Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Desalination Technologies - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global desalination technologies market was valued at US$18.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$33.6 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 10.4%. The market outlook reflects rising freshwater demand, worsening water scarcity, continued urbanization, industrial expansion and increased government investment in water security infrastructure.

This comprehensive desalination technologies market report examines industry trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions and forecasts through 2030. It also incorporates the latest global tariff developments, trade negotiations and supply chain changes affecting desalination equipment, membranes, components and project delivery.

Desalination Technologies Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Desalination is becoming an increasingly important component of long-term water supply strategies, particularly across arid and semi-arid regions. Municipal authorities, utilities and industrial operators are investing in desalination capacity to diversify water sources, improve supply resilience and meet growing consumption requirements.

Reverse osmosis remains a leading desalination technology due to advances in membrane performance, energy efficiency and plant economics. Thermal technologies, including multi-stage flash and multi-effect distillation, continue to play a significant role in large-scale projects, particularly in markets with established thermal desalination infrastructure.

Innovation is improving operating efficiency while reducing costs and environmental impact. Important developments include advanced membrane materials, energy recovery devices, fouling-resistant systems, improved pretreatment processes and hybrid plant configurations. The integration of solar, wind and other renewable energy sources is also gaining momentum as project developers seek to lower emissions and reduce exposure to conventional energy costs.

Government policies and public infrastructure programs remain major market catalysts. The Middle East, North Africa and parts of Asia-Pacific are making substantial investments in new desalination plants and capacity expansions. Population growth, industrialization and urban development are also supporting demand in coastal cities and water-stressed economic centers.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Technology: Reverse osmosis, multi-stage flash, multi-effect distillation and other desalination technologies.

Application: Municipal, industrial and other applications.

Municipal market: The municipal application segment is forecast to reach US$16.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1%.

Industrial market: The industrial application segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. desalination technologies market was valued at US$2.1 billion in 2024. China: China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.3%, reaching approximately US$3.6 billion by 2030.

The geographic analysis covers the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Tariff, Trade and Economic Impact Analysis

The latest edition evaluates tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries and their potential effects on sourcing, manufacturing costs, supply chains and geographic market realignment. Updated forecasts account for trade uncertainty, tariff exposure and structural changes in globalization, with historical analysis covering 2015 through 2023 and market projections extending to 2030.

The analysis also reviews population growth, urbanization and broader economic indicators affecting infrastructure spending. Coverage of product and process innovation, emerging technologies and competitive developments helps organizations assess how market conditions may influence investment priorities and commercial opportunities.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks changes in desalination project economics, technology adoption, regional investment, tariffs and competitive positioning. Commentary from economists, trade specialists and domain experts provides context for evolving market conditions and identifies opportunities arising from water security initiatives, renewable energy integration and infrastructure modernization.

Competitive Intelligence and Featured Companies

The report includes updated global market share estimates for 2025 and evaluates leading participants by competitive presence and strategic positioning. Company coverage includes 63 desalination technology providers, engineering groups and water treatment specialists. Selected companies featured in the analysis include:



DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Aquatech International LLC

IDE Technologies

BWT AG

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd

AMPAC USA

Aqualyng

Keppel Seghers Pte Ltd

Komax Systems Inc. Abengoa SA

Key Report Benefits



Independent annual market data and forecasts in US$ million from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed analysis of desalination technology, application and geographic segments.

Assessment of water scarcity, regulation, infrastructure investment and technology innovation.

Competitive intelligence covering major companies, brands and market positioning.

Analysis of tariffs, sourcing disruptions, supply chain risks and trade realignment.

Actionable insights for evaluating revenue opportunities, investment priorities and market-entry strategies. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to important market developments.

The report addresses how the global desalination technologies market is expected to evolve through 2030, which technologies and applications offer the strongest growth potential, how regional market shares may change and which companies are positioned to benefit from expanding global investment in sustainable water infrastructure.



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