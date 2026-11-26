MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Latent Jacking AGVs & AMRs Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

The global latent jacking automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) market research report provides an in-depth assessment of technologies, adoption drivers, regional dynamics, and deployment priorities. The market is projected to reach USD 993.16 million in 2026 and expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.37% to USD 1.43 billion by 2032.

Market Overview

Latent jacking AGVs and AMRs move beneath, lift, and transport carts, pallets, racks, and other load carriers. These systems enable flexible material handling, reduce manual travel, and connect storage, production, and dispatch activities through software-coordinated workflows.

Adoption depends on facility layouts, load characteristics, safety requirements, systems integration, and automation maturity. The report's analysis supports strategic planning by clarifying the operational and technical factors that influence investment outcomes.

Transition to Flexible Material Flow

Industrial and logistics operations are moving away from fixed conveyors and dedicated transport lanes toward adaptable fleets capable of responding to changing conditions. Latent jacking platforms facilitate this transition through standardized carts and pallets, dynamic task assignment, and scalable fleet deployment.

Selection criteria increasingly encompass the complete operating environment, including:



Fleet orchestration and traffic management

Charging and battery management

Maintenance and equipment availability

Warehouse, manufacturing, and enterprise system interfaces

Interoperability and deployment speed Safe collaboration between robots and employees

Artificial Intelligence and Fleet Resilience

Artificial intelligence is extending AGV and AMR software beyond basic navigation. Machine-learning capabilities can support perception, obstacle classification, route optimization, fleet balancing, predictive maintenance, and exception handling.

Effective implementation requires dependable sensors, structured operational data, human oversight, cybersecurity controls, and governance frameworks. Decision-makers can use the report's insights to distinguish production-ready capabilities from experimental claims and mitigate technology and operational risks. Relevant performance measures include task completion, intervention frequency, battery utilization, near-miss events, and equipment uptime.

Regional and Market Group Insights



North America: Adoption is supported by large logistics networks, labor constraints, and demand for integrated warehouse and manufacturing systems.

Latin America: Distribution modernization creates opportunities, although infrastructure variability and local service capacity remain important.

Europe: Worker safety, energy efficiency, traceability, sustainability, and regulatory compliance shape purchasing decisions.

Middle East and Africa: Major infrastructure and industrial programs support automation, while workforce skills, reliability, and systems integration influence deployment. Asia-Pacific: Advanced manufacturing and expanding e-commerce operations strengthen demand for modular systems, localization, and broad service coverage.

ASEAN, BRICS, European Union, G7, GCC, and NATO markets present distinct policy, financing, cybersecurity, localization, and supply-chain considerations. These comparisons provide a practical foundation for prioritizing market entry opportunities and adapting deployment strategies to local conditions.

Country-Level Deployment Priorities

Australia, Canada, and the United States emphasize labor productivity, safety, and scalable fleet management. Brazil and Mexico are evaluating automation across manufacturing, distribution, and nearshoring-related operations. China combines extensive manufacturing capacity with sophisticated connected logistics, while India offers opportunities across fulfillment, infrastructure, and production environments.

Japan and South Korea benefit from advanced robotics ecosystems and demanding production standards. France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom focus on industrial modernization, safety, and logistics efficiency. Russia's operating environment is shaped by component access, technical support, supply-chain constraints, and industrial self-sufficiency priorities.

Implementation Priorities for Industry Leaders



Begin with high-frequency, repeatable transport workflows.

Establish operational and safety baselines before deployment.

Select vehicles, load interfaces, navigation, and orchestration software as an integrated architecture.

Validate interoperability with warehouse and manufacturing systems.

Plan for cybersecurity, maintainability, battery performance, and network disruptions.

Pilot representative workflows before expanding fleet size or scope. Formalize workforce training, data governance, service procedures, and change management.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 993.16 million in 2026 to USD 1.43 billion by 2032.

Flexible fleets are replacing fixed material-handling infrastructure in suitable workflows.

AI is improving orchestration, maintenance, navigation, and operational resilience.

Integration, safety, interoperability, and service support are central purchasing criteria. Modular deployment strategies can reduce risk while preserving scalability.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Latent Jacking AGVs & AMRs Market, by Offering

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hardware

7.2.1. Sensors & Cameras

7.2.2. Vehicle Controllers

7.3. Services

7.3.1. Installation & Integration

7.3.2. Maintenance & Support

7.3.3. Training & Consulting

7.4. Software

7.4.1. Analytics & Reporting

7.4.2. Fleet Management System

7.4.3. Navigation Software

8. Latent Jacking AGVs & AMRs Market, by Vehicle Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. AGV

8.3. AMR

9. Latent Jacking AGVs & AMRs Market, by Navigation Technology

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Laser Guidance

9.3. Magnetic Tape Guidance

9.4. Natural Feature Navigation

9.5. Vision Guidance

10. Latent Jacking AGVs & AMRs Market, by Payload Capacity

10.1. Introduction

10.2. 500 To 1000 Kg

10.3. Greater Than 1000 Kg

10.4. Less Than 500 Kg

11. Latent Jacking AGVs & AMRs Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Assembly

11.2.1. Component Assembly

11.2.2. Welding Support

11.3. Intralogistics

11.3.1. Goods To Person

11.3.2. Sortation

11.4. Material Handling

11.5. Pick And Place

11.5.1. Depalletizing

11.5.2. Palletizing

12. Latent Jacking AGVs & AMRs Market, by End User Industry

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Food & Beverage

12.2.1. Food Processing

12.2.2. Restaurants

12.3. Healthcare

12.3.1. Hospitals

12.3.2. Pharmaceuticals

12.4. Manufacturing

12.4.1. Automotive

12.4.2. Chemicals

12.4.3. Electronics

12.5. Retail & E-commerce

12.5.1. Brick-And-Mortar

12.5.2. Online Retail

12.6. Wholesale & Distribution

12.6.1. Distribution Centers

12.6.2. Third-Party Logistics

13. Latent Jacking AGVs & AMRs Market, by Region

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Asia-Pacific

13.3. North America

13.4. Latin America

13.5. Europe

13.6. Middle East

13.7. Africa

14. Latent Jacking AGVs & AMRs Market, by Group

14.1. Introduction

14.2. ASEAN

14.3. GCC

14.4. European Union

14.5. BRICS

14.6. G7

14.7. NATO

15. Latent Jacking AGVs & AMRs Market, by Country

15.1. Introduction

15.2. United States

15.3. Canada

15.4. Mexico

15.5. Brazil

15.6. United Kingdom

15.7. Germany

15.8. France

15.9. Russia

15.10. Italy

15.11. Spain

15.12. China

15.13. India

15.14. Japan

15.15. Australia

15.16. South Korea

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

17. Company Profiles

17.1. ABB Ltd

17.2. Daifuku Co., Ltd.

17.3. ForwardX Robotics Co., Ltd.

17.4. Geek+ Technology Co., Ltd.

17.5. HAI Robotics Technology Co., Ltd.

17.6. Hikrobot Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

17.7. Jungheinrich AG

17.8. KION Group AG

17.9. KUKA AG

17.10. Murata Machinery, Ltd.

17.11. Quicktron Robotics Co., Ltd.

17.12. SSI SCHAFER Systems International DWC LLC

17.13. Swisslog Holding Ltd

17.14. Toyota Industries Corporation

18. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [23]

LIST OF TABLES [351]

For more information about this report visit

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