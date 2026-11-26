Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Veterinary Legionella Risk Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary legionella risk management market is experiencing strong growth as animal care facilities, livestock operations and veterinary clinics place greater emphasis on water safety, hygiene compliance and preventive risk management. The market is projected to increase from $0.68 billion in 2025 to $0.74 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

Historical market growth has been supported by increasing awareness of Legionella outbreaks in veterinary facilities, aging water infrastructure across animal care centers and heightened concern about zoonotic diseases. Reactive maintenance practices and the historically limited adoption of water quality monitoring have also encouraged veterinary organizations to strengthen Legionella testing, inspection and remediation programs.

The veterinary legionella risk management market is forecast to reach $1.03 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.7%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by stricter veterinary hygiene regulations, broader adoption of predictive water safety governance and increased investment in preventive infrastructure upgrades. Demand for continuous compliance certification and standardized biosecurity protocols across veterinary environments is also expected to support market expansion.

Key veterinary water safety trends include tighter Legionella compliance requirements, the expansion of standardized water hygiene auditing frameworks and greater adoption of chemical-free biofilm prevention practices. Veterinary facilities are also placing more emphasis on structured risk assessments, routine inspections and centralized hygiene certification and accreditation programs. These measures are becoming increasingly important as animal care operations adopt more complex water systems and seek to maintain consistent safety standards.

Expanding livestock farming is a significant driver of veterinary Legionella risk management demand. Population growth and changing dietary preferences are increasing global consumption of meat, milk and other animal products, encouraging the development of larger and more intensive livestock operations. These facilities often rely on extensive water distribution systems, which can create additional opportunities for bacterial growth and contamination if they are not properly monitored and maintained.

According to the Department of Agriculture, global chicken meat production is projected to increase by approximately 2% in 2026, reaching a record 109.6 million tons. Production in the United States is expected to rise by about 1% to 22 million tons. Continued growth in livestock output is expected to increase demand for veterinary water testing, monitoring, inspection and Legionella control services.

Rising pet ownership is also contributing to market growth. Social isolation, lifestyle changes and greater attention to emotional well-being have encouraged more households to adopt companion animals. This trend is increasing activity at veterinary clinics, grooming centers, boarding facilities and other animal care environments that operate shared water systems.

In March 2025, the American Pet Products Association reported that 94 million U.S. households owned at least one pet, compared with 82 million in 2023. Dogs were present in 51% of households, representing 68 million households, while cats were present in 37%, or 49 million households. Higher facility usage is reinforcing the need for effective veterinary Legionella prevention, water system monitoring and contamination control measures.

Increasing veterinary healthcare expenditure is another important market catalyst. Greater investment in disease surveillance, prevention programs and veterinary infrastructure is allowing facilities to implement improved water safety systems, conduct regular laboratory testing and establish more robust Legionella management plans. The American Animal Hospital Association projected that U.S. spending on veterinary care, including pharmaceuticals and related products dispensed through veterinary clinics, would total approximately $41.4 billion in 2025.

North America was the largest region in the veterinary legionella risk management market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Solution Type: Water Testing; Disinfection Systems; Filtration Systems; Monitoring Services; Other Solution Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors; Online Platforms; Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Veterinary Hospitals; Veterinary Clinics; Animal Research Facilities; Other Applications

4) By End User: Small Animal Practices; Large Animal Practices; Mixed Animal Practices; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Water Testing: Microbiological Water Testing; Chemical Water Quality Testing; Temperature And pH Level Testing; Biofilm Detection Testing; Routine Compliance Sampling

2) By Disinfection Systems: Chemical Dosing Systems; Ultraviolet Disinfection Systems; Thermal Treatment Systems; Ozone Based Disinfection Systems; Advanced Oxidation Disinfection Systems

3) By Filtration Systems: Membrane Filtration Systems; Activated Carbon Filtration Systems; Multimedia Filtration Systems; Sediment Removal Filtration Systems; Reverse Osmosis Filtration Systems

4) By Monitoring Services: Remote Water Quality Monitoring Services; Routine Inspection And Audit Services; Laboratory Analysis Services; Predictive Risk Assessment Services; Compliance Documentation Services

5) By Other Solution Types: Legionella Risk Assessment Consulting; Automated Flushing Systems; Integrated Water Management Platforms; Preventive Maintenance Services; Water Safety Training Programs

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

