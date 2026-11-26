Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Metal Utility Poles Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal utility poles market is experiencing strong growth as governments, utilities, telecommunications providers, and infrastructure developers invest in resilient power distribution and connectivity networks. The market is projected to increase from $11.39 billion in 2025 to $12.19 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the expansion of rural electrification projects, wider broadband and telecommunications network deployment, and the replacement of aging wooden utility poles. Rapid urbanization has also increased demand for street lighting, while government investment in power transmission and distribution networks has strengthened the need for durable metal utility pole infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the metal utility poles market is forecast to reach $16.12 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2%. Key growth drivers include smart city infrastructure development, the adoption of 5G and edge connectivity networks, and the electrification of transportation corridors. Demand for corrosion-resistant materials, longer-lasting utility structures, and Internet of Things-enabled smart poles is also expected to support market expansion.

Prominent metal utility poles market trends include the deployment of smart poles equipped with sensors and communications technology. Utilities and municipalities are increasingly replacing wooden poles with corrosion-resistant steel alternatives to improve reliability, reduce maintenance requirements, and extend infrastructure life cycles. Demand is also rising for high-mast poles used in highway, transportation, and urban development projects.

Telecommunications network densification is creating additional opportunities for monopole installations, particularly as mobile operators expand 5G coverage. At the same time, galvanized steel poles are gaining wider acceptance because of their durability and ability to withstand challenging weather and environmental conditions.

Increasing global electricity demand is expected to remain a major catalyst for metal utility poles market growth. Expanding cities require more power for residential developments, commercial facilities, public transportation, data centers, street lighting, and essential infrastructure. Metal utility poles provide the structural strength needed to support overhead transmission and distribution lines while managing environmental stresses and heavy electrical loads.

Data center development highlights the scale of emerging electricity requirements. According to Ember, a UK-based independent energy think tank, data centers consumed an estimated 176 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2023. Demand was projected to rise by between 8 and 55 terawatt-hours in 2024, an increase of approximately 5% to 31%. Continued growth in data-intensive services and digital infrastructure is expected to increase pressure on power networks and encourage further investment in utility infrastructure.

Product innovation is also shaping the competitive landscape. Manufacturers are developing hot-dip galvanized octagonal tubular poles that offer enhanced structural durability, corrosion resistance, and long-term performance. In January 2026, India-based Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited launched an octagonal pole product line for lighting and power transmission applications. The initiative supports the company's diversification into infrastructure products, including monopoles, high-mast lighting poles, crash barriers, and transmission towers.

Strategic acquisitions are helping manufacturers broaden their capabilities and infrastructure portfolios. In September 2024, US-based Arcosa Inc. acquired Ameron Pole Products LLC for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition strengthened Arcosa's Engineered Structures division and expanded its offerings across lighting, traffic systems, electric distribution, and small-cell telecommunications. It also added Ameron's expertise in highly engineered concrete and steel pole manufacturing.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the metal utility poles market in 2025 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries included are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Technology: Transmission Poles; Distribution Poles; Light Poles Or Street Lighting Poles; High-Mast Poles; Monopoles; Specialty Poles Or Smart Poles

2) By Material Type: Steel Poles; Aluminium Poles; Galvanized Steel Poles; Alloy Metal Poles

3) By Installation Type: New Installations; Replacement Installations; Retrofit Installations

4) By Application: Power Transmission; Power Distribution; Telecommunication Networks; Street Lighting; Railway Electrification; Smart City Infrastructure

5) By End User: Electric Utilities; Telecom Operators; Municipal Authorities; Industrial Facilities; Transportation Authorities

Subsegments:

1) By Transmission Poles: High Voltage Transmission Steel Poles; Extra High Voltage Transmission Steel Poles; Tubular Steel Transmission Poles; Lattice Steel Transmission Poles; Galvanized Steel Transmission Poles; Weathering Steel Transmission Poles

2) By Distribution Poles: Low Voltage Distribution Steel Poles; Medium Voltage Distribution Steel Poles; Tapered Steel Distribution Poles; Sectional Steel Distribution Poles; Galvanized Distribution Poles; Composite Coated Distribution Poles

3) By Light Poles Or Street Lighting Poles: Tapered Street Lighting Poles; Decorative Street Lighting Poles; Highway Lighting Poles; Solar Integrated Lighting Poles; Octagonal Lighting Poles; Conical Lighting Poles

4) By High Mast Poles: Fixed High Mast Poles; Raising And Lowering High Mast Poles; Motorized High Mast Poles; Manual Lowering High Mast Poles; Stadium Lighting High Mast Poles; Highway Illumination High Mast Poles

5) By Monopoles: Self Supporting Monopoles; Guyed Monopoles; Tubular Steel Monopoles; Flanged Monopoles; Stepped Monopoles; Segmental Monopoles

6) By Specialty Poles Or Smart Poles: Sensor Integrated Utility Poles; Communication Enabled Utility Poles; Surveillance Enabled Utility Poles; Smart Street Lighting Poles; Internet Of Things Connected Utility Poles; Energy Efficient Adaptive Lighting Poles; Coastal Corrosion Resistant Specialty Poles; High Wind Load Resistant Specialty Poles; Earthquake Resistant Specialty Poles; Airport And Railway Application Specialty Poles

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

