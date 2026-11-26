TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unifying its O&O app portfolio, direct publisher supply and AI-driven intelligence to deliver smarter buying opportunities.

ApexFlow, a mobile advertising technology company, today announced the launch of Nuvvo, a new supply intelligence and monetization offering designed to bring greater precision to mobile advertising. Nuvvo connects an established publisher network with advanced decisioning technology, helping programmatic buyers discover relevant in-app opportunities while enabling developers to grow advertising revenue.

Built on Firsthand App Expertise

ApexFlow's technology is shaped by its experience operating two acquired app studios and a portfolio of over 100 mobile apps across education, travel and gaming, with more than 100 million cumulative downloads. That firsthand perspective informs how the company evaluates inventory quality, user engagement and monetization performance.

Nuvvo brings together contextual, audience and performance signals with AI-driven yield optimization, dynamic pricing and demand routing. These capabilities inform inventory selection by app category, market and ad format, turning a broad range of mobile impressions into more focused, curated buying opportunities.

Direct Publisher Partnerships

Nuvvo builds on a broad and growing network of direct app developer and publisher relationships. Partners receive hands-on support from ApexFlow's monetization team, access to programmatic demand and opportunities to connect with direct campaigns, including through the company's recent collaboration with Catch New York, a New York-based advertising agency.

Curated Supply for Programmatic Buyers

ApexFlow's internal analysis indicates monthly U.S. audience reach exceeding 200 million users. Nuvvo pairs this scale with signal-informed selection to help buyers identify inventory aligned with campaign needs. Supply is available through open auctions and private marketplaces (PMPs), supporting supply-path visibility.

"Scale creates opportunity, but intelligence creates value," said Moshe Cohen, CEO of ApexFlow. "Nuvvo brings together direct supply relationships, meaningful signals and real-time decisioning so buyers can find the inventory that matters and publishers can unlock more value from every opportunity."

Programmatic buyers interested in Nuvvo supply, and app developers interested in joining the program, can contact.... Learn more at apexflowsdk.com/nuvvo.

About ApexFlow

ApexFlow is a mobile advertising technology company focused on AI-driven monetization, direct publisher partnerships and intelligent mobile supply curation. Its technology helps app developers optimize advertising revenue while connecting programmatic buyers with relevant in-app inventory.

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Partnerships Director

Galit Sokolinski

ApexFlow

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at