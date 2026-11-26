RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Judges at the 2026 King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival are using laser timing, motion tracking and video review to make race results easier to verify and apply the same rules to all competitors in the festival's Melwah falcon races.Laser sensors start the clock when a falcon crosses the starting point and stop it at the finish. The system uses those readings to calculate the bird's time and speed, while separate devices track its flight path.Waleed Al-Tawil, a spokesperson for the National Center for Falcons, said the technology helps judges identify possible violations and base their rulings on clear evidence. When an incident warrants a closer look, judges can review footage using video assistant referee (VAR) technology.Competitors have up to 60 seconds to release their falcons, and lure handlers must stay within a designated area. Judges also look for violations such as pushing a falcon at release or tampering with information recorded about the bird.The center said the systems were part of an effort to improve how the races are run and give falconers greater confidence that performances are measured accurately and rules are enforced consistently.Saudi Arabia is the first country to use VAR in falcon racing, according to the center, which describes the festival as the world's largest gathering of falcons.The festival runs through Nov. 30 at the center's headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, with falconers from Saudi Arabia and abroad taking part.

King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival

King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival

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Saudi falconry festival uses laser timing and video review to bolster fair judging News Provided By ELAQAT November 26, 2026, 14:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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