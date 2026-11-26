Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Veterinary Laminar Flow Exam Tables Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary laminar flow exam tables market is experiencing strong growth as animal healthcare providers place greater emphasis on infection control, clinical hygiene and advanced veterinary infrastructure. The market is projected to increase from $1.02 billion in 2025 to $1.10 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

Historical market growth has been supported by heightened awareness of airborne contamination risks, wider adoption of hygienic examination equipment and continued expansion of veterinary hospitals and small-animal healthcare services. As clinics modernize their facilities, veterinary laminar flow exam tables are becoming increasingly important for maintaining controlled clinical environments during examinations and minor procedures.

The veterinary laminar flow exam tables market is forecast to reach $1.47 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6%. Key growth factors include rising investment in modern veterinary clinics, increasing demand for advanced infection-control solutions, growth in outpatient veterinary procedures and the expansion of premium surgical and diagnostic facilities. Ongoing improvements in airflow management and filtration technology are also expected to support market development.

Several product trends are shaping the competitive outlook for veterinary laminar flow exam tables. Veterinary facilities are increasingly adopting tables equipped with high-efficiency particulate air filtration to reduce airborne contaminants and enhance procedural hygiene. Demand is also rising for modular and adjustable tables that can accommodate different animal sizes, clinical workflows and procedural requirements.

Portable and space-efficient veterinary exam tables are gaining attention among clinics seeking to maximize limited floor space without compromising infection-control standards. Stainless-steel workstations remain popular because of their durability, resistance to corrosion and suitability for frequent sterilization. Controlled-airflow surgical and diagnostic workstations are also becoming more prevalent as veterinary providers upgrade their clinical environments.

The continued expansion of veterinary hospitals and clinics is a major driver of market growth. Increasing pet ownership and higher demand for preventive care, diagnosis, treatment and surgical services are encouraging investment in new animal healthcare facilities. Veterinary laminar flow exam tables support these facilities by delivering controlled airflow that can reduce contamination risks and improve hygiene during examinations and minor procedures.

Workforce requirements further highlight the expected growth of veterinary services. In June 2024, the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges projected demand for 70,092 veterinarians through 2032. The anticipated 52,926 graduates would meet approximately 76% of that requirement, indicating sustained demand for veterinary professionals, clinical capacity and supporting equipment.

Rising pet ownership is also contributing to demand for veterinary laminar flow exam tables. According to the American Pet Products Association, data published in March 2025 showed that 51% of U.S. households, or approximately 68 million households, owned a dog. Another 37%, representing about 49 million households, owned a cat. A growing pet population is increasing demand for routine examinations, preventive services and advanced medical procedures, strengthening the need for hygienic veterinary equipment.

Awareness of animal-to-human infections is creating additional demand for controlled veterinary examination environments. Public health education and heightened attention to cross-contamination are encouraging clinics and hospitals to strengthen infection-prevention protocols. Laboratory-confirmed human infection cases cited for 2024 reached 71,710, compared with 66,327 in 2023, reinforcing the importance of effective hygiene and contamination-control measures in animal healthcare settings.

North America was the largest region in the veterinary laminar flow exam tables market in 2025, supported by established veterinary infrastructure, high levels of pet ownership and continued investment in advanced animal healthcare. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.



Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Fixed; Adjustable; Portable

2) By Material: Stainless Steel; Aluminum; Other Materials

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors; Online Retail

4) By Application: Surgical Procedures; Examinations; Diagnostic Imaging; Other Applications

5) By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals; Veterinary Clinics; Research Institutes; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed: Stainless Steel Fixed Tables; Aluminum Fixed Tables; Built-In Laminar Flow Fixed Tables; Single Level Fixed Tables; Multi Level Fixed Tables

2) By Adjustable: Height Adjustable Tables; Tilt Adjustable Tables; Electric Adjustable Tables; Hydraulic Adjustable Tables; Manual Adjustable Tables

3) By Portable: Foldable Portable Tables; Lightweight Portable Tables; Wheeled Portable Tables; Compact Portable Tables; Battery Operated Portable Tables

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

