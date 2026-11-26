New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 545.96 crore in the case linked to Vatika Group and its promoters Anil Bhalla, Gautam Bhalla and others, the agency said on Thursday. The properties were attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The attached immovable properties worth Rs 545.96 crore belong to Kanchan Bhalla, wife of Anil Bhalla; Anil Bhalla Family Trust-I, Anil Bhalla and Kanchan Bhalla Family Trust and other group companies. A farmhouse in the name of Kanchan Bhalla, situated at Sultanpur Farms in Delhi's Mehrauli, has also been provisionally attached.

ED investigation was initiated against Vatika Ltd (Vatika Group), its promoter-directors, namely Anil Bhalla, Gautam Bhalla and Gaurav Bhalla, and others on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, alleging fraudulent inducement, non-delivery of residential plots, double selling of plots and other related offences. ED's Gurugram Zonal Office attached these assets on November 25 based on its investigation in the case, which has revealed that between 2010 and 2012, seven purchaser entities paid approximately Rs 266.95 crore, representing the entire sale consideration, upfront to Vatika Limited for residential plots in its projects Vatika India Next (Sectors 84/85) and Vatika India Next-2 (Sector 88A), Gurugram.

Further, the agency said, plot-wise agreements were executed in 2014 and 2015. "Thereafter, the project layouts were revised, the plots originally allotted were renumbered and relocated, and the project land continued to be allotted and sold to different purchasers," said the ED in a statement. In Vatika India Next-2, it said, not a single plot out of about 1.10 lakh square yards purchased for approximately Rs 90 crore has been delivered even after about 14 years, while delivery in Vatika India Next has been only partial. "Thus, substantial portions of the plots comprising a value of approximately Rs 140.73 crore remain undelivered even today."

It was also found that "the project land was held through about 22 group companies." ED said these companies had no employees or separate business activities and that they were mainly used to give corporate guarantees and manage the land bank, including its mortgage to financial institutions. "The bank accounts of Vatika Limited were also examined. The analysis showed that the money received from purchasers was not used only for the projects for which it was collected; instead, the money was transferred to other group companies and promoter-linked entities that were not part of these projects," said the federal agency.

Further, it mentioned, Scaler Ventures Business Solutions Pvt Ltd paid Rs 473.18 crore under an Agreement to Sell and Buy-Back Agreement in a separate 2024 transaction. Under the agreement to sell, Vatika Ltd and its land-owning group companies agreed to sell 165 plots, measuring 53,648.94 sq. yds. to Scaler Ventures Business Solutions Pvt Ltd. During the investigation, ED said it was revealed that out of these 165 plots, 14 plots had already been booked in favour of other buyers even before the execution of the above agreement. ED investigation findings reveal that Vatika Ltd in total sold 66 plots to other buyers and received Rs 60 crore despite having already sold them to and received consideration from Scaler Ventures. "These subsequent sales were made without the consent of Scaler Ventures and without even disclosing the earlier sale, resulting in double receipt of money for the same plots. It is also revealed that 9 plots were also allocated in the name of Bayani Developers Pvt. Ltd. (a Bhalla family company) against a token payment of Rs. 1.30 crore."

"Thus, on the basis of investigation findings, total Proceeds of Crime quantified in this case so far is to the tune of Rs 568 crore," said the ED. Earlier, the agency had also conducted search operations under Section 17 of the PMLA at seven premises. During the operation, a car, gold and diamond jewellery weighing over 1.3 kg, and bank accounts and FDRs were recovered and frozen. The total aggregate value of the seizure during the search was Rs 22.58 crore. The ED had arrested Vatika Group promoters Anil Bhalla and Gautam Bhalla on September 28 under the provisions of PMLA, 2002. Both the accused are presently in judicial custody. (ANI)