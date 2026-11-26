MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with material trials, modular designs, automation integration, predictive maintenance and lifecycle support to cut risk, downtime and operating costs.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Twin Screw Loss In Weight Scale Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report examines the global twin-screw loss-in-weight scale market, which is projected to reach USD 220.96 million in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 9.66% to USD 385.60 million by 2032. It evaluates technology trends, automation requirements, regional demand, application priorities, and equipment-selection factors, providing decision-makers with practical insights for strategic planning and market opportunity assessment.

Market and Technology Overview

Twin-screw loss-in-weight scales provide gravimetric feeding by continuously measuring the reduction in hopper mass as material is conveyed. These systems support controlled dosing, repeatability, and automated process integration across plastics, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and advanced materials.

Performance depends on accurate load cells, stable material flow, suitable screw geometry, and effective control-system integration. Twin-screw configurations are especially valuable for cohesive, friable, or difficult-to-feed materials because screw selection and agitation can be adapted to specific material behavior.

Process Automation and Equipment Priorities

Manufacturers are moving from manually adjusted volumetric feeding toward closed-loop gravimetric control, recipe management, remote diagnostics, and enhanced process traceability. Key purchasing considerations include:



Hygienic design and effective dust containment

Rapid cleaning and product changeovers

Modular screw and hopper configurations

Stable calibration and load-cell performance

Compatibility with PLC, MES, and quality-management systems Regional service, training, and spare-parts availability

Understanding these requirements supports more informed capital investment decisions and reduces the risk of selecting equipment that cannot meet site-specific production or compliance needs.

Artificial Intelligence and Intelligent Control

Artificial intelligence can strengthen feeder performance by analyzing weight signals, screw speed, refill cycles, vibration, temperature, and downstream process conditions. Potential applications include:



Anomaly and inconsistent-flow detection

Predictive maintenance

Automatic parameter adjustment

Early identification of bridging Improved process quality and uptime

Adoption requires reliable sensor data, validated control limits, cybersecurity protections, and human oversight, particularly in regulated production environments.

Regional Market Dynamics



North America: Demand is driven by advanced automation, traceability, flexible manufacturing, and validated high-throughput equipment.

Europe: Energy efficiency, machinery safety, hygienic engineering, interoperability, and regulatory compliance shape purchasing decisions.

Asia-Pacific: Extensive plastics, chemicals, food, pharmaceutical, electronics, and export manufacturing support broad adoption.

Latin America: Opportunities are concentrated in food processing, chemicals, plastics, agriculture, and resource-related applications. Middle East and Africa: Petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, food processing, mining-related materials, and industrial modernization create selective demand.

Comparative regional analysis enables suppliers and investors to identify attractive entry points while accounting for differences in automation maturity, infrastructure, standards, and service capacity.

International and Country-Level Priorities

ASEAN and BRICS economies offer opportunities linked to expanding manufacturing and agricultural processing, although infrastructure and service access vary. The European Union and G7 markets emphasize reliability, sustainability, compliance, and digital integration, while GCC demand benefits from petrochemical development and industrial diversification.

China, India, Mexico, and Brazil present scale and manufacturing-growth opportunities. Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia, and the United States prioritize precision, engineering quality, connected controls, and dependable lifecycle support.

Implementation and Risk Considerations

Buyers should test representative materials under normal and upset conditions, assessing accuracy, refill behavior, segregation, dust generation, and cleanability. Pilot trials, documented acceptance criteria, cybersecurity reviews, and lifecycle-cost analysis can mitigate implementation risk more effectively than reliance on nominal specifications alone.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 220.96 million in 2026 to USD 385.60 million by 2032.

Automation, traceability, flexible production, and intelligent control are central growth drivers.

Material testing and system integration are critical to feeder performance.

