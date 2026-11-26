MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Profiles Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Abbott and Medtronic, covering wearable healthcare devices for monitoring, connected care and disease management.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wearable Healthcare Devices Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wearable healthcare devices market is experiencing exponential growth as consumers, patients and healthcare providers increasingly adopt connected technologies for continuous health monitoring. The market is projected to grow from $50.34 billion in 2025 to $63.2 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising consumer awareness of personal health and fitness, widespread smartphone adoption, the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases and the expansion of digital health and telemedicine platforms. Declining costs for sensors and other wearable technology components have also made healthcare wearables more accessible across consumer and clinical applications.

Looking ahead, the wearable healthcare devices market is forecast to reach $153.92 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 24.9%. Growth is expected to be driven by the integration of artificial intelligence for personalized health insights, increased use of remote patient monitoring and the development of interoperable, cloud-based health data platforms. Demand for continuous, non-invasive monitoring is also encouraging innovation in miniaturized biosensors and energy-efficient wearable technologies.

Key wearable healthcare devices market trends include AI-powered predictive health analytics, real-time remote patient monitoring and the growing use of wearables for preventive care and early disease detection. Multi-parameter biosensor devices are gaining momentum because they can capture several health indicators and deliver more personalized, actionable information. Cloud-connected ecosystems are further enhancing the ability of patients and healthcare professionals to access and evaluate health data across multiple settings.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a major factor supporting market expansion. Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits and other risk factors are contributing to higher rates of diabetes, cardiovascular conditions and chronic respiratory disorders. Wearable healthcare devices can assist with continuous physiological monitoring, early identification of potential abnormalities and improved treatment adherence through timely health insights.

According to UnitedHealth Group data published in December 2023, the prevalence of eight major chronic conditions reached record levels during 2023. Diabetes affected approximately 11.5% of adults in the United States, representing about 31.9 million people. This growing disease burden is increasing demand for technologies that support long-term condition management, connected care and efficient remote monitoring.

Product innovation remains central to the competitive development of the wearable healthcare devices market. Manufacturers are incorporating advanced sensors that monitor body temperature variation, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, activity levels and other health metrics. These capabilities are designed to support preventive care while giving users and clinicians a more comprehensive view of changes in health status.

In August 2023, France-based digital health company Withings launched the ScanWatch 2 and ScanWatch Light. The next-generation devices support around-the-clock monitoring of additional health metrics, including baseline body temperature variation, heart rate variability, respiratory rate and female cycle tracking. They also incorporate advanced MultiWave photoplethysmography sensors and high-dynamic-range accelerometers capable of automatically recognizing more than 40 activities. These features strengthen personalized health management and demonstrate the industry's shift toward broader, multi-metric monitoring.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market. In September 2023, Abbott Laboratories acquired Bigfoot Biomedical for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was intended to enhance Abbott's diabetes care portfolio, strengthen its digital health capabilities and expand its presence in connected wearable insulin management. The acquisition also supports improved patient outcomes and more efficient remote monitoring for people managing diabetes.

North America was the largest wearable healthcare devices market in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong adoption of digital health solutions and significant demand for connected monitoring. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Wearable Fitness Trackers; Smart Health Watches; Wearable Electrocardiogram Monitor; Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors

2) By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies; Online Channels; Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Sports And Fitness; Home Healthcare; Remote Patient Monitoring

4) By End User: Individuals; Healthcare Providers; Fitness And Wellness Centers; Insurance Companies; Corporate Wellness Programs; Research Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Wearable Fitness Trackers: Activity Tracking Devices; Sleep Monitoring Devices; Heart Rate Tracking Devices; Calorie Tracking Devices; Multi Sport Tracking Devices

2) By Smart Health Watches: Advanced Health Monitoring Watches; Lifestyle And Wellness Tracking Watches; Sports Performance Monitoring Watches; Connected Medical Alert Watches; Hybrid Analog Digital Health Watches

3) By Wearable Electrocardiogram Monitor: Continuous Cardiac Monitoring Devices; On Demand Cardiac Recording Devices; Patch Based Cardiac Monitoring Devices; Chest Strap Cardiac Monitoring Devices; Portable Personal Cardiac Monitoring Devices

4) By Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors: Wrist Based Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices; Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices; Continuous Blood Pressure Tracking Devices; Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices; Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Company Limited

Huawei Technologies Company Limited

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Senseonics Holdings Incorporated

Koninklijke Philips Naamloze Vennootschap

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Garmin Limited

Omron Corporation

Dexcom Incorporated

Insulet Corporation

Sotera Wireless Incorporated

Tandem Diabetes Care Incorporated

Ypsomed Holding Aktiengesellschaft

Withings Societe par Actions Simplifiee

Owlet Incorporated

AliveCor Incorporated

Qardio Incorporated

ForaCare Suisse AG

Corsano Health Besloten Vennootschap

Movano Health Incorporated

NeuroMetrix Incorporated Shenzhen Viatom Technology Company Limited

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