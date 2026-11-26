Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Military Reconnaissance Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military reconnaissance market is experiencing strong growth as governments and defense organizations invest in advanced surveillance, intelligence gathering, and battlefield awareness capabilities. The market is projected to increase from $16.07 billion in 2025 to $17.43 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

Historic market growth has been supported by increasing cross-border security tensions, the expansion of aerial surveillance programs, and rising demand for battlefield situational awareness. The modernization of defense intelligence infrastructure and the continued development of satellite-based reconnaissance capabilities have also strengthened demand for military reconnaissance systems and services.

The military reconnaissance market is forecast to reach $24.29 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the increasing deployment of autonomous reconnaissance missions, wider adoption of real-time intelligence analytics, and continued investment in space-based surveillance systems. Demand for distributed battlefield intelligence networks and advances in hypersonic and stealth detection technologies are also expected to create new opportunities across the military intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance sector.

Key military reconnaissance market trends include the growing use of multi-sensor fusion systems, stealth-enabled surveillance technologies, real-time geospatial intelligence mapping, and low-signature intelligence platforms. Edge-enabled battlefield data processing is also becoming increasingly important, allowing military personnel to assess information closer to the point of collection and respond more rapidly to changing operational conditions.

The increasing sophistication of electronic threats is a major factor supporting military reconnaissance market growth. Greater digital connectivity and dependence on interconnected defense systems have created additional vulnerabilities and potential entry points for coordinated cyberattacks. Military reconnaissance capabilities help defense organizations detect, monitor, and analyze hostile electronic signals and cyber activity, enabling earlier warnings and more informed defensive responses.

The scale of this challenge is reflected in data reported by techUK in December 2024. The UK's National Cyber Security Centre notified 542 organizations of cyber incidents, more than double the 258 notifications recorded in the previous year. Of these incidents, 89 were considered nationally significant and 12 were classified as severe. The continued rise in significant cyber incidents is increasing the strategic importance of electronic surveillance, signal intelligence, threat monitoring, and secure defense communications.

Innovation in artificial intelligence and sensor integration is further reshaping the military reconnaissance industry. Defense technology providers are advancing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to improve real-time threat detection, strengthen battlefield awareness, and support faster operational decision-making. AI-powered analysis can process information gathered from multiple advanced sensors, helping military users identify, track, and evaluate potential threats across complex environments.

Space-based military reconnaissance is also gaining momentum. In November 2025, SpaceX launched a reconnaissance satellite for South Korea as part of the country's military satellite program. The mission was designed to strengthen national security and strategic surveillance by supporting near-real-time intelligence collection, improved situational awareness, and more effective defense decision-making. Similar investments in military satellites are expected to increase the role of space-based ISR within modern defense strategies.

Strategic acquisitions are helping aerospace and defense businesses expand their reconnaissance portfolios. In May 2024, Airbus SE acquired Aerovel for an undisclosed amount. The transaction enables Airbus to integrate Aerovel's Flexrotor vertical takeoff and landing unmanned aerial system into its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. The platform supports long-endurance, runway-independent operations for real-time battlefield monitoring and tactical intelligence gathering.

North America was the dominant military reconnaissance market region in 2025, supported by substantial defense spending, advanced aerospace capabilities, and ongoing investment in intelligence technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-expanding region during the forecast period as countries strengthen national security and surveillance infrastructure. The market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries analyzed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Signal Intelligence; Imagery Intelligence; Electronic Intelligence; Measurement And Signature Intelligence

2) By Platform: Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV); Satellites; Manned Aircraft; Ground Vehicles; Naval Vessels

3) By Application: Surveillance And Monitoring; Target Acquisition; Battle Damage Assessment; Electronic Warfare Support; Early Warning Systems

4) By End User: Army; Navy; Air Force; Defense Intelligence Agencies

Subsegments:

1) By Signal Intelligence: Communications Intelligence; Foreign Communications Interception; Electronic Support Measures Intelligence

2) By Imagery Intelligence: Satellite Imagery Analysis; Aerial Reconnaissance Imagery Analysis; Geospatial Mapping Intelligence; Infrared Imaging Analysis; Synthetic Aperture Radar Imaging Analysis

3) By Electronic Intelligence: Radar Signal Interception; Electronic Emissions Monitoring; Air Defense Radar Tracking; Missile Guidance Signal Analysis; Electronic Signal Characterization

4) By Measurement And Signature Intelligence: Nuclear Signature Detection; Chemical Signature Analysis; Radar Cross Section Measurement; Infrared Signature Analysis; Acoustic Signature Detection; Seismic Signature Detection

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

