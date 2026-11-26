Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has said he is not thinking about the 2027 ODI World Cup or the 2028 T20 World Cup, insisting that his focus remains on his game, maintaining rhythm and continuing to play cricket at the domestic and Indian Premier League (IPL) levels. Speaking in Mumbai, Shami said he had stopped counting such possibilities and would leave decisions regarding his future selection to the selectors, while concentrating on staying fit and performing consistently.

"I have stopped counting all these things," Shami said, as quoted by Cricinfo, when asked whether the 2027 ODI World Cup or the 2028 T20 World Cup were on his mind. "Now I am focussing on my game. Whatever they (the selectors) will decide will be better. But from my side, the only thing is to keep continuing, to stay in rhythm, and keep playing at least for the state and the IPL," he added.

The experienced pacer also spoke about his motivation to continue playing domestic cricket, saying his enjoyment of the game and the opportunity to share his experience with younger players kept him going. "As long as you like cricket, as long as you enjoy it, you should play," Shami said in response to a question about what motivated him to continue playing domestic cricket. "That is my motivation, that I'm still enjoying it, and I hope some of the boys learn or pick up something while playing for the state because experience matters a lot. This is my belief that it doesn't matter where you're playing and what level; you should transfer something or the other [to the youngsters]," he added.

Shami also dismissed suggestions that his participation in the ongoing domestic tournament had any connection with retirement, reiterating that he intended to continue playing white-ball cricket and would also take up red-ball cricket if required for fitness. "There is no connection [of me playing in this tournament] with retirement. I have already said that I will continue playing white-ball cricket. And if needed, I will also play red-ball [cricket] for fitness. So, it is not a new experience. It is the same routine that I have been doing for the past 15-20 years. Nothing new," the Indian speedster said.

The fast bowler also explained his decision to step away from Test cricket, saying it was a decision taken after considering what was best for his body and his career. "It felt like the right thing so I did it. I'm moving well, playing well, so I'll play white-ball now bindaas (carefree). It's not good for the body to take too much load," Shami said on his Test retirement. Earlier this month, Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to his 13-year journey in the longest format of the game on the very same day he made his Test debut – November 6, 2013. Shami represented India in 64 Test matches, claiming 229 wickets in 122 innings at an average of 27.71 and an economy rate of 3.30. His best bowling figures were 6/56, while he registered 12 four-wicket hauls and six five-wicket hauls. Shami last featured in a Test match during the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final against Australia. He claimed figures of 2-122 and 2-39 in the Test that India lost by 209 runs. (ANI)