Looking ahead, the veterinary signal detection analytics market is forecast to reach $1.85 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.4%. Key growth factors include the adoption of artificial intelligence-driven pharmacovigilance platforms, digitization of animal health reporting systems and increasing use of real-time analytics for veterinary safety monitoring. The integration of genomics and precision medicine into risk assessment is also expected to support market expansion, alongside the continued development of international veterinary drug safety compliance frameworks.

Major veterinary signal detection analytics market trends include the growing use of predictive models to identify potential drug safety risks earlier in the product lifecycle. Real-time adverse event monitoring dashboards, cloud-based safety data platforms and automated anomaly detection algorithms are becoming increasingly important. Organizations are also integrating data from multiple veterinary health sources to improve risk signal validation, strengthen surveillance and support faster evidence-based decisions.

The rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases is a significant market driver. Increasing interaction between humans and animals, intensive farming practices and expanding food supply chains can increase the potential for pathogen transmission. Veterinary signal detection analytics helps animal health stakeholders identify emerging risks and transmission patterns, supporting timely interventions and coordinated public health responses.

Recent European disease data illustrates the growing need for effective animal health surveillance. According to the European Food Safety Authority, campylobacteriosis cases increased by 4.3% to 148,181 in 2023, while salmonellosis cases rose by 16.9% to 77,486. Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli infections increased by 30% to 10,217 compared with 2022. These trends reinforce demand for advanced veterinary analytics capable of detecting safety signals and emerging health threats.

Growing pet ownership is also contributing to veterinary signal detection analytics market growth. A larger companion animal population increases the use of veterinary medicines, creating more safety data and a greater need to identify potential adverse effects. In March 2025, the American Pet Products Association reported that 94 million U.S. households owned at least one pet, compared with 82 million in 2023. Dogs were present in 51% of households, representing approximately 68 million households, while cats were present in 37%, or approximately 49 million households.

Technology development remains central to market competition and innovation. Animal health authorities and solution providers are introducing advanced pharmacovigilance systems that deliver real-time insights into veterinary drug performance and risk profiles. In August 2024, Mexico's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development launched the Veterinary Pharmacovigilance System to strengthen the safety, quality and effectiveness of animal medicines. The platform supports continuous collection and assessment of veterinary product data, enabling authorities to identify and mitigate potential risks throughout the treatment lifecycle. It also promotes responsible medicine use and supports the production of safe, high-quality food.

North America was the largest regional market for veterinary signal detection analytics in 2025, supported by established animal health infrastructure, regulatory oversight and strong adoption of digital safety technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries assessed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Animal Type: Companion Animals; Livestock Animals; Other Animal Types

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based

4) By Application: Pharmacovigilance; Risk Assessment; Real-Time Monitoring; Adverse Event Detection

5) By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics; Research Institutes; Pharmaceutical Companies; Government Agencies; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Data Analytics Software; Predictive Analytics Software; Reporting And Visualization Software; Database Management Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services; Implementation Services; Support And Maintenance Services; Training Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

