MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday accepted state government securities worth Rs 8,002.80 crore in its first switch auction, enabling states to replace bonds maturing between 2027 and 2029 with longer-dated securities maturing between 2034 and 2044.

Against the accepted securities, the central bank issued destination securities worth Rs 8,261.55 crore in face value. The RBI had notified an auction amount of Rs 10,800 crore across 10 securities and received 81 offers worth Rs 11,188.66 crore, of which 50 were accepted.

Tamil Nadu accounted for the largest share of accepted securities at Rs 2,222 crore, followed by Rajasthan at Rs 1,950 crore, Madhya Pradesh at Rs 1,844.80 crore, Uttar Pradesh at Rs 1,381 crore and Punjab at Rs 605 crore.

The offers received were below the notified amount for three of the 10 securities. Meanwhile, one security received offers worth Rs 775 crore, but the RBI did not accept any of them. Market participants said the availability of eligible securities with banks was a constraint in the auction.

The cut-off yields on the longer-dated securities ranged between 7.89 per cent and 8.08 per cent, depending on the state and maturity. The securities issued as part of the switch had maturities ranging from 2034 to 2044.

The bond switch allows state governments to replace near-term repayment obligations with longer-term debt, helping manage their debt maturity profiles and easing immediate repayment pressures.

Meanwhile, earlier, the central bank informed that it has brought back more than 60 tonnes of gold during the six months ended September, significantly increasing the share of its bullion reserves held within the country while continuing to strengthen India's overall foreign exchange reserve position.

According to the RBI's latest half-yearly report on foreign exchange reserve management, the central bank brought back 60.08 tonnes of gold to India between March and September, taking domestically held gold reserves to 740.13 tonnes from 680.05 tonnes six months earlier.

As a result, the proportion of the RBI's total gold holdings stored in India rose to about 84 per cent, compared with 77.23 per cent at the end of March.