New York, NY, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Alexander GolBerg, MD, DO, a double board-certified physician practicing functional and aesthetic medicine at 910 Park Avenue in Manhattan, reports that patients weighing a non-surgical facelift against surgery are usually comparing two sales arguments rather than two procedures. The practice publishes the following comparison, including the cases where its own answer is that the patient should see a surgeon.



Industry Context

Each side of this comparison is published by someone with a stake in the answer. Surgical practices describe the non-surgical option as temporary and superficial. Non-surgical practices describe surgery as drastic, expensive and risky. Both characterizations contain something true, and neither is a comparison.

The honest version begins with what the two procedures physically do, because almost every downstream difference follows from that and very little of it follows from marketing.

Demand for the comparison is heavy and almost entirely unmet. Prospective patients search for it directly, in those words, and what returns is a page from a surgical practice explaining why surgery wins or a page from a med-spa explaining why it does not. A patient doing responsible research can read for an hour and end up less able to decide than when they started.



What Each Procedure Actually Does

A surgical facelift makes incisions, lifts and repositions the deeper tissue layer, and removes skin. Tissue is excised. That is the defining difference and the source of every advantage surgery holds.

A thread lift places absorbable sutures under the skin, engages tissue and repositions it. Nothing is removed and nothing is excised. The material then absorbs over a period of months while the tissue response it provoked persists for a time beyond that.

One distinction belongs here, because the two are routinely conflated. The Dr. G Lift is not a thread lift under another name. It is an individualized nonsurgical rejuvenation approach that may include threads, platelet-rich fibrin, hyperdiluted calcium hydroxylapatite and other treatments, selected for the patient rather than applied as a fixed protocol. It is not offered as an equivalent replacement for surgery, and the comparison set out below is between the thread lift procedure and the operation.

Reposition and remove are not degrees of the same operation. They are different interventions, and a patient whose complaint is excess tissue has a problem that only one of the two addresses.

A third option is frequently folded into the same conversation and should not be. Injectable fillers add volume, which addresses a loss of fullness rather than a loss of position. A patient who has been offered all three in one consultation has usually not been told that they treat different complaints, and filler used to chase a repositioning problem is the most common way a face ends up looking treated.



What Surgery Does Better

Three things, and the practice states them without qualification.

Predictability belongs on the list too. A surgical facelift is a mature operation with a long published record, performed in volume, and the range of outcomes is well characterized. Thread lift outcomes vary more with the operator, which is a real disadvantage of the newer procedure and is the reason candidate selection and technique carry as much weight as they do.



What the Cost Data Actually Shows

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons publishes an average facelift cost of $11,395. That figure is the useful starting point for one reason and misleading for another, and both are worth stating.

It is useful because it is published by a professional body rather than by a practice selling the procedure. It is misleading if read as a total, because the Society states plainly that the average cost is only part of the total price and does not include anesthesia, operating room facilities or other related expenses. The Society also notes that a surgeon's fee varies with experience, the type of procedure and the geographic office location, and that most health insurance plans do not cover facelift surgery or its complications.

Those qualifications matter disproportionately in this part of Manhattan, where fees at established practices sit well above a national average and where the facility and anesthesia costs excluded from that figure are themselves substantial. A prospective patient who budgets $11,395 for a facelift on Park Avenue has not budgeted for a facelift on Park Avenue.

The Dr. G Lift runs between $6,000 and $8,000 and typically holds for around eighteen months. That sits below the Society's published average before anesthesia and facility costs are added to the surgical side, and well below what an established Park Avenue surgical practice charges. Expressed as cost per year of result the two converge more than either side's marketing suggests, which is an argument for choosing on suitability rather than on price.

Comparing two quotes requires one adjustment most patients do not make. A surgical quote should be read as a total including anesthesia and facility, and a non-surgical quote should be read as a cost per interval, because it will recur. Neither figure means much against the other until both are expressed the same way, and a practice that will not break its quote down has answered a different question.



Recovery, Risk and Permanence

Recovery is where the gap is widest and where the non-surgical case is strongest. A thread lift is performed without a general anesthetic and without an incision, and most patients return to ordinary activity quickly. Surgical recovery is measured in weeks and involves swelling, bruising and restrictions that have to be planned around.

Risk profiles differ in kind rather than in degree. Surgery carries the risks that attach to an operation under anesthesia. A thread lift carries its own, including visible or palpable threads, puckering and asymmetry where placement or vector is wrong, and these are the complications the practice sees most often in second opinions.

Permanence is the asymmetry patients consider least and should consider more. A surgical result is permanent, and a patient who dislikes it has limited recourse. An absorbable material resolves over months, which is not the same thing as being reversible: threads are not removed on request, and the tissue response they provoke takes its own course. What it does mean is that an unsatisfactory result is finite, which is worth something to a patient uncertain about changing their face.

One more variable sits underneath both: what else is being done at the same time. Threads are frequently combined with other modalities in a single plan, and a result attributed to the threads may be carrying contributions from the rest of it. That is not a criticism of combined treatment, which is how the practice works, but a patient comparing a combined plan against a facelift should know what is in the comparison.



Thread Lift or Facelift? Who Each Is Genuinely For

Surgery is the right answer for substantial laxity, for heavy lower-face tissue, for a patient who wants one intervention rather than a maintenance relationship, and for anyone whose expectation is a change that lasts years. The practice refers these patients out and says so during the consultation rather than after it.

The non-surgical route is the right answer for early to moderate laxity, for mid-face and jawline repositioning, for a patient who cannot take the recovery time, and for someone who wants to change their face without committing to it permanently.

A third group exists and is poorly served by the framing. Some patients are not yet surgical candidates and will be in several years. For them the question is not which procedure, but what to do in the interval, and that is a maintenance conversation rather than a comparison.

Age is the least useful sorting variable and the one patients reach for first. Presentation decides this, not date of birth: a person in their forties with substantial laxity is a surgical candidate and a person in their sixties with good skin quality and early descent may not be. Any practice sorting patients by age bracket is sorting them by something that does not predict the outcome.



Market Context

Demand for the comparison is substantial and the supply of honest versions is close to zero, because neither side can publish one without conceding its weakest point. A surgical practice that concedes recovery time loses patients at the margin. A non-surgical practice that concedes duration loses them too.

That leaves the patient assembling a comparison from two sales arguments, which is how someone ends up with a modest version of the wrong operation or with an operation they were not ready for. Correcting that costs this practice some procedures and is the reason the comparison is published here.



Questions Patients Are Asking

What is the difference between a thread lift and a surgical facelift?

Surgery removes tissue and repositions the deeper layer. A thread lift repositions tissue with absorbable sutures and removes none. A patient whose complaint is excess skin has a problem only the operation addresses.

How much does a facelift cost in NYC?

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons publishes an average of $11,395, which it states excludes anesthesia, facility and related expenses, and which varies with the surgeon's experience and location. Manhattan practices sit well above a national average.

How much does a non-surgical facelift cost in Manhattan?

The Dr. G Lift runs between $6,000 and $8,000 and typically holds for around eighteen months. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons publishes an average facelift cost of $11,395, excluding anesthesia and facility fees.

Is a thread lift worth it compared with surgery?

It depends on the presentation. For early to moderate laxity and mid-face repositioning it addresses the complaint without an incision or general anesthetic. For substantial laxity it produces a modest version of the wrong operation.

How long does a non-surgical facelift last?

At this practice the typical result holds for around eighteen months. The material is absorbable, so the result is finite, and the figure varies with the patient, the thread type and the number placed rather than being a guarantee.