Regional opportunities vary according to industrial mix, regulatory requirements, and service availability. AI offers meaningful operational benefits but requires strong data quality, cybersecurity, and governance.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Twin Screw Loss In Weight Scale Market, by Screw Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Single Twin-Screw Loss In Weight Scale

7.3. Multi Twin-Screw Loss In Weight Scale

8. Twin Screw Loss In Weight Scale Market, by Screw Configuration

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Co Rotating

8.2.1. Fully Intermeshing

8.2.2. Partially Intermeshing

8.3. Counter Rotating

8.4. Non Intermeshing

8.5. Quick Change Screws

9. Twin Screw Loss In Weight Scale Market, by Capacity Range

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Up To 50 Kilograms Per Hour

9.3. 51 To 500 Kilograms Per Hour

9.4. 501 To 1500 Kilograms Per Hour

9.5. Above 1500 Kilograms Per Hour

10. Twin Screw Loss In Weight Scale Market, by Distribution Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Aftermarket

10.3. E Commerce

10.4. Oem

11. Twin Screw Loss In Weight Scale Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Continuous Dosing

11.3. Batch Dosing

11.4. Extrusion Feeding

11.5. Blending And Mixing

11.6. Micro Ingredient Feeding

11.7. Additive And Filler Feeding

11.8. Coating And Surface Treatment

12. Twin Screw Loss In Weight Scale Market, by End Use Industry

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Plastics And Polymers

12.2.1. Compounding

12.2.2. Extrusion

12.2.3. Masterbatch Production

12.2.4. Recycling

12.3. Chemicals

12.3.1. Specialty Chemicals

12.3.2. Petrochemicals

12.3.3. Agrochemicals

12.4. Food And Beverage

12.4.1. Bakery And Snacks

12.4.2. Confectionery

12.4.3. Dairy And Ingredients

12.4.4. Pet Food

12.4.5. Beverages

12.5. Pharmaceuticals And Nutraceuticals

12.5.1. Prescription Drugs

12.5.2. Over The Counter Drugs

12.5.3. Nutraceuticals

12.6. Construction Materials

12.6.1. Cement And Mortar Additives

12.6.2. Dry Mix And Plaster

12.7. Batteries And Electronics Materials

12.7.1. Battery Cathode And Anode Materials

12.7.2. Electronic Chemicals

13. Twin Screw Loss In Weight Scale Market, by Region

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Asia-Pacific

13.3. North America

13.4. Latin America

13.5. Europe

13.6. Middle East

13.7. Africa

14. Twin Screw Loss In Weight Scale Market, by Group

14.1. Introduction

14.2. ASEAN

14.3. GCC

14.4. European Union

14.5. BRICS

14.6. G7

14.7. NATO

15. Twin Screw Loss In Weight Scale Market, by Country

15.1. Introduction

15.2. United States

15.3. Canada

15.4. Mexico

15.5. Brazil

15.6. United Kingdom

15.7. Germany

15.8. France

15.9. Russia

15.10. Italy

15.11. Spain

15.12. China

15.13. India

15.14. Japan

15.15. Australia

15.16. South Korea

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

17. Company Profiles

17.1. Acrison, Inc.

17.2. Allgaier Process Technology GmbH

17.3. Brabender GmbH & Co. KG

17.4. Buhler AG

17.5. Coperion GmbH

17.6. FLSmidth & Co. A/S

17.7. GEA Group AG

17.8. Gericke AG

17.9. GIMAT S.r.l.

17.10. Hapman, Inc.

17.11. Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems Co., Ltd.

17.12. IDEX Corporation

17.13. Kubota Corporation

17.14. MERRICK Industries, Inc.

17.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

17.16. Motan-Colortronic GmbH

17.17. Nanjing Haisi Machinery Co., Ltd.

17.18. Nanjing Pege Techno Machine Co., Ltd.

17.19. Schenck Process GmbH

17.20. TBMA S.r.l.

17.21. Tecnetics Industries, Inc.

17.22. Thayer Mfg. Co., Inc.

17.23. WAMGROUP S.p.A.

17.24. Yamato Scale Co., Ltd.

18. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [23]

LIST OF TABLES [328]

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