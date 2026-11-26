Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Tidal Bore Surfing Tourism Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tidal bore surfing tourism market is experiencing rapid growth as travelers increasingly seek distinctive adventure tourism experiences in natural environments. The market is projected to expand from $0.15 billion in 2025 to $0.16 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. By 2030, the market is forecast to reach $0.26 billion, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Historical market growth has been supported by the discovery of tidal bore locations by local surfing communities and the gradual emergence of river surfing destinations. However, expansion was previously limited by low international awareness, seasonal and weather-dependent travel patterns, word-of-mouth promotion, manual booking processes and a lack of specialized surfing infrastructure in river regions.

Strong demand for adventure tourism is expected to be a major driver of the tidal bore surfing tourism market through 2030. Travelers are showing a growing preference for active, immersive and nature-based experiences that extend beyond conventional tourism. Tidal bore surfing addresses this demand by offering access to rare natural wave phenomena in dynamic river environments. These experiences help attract thrill-seekers, strengthen niche tourism destinations and increase interest in unique water-based activities.

Industry indicators point to sustained demand for adventure travel. According to the Adventure Travel Trade Association, trip fill rates remained stable at 65% in both 2022 and 2023. This consistent performance highlights the resilience of experience-led travel and supports continued investment in tidal bore surfing tours, guided activities and destination infrastructure.

Social media is also playing a significant role in global tidal bore surfing tourism market growth. Visually engaging videos, traveler reviews, influencer campaigns and user-generated content allow remote river surfing destinations to reach international audiences. Rising smartphone use has made it easier for travelers to discover tidal bore events, assess destinations and share real-time experiences. In 2025, worldwide social media users reached 5.04 billion, equivalent to 62.3% of the global population, according to TekRevol LLC. This expanding digital audience creates substantial opportunities for tourism operators to promote seasonal surfing events and convert online interest into bookings.

Participation in water-based sports represents another important market driver. Growing awareness of health, fitness and outdoor recreation is encouraging more consumers to pursue surfing, swimming, kayaking and related activities. Tidal bore surfing destinations can capitalize on this trend by offering guided sessions, safety supervision, equipment access and structured experiences for different skill levels. More than 4.4 million Australians participated in swimming during the year ending June 30, 2024, according to Swimming Australia, demonstrating the broad appeal of aquatic recreation across age groups and regions.

Key tidal bore surfing tourism market trends include:



AI-powered tidal bore prediction systems designed to improve surf timing and trip planning.

Smart wearable safety devices that provide real-time alerts about water and environmental conditions.

Eco-certified river tourism practices focused on low-impact surfing experiences and destination conservation.

Dynamic pricing models supported by demand forecasting and booking analytics.

Virtual and augmented reality destination previews that support immersive travel planning.

Expansion of smart tourism platforms and real-time booking ecosystems. Increased investment in sustainable riverfront tourism infrastructure.

North America was the leading region in the tidal bore surfing tourism market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Tour Type: Guided Tours; Independent Surfing; Group Packages; Custom Experiences

2) By Service Type: Equipment Rental; Training And Coaching; Accommodation; Transportation; Other Services

3) By Booking Channel: Online Travel Agencies; Direct Booking; Travel Agents; Other Channels

4) By Age Group: Youth; Adults; Seniors

5) By End User: Individual Travelers; Group Travelers; Corporate And Institutional Groups

Subsegments:

1) By Guided Tours: Beginner Guided Surf Tours; Advanced Guided Surf Tours; Professional Instructor Led Tours; Safety Assisted Surf Tours

2) By Independent Surfing: Solo Surfing Trips; Self Planned Surfing Experiences; Local Access Surfing; Experienced Surfer Expeditions

3) By Group Packages: Family Surf Packages; Corporate Group Surf Packages; Adventure Travel Group Packages; Student Group Surf Tours

4) By Custom Experiences: Private Surf Coaching Experiences; Luxury Surf Travel Experiences; Photography Focused Surf Experiences; Multi Destination Surf Expeditions

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

