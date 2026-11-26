Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market was valued at an estimated US$66.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$81.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% over the forecast period. The comprehensive market report examines industry trends, growth drivers, competitive developments, regional opportunities, and forecasts to support strategic planning and investment decisions. It also assesses recent global tariff developments and their impact on equipment manufacturers, suppliers, sourcing strategies, and international supply chains.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Population growth, industrialization, urban development, and increasing pressure on freshwater resources continue to drive demand for advanced water and wastewater treatment equipment. More than two billion people worldwide lack access to safe drinking water, reinforcing the need for sustained investment in municipal infrastructure, industrial treatment systems, water reuse, and pollution control.

Untreated wastewater creates substantial environmental and public health risks, including ecosystem degradation, water contamination, and the spread of waterborne diseases. In response, governments and industries are increasing their use of membrane separation, biological treatment, disinfection, sludge dewatering, mechanical filtration, and chemical treatment technologies. Market expansion is further supported by stringent environmental regulations, infrastructure modernization programs, industrial compliance requirements, and sustainability initiatives.

Digitalization is reshaping water and wastewater operations. Smart sensors, connected monitoring systems, and Internet of Things technologies enable real-time process control, predictive maintenance, improved water quality, and more efficient resource management. These capabilities can reduce operating costs, strengthen regulatory compliance, and help prevent equipment failures. Decentralized treatment systems are also gaining attention, particularly in remote locations and areas where centralized infrastructure is limited.

Emerging economies across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East represent important areas of opportunity. Rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and growing demand for reliable water services are encouraging public- and private-sector investment in treatment capacity and supporting infrastructure.

Market Scope



Equipment types: Membrane separation, biological treatment, disinfection, sludge dewatering, and other equipment types.

Applications: Industrial wastewater and municipal wastewater. Regions and countries: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and additional markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Water Treatment Market Insights



The membrane separation equipment segment is forecast to reach US$18.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%.

The biological treatment equipment segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the analysis period.

The U.S. market was estimated at US$17.8 billion in 2024.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% and reach US$16.6 billion by 2030. Additional regional analysis covers Japan, Canada, Germany, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks regulatory change, infrastructure spending, technological innovation, tariff negotiations, sourcing disruption, and geographic realignment across the global water and wastewater treatment equipment industry. Analysis from economists, trade specialists, and domain experts provides context for changing market conditions and identifies potential opportunities arising from water scarcity, industrial compliance, digital transformation, and circular water management.

Global Trade, Tariff, and Economic Analysis

This edition incorporates global trade and economic developments available as of June 2025. It evaluates tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries, supply chain turbulence, sourcing changes, and the continuing influence of U.S. tariff policies. Global and regional forecasts through 2030 have been revised to reflect economic uncertainty, trade barriers, and structural shifts in globalization.

The analysis also addresses population and urbanization trends, product and process innovation, emerging treatment technologies, and competitive positioning. Updated 2025 market share estimates classify major participants according to their level of market presence and strategic activity. Buyers also receive a complimentary update covering finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreements, revised projections, and expanded country-level analysis.

Report Benefits



Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts in US$ million from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed evaluation of leading equipment categories, applications, geographic markets, and growth opportunities.

Competitive intelligence covering major companies, brands, market presence, and strategic positioning.

Assessment of regulations, tariffs, technology developments, sustainability priorities, and investment trends.

Actionable insights designed to support market entry, revenue planning, partnership development, and long-term business strategy. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Selected Companies Featured

The report profiles 122 companies operating in the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market. Selected participants include 3M Purification Inc., BWT AG, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Culligan International, Dow Water & Process Solutions, Ecolab Inc., H2O Innovation Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hyflux Ltd., Koch Membrane Systems Inc., Kurita Water Industries, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Nitto Denko Corp., Pall Corporation, Suez Environnement S.A., Toray Industries Inc., Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies, and Xylem Inc.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market evolve through 2030?

Which regulatory, economic, environmental, and technology factors will influence market growth?

Which equipment and application segments offer the strongest growth prospects?

How will regional market shares and investment priorities change? Which companies are leading the competitive landscape, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:

