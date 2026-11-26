Ottawa, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Towards Chemicals and Materials Analytics and Consulting, the global specialty chemicals market size was valued at USD 955.9 billion in 2025







The specialty chemicals are performance-defined products sold for what they do rather than what they are: additives, catalysts, surfactants, specialty polymers, electronic chemicals, water treatment chemistries, and personal care actives. They give finished goods durability, efficiency, safety, or sensory performance across automotive, construction, electronics, agriculture, packaging, and consumer markets. Production is concentrated in Western Europe, the United States, Japan, and, increasingly, China and India, while consumption is shifting toward Asia Pacific. The industry is in a structural reset. European producers are closing high-cost upstream assets, Chinese capacity is squeezing margins in standardized grades, and the March 2026 Strait of Hormuz disruption exposed formulators' dependence on naphtha-derived intermediates. Feedstock integration, regional footprint, and pricing power now separate resilient suppliers from exposed ones.

According to Towards Chemicals and Materials Analytics and Consulting, the global specialty chemicals market volume was valued at 1,279.01 million metric tons in 2025 and is expected to surpass around 2,053.8 million metric tons by 2035, accelerating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.85% over the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.







Market Highlights



By region, Asia Pacific dominated the specialty chemicals market with a share of 46% in 2025 and is expected to experience the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.80% in the forecast period.

By type, the agrochemicals segment dominated the market with a 19% share in 2025. and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% over the forecast period.

By type, the specialty polymers segment held 12% market share in 2025 and is expected to have the fastest growth with a CAGR of 7.10% in the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the agriculture segment dominated the market with a 18% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% over the forecast period

By end-use industry, the electronics and semiconductors segment held 10% market share in 2025 and is expected to have the fastest growth with a CAGR of 7.40% in the forecast period.

By function, the performance enhancement segment dominated the market with a 30% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% over the forecast period.

By function, the separation segment held 8% market share in 2025 and is expected to have the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.80% in the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the direct sales segment dominated the market with a 62% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% over the forecast period. By distribution channel, the online procurement platforms segment held 10% market share in 2025 and is expected to have the fastest growth with a CAGR of 8.30% in the forecast period.



Specialty Chemicals Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand from end-use industries

Specialty chemicals are consumed in small doses but are indispensable to the performance of finished goods. Electric vehicles need thermal-management silicones, battery binders, flame retardants, and lightweight polymer additives. Construction relies on admixtures, sealants, and waterproofing chemistries. Electronics and semiconductor fabs require ultra-high-purity wet chemicals and specialty fluoropolymers. Producers are investing behind this demand. Dow is committing about USD 100 million through 2027 to expand specialty silicones capacity in the United States, China, and Japan, and says silicones' demand in mobility, electronics, and medical applications is growing faster than GDP. Arkema raised its PVDF capacity in North America by 15% in June 2026 to serve energy storage, semiconductors, and data centers.

Innovation and technological advancements

Competitive advantage in specialty chemicals comes from application science: molecules and formulations engineered for specific customer processes. Advances in catalysis, polymer architecture, high-purity purification, biotechnology, and digital formulation are shortening development cycles and opening new uses in additive manufacturing, 5G and AI hardware, and medical devices. Producers are also moving application laboratories closer to customers, such as Nouryon's Shanghai innovation center and Dow's Cooling Science Labs, so that qualification happens faster and the supplier becomes embedded in the customer's design.

Expanding global markets and emerging economies

Asia Pacific, led by China and India, is the main growth engine, supported by manufacturing relocation, infrastructure programs, and rising consumer spending. Multinationals are localizing production to serve these markets. Examples include Evonik's specialty amine expansion in Nanjing, LANXESS's multi-business site at Jhagadia in Gujarat, Nouryon's colloidal silica expansion in Guangzhou, and Arkema's Rilsan Clear unit in Singapore. Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America offer further room for growth as local formulation industries develop.

Restraints

Government and environmental regulations

Specialty chemicals are among the most heavily regulated industrial products. In Europe, REACH registration, the Classification, Labelling and Packaging (CLP) regulation, and the proposed universal restriction on PFAS raise compliance costs and can force producers to reformulate or withdraw products. Restrictions on biocides, microplastics, certain flame retardants and plasticizers, and tighter VOC limits in coatings and adhesives cut further into established product lines. In the United States, TSCA new-chemical reviews lengthen time-to-market, and Asian regulators are tightening their own inventories and safety rules. Smaller producers in particular struggle to absorb these costs, which slows commercialization of new molecules.

Opportunities

Green and sustainable specialty chemicals

Customers' Scope 3 targets are turning sustainability into a purchasing criterion. Bio-based surfactants and emollients, biodegradable polymers, mass-balance and recycled-feedstock grades, PFAS-free alternatives, and products with lower carbon footprints command premiums and stronger supplier relationships. BASF's new Düsseldorf plant produces specialty emollients from renewable raw materials. Evonik's Nanjing site runs on green electricity. Arkema is investing in the decarbonization of its acrylics and specialty sites. Product carbon-footprint data is also becoming a commercial requirement: Dow and Univar Solutions expanded their distribution of lower-carbon products backed by footprint data in June 2026.

Growing demand in personal care and cosmetics

Personal care is one of the most resilient specialty end-markets, driven by premiumization, skin-care and sun-protection growth, clean-label trends and rising consumption across Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. Demand is strongest for emollients, specialty surfactants, rheology modifiers, conditioning polymers, UV filters, and bio-actives. BASF's Düsseldorf emollients plant, its largest investment at the site in a decade, shows that producers are adding capacity specifically for cosmetic ingredients. Natural-origin and fermentation-derived actives offer further room for differentiation.

Challenges

Volatile raw material prices and supply chain risks

Most specialty chemicals are made from petrochemical and oleochemical intermediates, so producers are exposed to crude, naphtha, natural gas, and vegetable-oil price swings. The near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz in March 2026 disrupted naphtha and polymer flows to Asia and Europe, raised freight and war-risk costs, and led LANXESS, Nouryon, Cabot, and others to raise prices and add surcharges. Structural risks remain. European crackers are closing, which reduces the local supply of intermediates. China dominates many fine-chemical intermediates and rare earths. Oleochemical sourcing is concentrated in Southeast Asia. In response, producers are dual-sourcing, holding more safety stock and integrating backward.

Specialty Chemicals Market Trade Data Statistics

The tables below use two internationally comparable classifications. HS 3824.99 covers chemical products and preparations not elsewhere specified, the most representative six-digit code for formulated specialty preparations. HS Chapter 38 (miscellaneous chemical products) is a wider group that also includes surfactant preparations, lubricant and rubber additives, catalysts, and finishing agents. Figures are in US dollars for 2025, the latest complete year available for both classifications on a consistent basis.

Import Scenario of Specialty Chemicals

China, the United States, and Germany are the largest importers of formulated specialty preparations, followed by the Netherlands and South Korea. China's imports are concentrated in high-specification grades for electronics, automotive, and advanced manufacturing that its domestic producers cannot yet fully supply. US imports reflect demand for specialized European and Asian formulations. Germany and the Netherlands act both as manufacturing bases and as distribution gateways for the European Union. In the wider Chapter 38 group, the United States and Germany lead imports, with the Netherlands, China, and France close behind. Brazil is the largest net importer in this group, which reflects Latin America's structural dependence on imported specialty chemicals.

Table 1: Top Importers – HS 3824.99, 2025

Rank Country Import Value (USD billion) 1 China 7.29 2 United States 6.17 3 Germany 4.09 4 Netherlands 3.49 5 South Korea 2.30

HS 3824.99: Chemical products and preparations of the chemical or allied industries, n.e.s.

Table 2: Top Importers – HS Chapter 38 (Miscellaneous Chemical Products), 2025

Rank Country Import Value (USD billion) 1 United States 18.8 2 Germany 19.8 3 Netherlands 17.9 4 China 15.7 5 France 11.5

Brazil was the largest net importer of Chapter 38 products in 2025 (USD 9.55 billion net imports).

Export Scenario of Specialty Chemicals

China is the largest exporter of formulated specialty preparations, drawing on a broad intermediate base, competitive conversion costs and growing formulation capacity. The United States and Germany rank second and third and are competitive in high-specification additives, catalysts and performance chemicals. Japan and South Korea complete the top five, with strengths in electronic and semiconductor-related chemistries. The same pattern holds in the wider Chapter 38 group, where China is also the largest net exporter. Because the three leading exporters are also the three leading importers, most specialty trade is two-way, with countries exchanging differentiated grades rather than goods flowing in one direction.

Table 3: Top Exporters – HS 3824.99, 2025

Rank Country Export Value (USD billion) 1 China 10.86 2 United States 7.11 3 Germany 6.95 4 Japan 5.12 5 South Korea 3.10

HS 3824.99: Chemical products and preparations of the chemical or allied industries, n.e.s.

Table 4: Top Exporters – HS Chapter 38 (Miscellaneous Chemical Products), 2025

Rank Country Export Value (USD billion) 1 China 44.1 2 United States 31.3 3 Germany 27.5 4 Netherlands 16.1 5 Japan 15.3

China was the largest net exporter of Chapter 38 products in 2025 (USD 32.4 billion net exports).

Specialty Chemicals Market Pricing Analysis

A. Product- and Grade-Wise Pricing Structure

Pricing is value-based and varies by orders of magnitude. Semiconductor-grade wet chemicals carry the highest unit values because of ultra-high purity, dedicated logistics and long customer qualification cycles. Catalysts, specialty amines, performance additives and cosmetic actives sit in the upper-middle tier, priced on dosage efficiency and technical support. Construction chemicals, standard surfactants, plasticizers and water treatment chemicals are closer to cost-plus and track feedstocks directly. Within a product family, purity, regulatory registrations, bio-based content and customer-specific formulation set the price differences.

B. Regional Pricing Dynamics



North America: Ethane and natural gas give a structural cost advantage and more pricing stability when crude-linked costs rise.

Europe: High energy, carbon and compliance costs raise conversion costs, so producers rely on surcharges while facing import competition in standard grades.

Asia Pacific: China and India compete on price in mid-tier grades; naphtha import dependence makes the region most exposed to Middle East shocks.

Latin America: Import-supplied, so landed prices carry freight, duty and currency premiums. Middle East and Africa: Gulf producers have cheap feedstock but limited specialty capacity; Africa depends on imported formulations.



Sekisui Specialty Chemicals' April 2026 increase for Selvol polyvinyl alcohol illustrates the gap: USD 250 per tonne in North America and Latin America, USD 500 per tonne in Asia and EUR 450 per tonne in EMEA.

C. Factors Influencing Prices



Naphtha, propylene, benzene and natural gas costs

Energy and carbon costs, especially in Europe

Upstream operating rates

Freight, war-risk insurance and route availability

Automotive, construction and consumer demand

Chinese export pricing in standard grades Tariffs, anti-dumping duties and reformulation rules



D. Recent Pricing Development

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was effectively halted from early March 2026 after the US–Israel–Iran conflict began, cutting off a major share of Asia's naphtha imports and Gulf petrochemical exports. Specialty producers responded with increases effective in March and April 2026. LANXESS raised flame retardant and specialty additive prices by up to 35% and plasticisers by up to 50%. Nouryon raised ketone peroxide prices by up to 30% from 1 April. Cabot raised specialty compound prices by up to 20% plus a surcharge, and Ecolab added a 10–14% energy surcharge. Specialty producers passed on costs faster than commodity producers, but the increases raised the risk of demand destruction in price-sensitive applications.

Specialty Chemicals Market International Trade Analysis

A. Applicable HS Code



HS Code: 3824.99

Description: Chemical products and preparations of the chemical or allied industries (including those consisting of mixtures of natural products), not elsewhere specified or included. Scope and limitations: No single HS code covers specialty chemicals. Code 3824.99 is the most representative heading for formulated specialty preparations but covers only part of the market. Significant trade falls under surface-active agents (3402), lubricant additives (3811), rubber and plastic additives (3812), catalysts (3815), Chapter 29 organics and Chapter 39 polymers. The patterns below indicate formulated preparations rather than the whole market.



B. Leading Exporting Countries



China: The largest exporter, with a broad intermediate base, low conversion costs and fast-growing formulation capacity.

United States: Gas-advantaged intermediates and strong catalyst and additive technology. Germany: Europe's specialty hub, competitive in high-specification grades despite energy costs.



C. Leading Importing Countries



China: Imports high-specification preparations for electronics and advanced manufacturing.

United States: Sources specialised formulations for automotive, construction and consumer industries. Germany: Driven by intra-European integration and automotive and industrial demand.



All three countries appear on both lists, reflecting two-way trade in differentiated grades.

D. International Trade Flow Dynamics

High-value grades flow from Western Europe and the United States to Asia and Latin America; mid-tier specialties flow from China and India to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, which remain import-dependent. Buyers are dual-sourcing and qualifying Indian suppliers as alternatives to China. The 2026 Hormuz disruption raised freight and war-risk costs on Gulf cargoes and pushed Asian buyers toward US intermediates, and delivery uncertainty is expected to deter some buyers from Middle East supply even after lanes reopen.

Specialty Chemicals Market Production and Demand-Supply Gap Analysis

A. Global Production Structure

Production is clustered in Ludwigshafen, Rotterdam–Antwerp, the US Gulf Coast, Shanghai, Nanjing, Gujarat and Singapore, where intermediates and utilities are shared. Core technologies are organic synthesis, polymerisation, esterification, ethoxylation, hydrogenation and high-purity distillation, followed by formulation. Integrated majors combine upstream intermediates with specialties; independents buy merchant intermediates and compete on formulation and service.

B. Major Producing Countries

China, the United States, Germany, Japan and India lead production. China has the largest base and is moving into higher-value grades; the United States and Germany lead in catalysts and high-performance additives; Japan dominates electronic chemicals; India is expanding in agro-intermediates, pigments and carbon black, where Himadri Speciality Chemical's new 70,000 MTPA line lifted its total installed capacity to 250,000 MTPA in February 2026. Because capacity is spread across thousands of multi-purpose units, reliable market-wide capacity and utilisation figures are not available.

C. Major Consuming Countries

China is the largest consumer, led by electronics, electric vehicles and construction, followed by the United States, Germany, Japan, South Korea and India. India is the fastest-growing, driven by infrastructure, agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals, while new fabs and battery plants are creating high-purity demand.

D. Regional Supply-Demand Imbalances



Surplus: Western Europe (high-value grades), the United States and, increasingly, China (mid-tier).

Deficit: Latin America, Southeast Asia, Africa and parts of the Middle East.

Expanding: India and China, for import substitution and exports.

Oversupply: Chinese additions in standard additives, pigments and surfactants. Effective availability: European rationalisation means nameplate capacity overstates exportable volume.



Captive use, grade qualification and registrations further limit how freely surpluses move.

E. Recent Capacity Expansion and Investment Developments



Evonik, Nanjing, China: Specialty amine expansion for polyurethane and epoxy uses; double-digit-million-euro investment; inaugurated 21 April 2026; operational.

BASF, Düsseldorf, Germany: Renewable-based emollients plant; mid double-digit-million-euro investment; inaugurated 16 July 2026; operational.

LANXESS, Jhagadia, India: INR 150 crore lubricant additives plant, first expansion phase; site investment INR 750 crore; operational. Huntsman, Pétfürdő, Hungary: Polyurethane catalyst and specialty amine expansion; opened 18 March 2026; operational.

Capital is moving into Asia and sustainability-linked chemistries as European upstream capacity contracts.

Specialty Chemicals Market Raw Material and Feedstock Analysis

A. Major Raw Materials and Feedstocks



Building blocks: ethylene, propylene, benzene and xylenes from naphtha, ethane and LPG

Intermediates: ethylene and propylene oxide, acrylic acid, fatty alcohols, amines, isocyanates, peroxides

Bio-based: palm, coconut and castor oils, sugars, bio-ethanol

Inorganic: silica, titanium dioxide, phosphates, chlor-alkali, rare earths, precious-metal catalysts Utilities: natural gas, steam, electricity, water



B. Manufacturing Process and Production Routes



Petrochemical synthesis route: Olefins and aromatics undergo catalytic oxidation, alkoxylation, amination or hydrogenation, then purification and formulation; scale-efficient but exposed to naphtha cycles.

Oleochemical route: Vegetable oils are split, hydrogenated and esterified for surfactants, emollients and lubricants; costs track palm and coconut oil.

Inorganic and mineral route: Precipitation, calcination and surface treatment yield silicas, pigments and catalyst supports; energy-intensive. Biotechnology route: Fermentation yields biosurfactants and actives at higher cost but premium prices.

C. Feedstock Sourcing and Regional Availability

The United States and the Middle East have advantaged gas; Europe and Northeast Asia depend on naphtha, much of Asia's from the Gulf. Oleochemicals are concentrated in Indonesia and Malaysia, with EU deforestation-compliance risk, and China dominates rare earths and many fine-chemical intermediates.

D. Feedstock Cost and Manufacturing Economics

Raw materials are usually the largest cost, followed by energy, labour, R&D and compliance. Integrated producers capture intermediate margins; independents carry merchant-price risk but are more flexible. Feedstock shocks typically pass through with a lag, compressing margins until price increases take hold.

E. Recent Feedstock Development

European upstream supply is contracting. Dow will shut its 560,000 tonnes-per-year Böhlen cracker, which supplies neighbouring producers, by end-2027; SABIC has permanently closed its 865,000 tonnes-per-year Olefins 6 cracker at Wilton; and TotalEnergies will close its older Antwerp cracker by 2027. Cefic reports 17.2 million tonnes per year of European chemical capacity announced for closure in 2025. European specialty producers face greater import dependence for intermediates and a stronger case for integrated or renewable feedstocks.

Gas-advantaged North America holds the edge; naphtha dependence, concentrated oleochemical sourcing and Chinese control of intermediates are the main vulnerabilities.

For more information, visit the Towards Chemical and Materials website or email the team at ... | +1 804 441 9344

Company Profiles

Major Players

BASF SE

Business overview

Headquartered in Ludwigshafen, Germany, BASF is the world's largest chemical producer by sales. It runs Verbund (integrated production) sites in Europe, North America and Asia, so its specialty businesses draw on in-house intermediates. Its specialty activities sit within the Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Industrial Solutions segments.

Products offered

Catalysts (including mobile emissions and refinery catalysts), personal care ingredients (emollients, surfactants, UV filters), home care and industrial formulators' ingredients, dispersions and resins, fuel and lubricant additives, plastic additives, construction-related polymers and nutrition ingredients.

Recent developments



In July 2026, BASF inaugurated a new specialty emollients plant in Düsseldorf with an investment in the mid double-digit million euros, the site's largest investment in a decade, to serve skin-care and sun-protection markets. In March 2026, the BASF Hannong Chemicals Solutions joint venture started up a non-ionic surfactant plant in South Korea.

DOW INC.

Business overview

Dow, based in Midland, Michigan, United States, is an integrated materials science company with ethane-advantaged cracking assets on the US Gulf Coast. It sells specialty products mainly through its Performance Materials & Coatings and Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segments.

Products offered

Specialty silicones (liquid silicone rubber, thermal management materials, sealants), acrylic and architectural coating binders, polyurethane systems, industrial solutions (glycols, amines, surfactants, heat-transfer fluids) and packaging and specialty plastics.

Recent developments



In June 2026, Dow announced about USD 100 million of investment through 2027 to expand specialty silicones manufacturing and innovation in the US, China and Japan, including liquid silicone rubber expansions at Carrollton, Kentucky, and Zhangjiagang, China. In February 2026, Dow announced its“Transform to Outperform” restructuring, eliminating about 4,500 jobs. It is also closing European upstream assets, including the Böhlen cracker, by the end of 2027.

NOURYON

Business overview

Nouryon, headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, was formerly AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals. It is a pure-play specialty chemicals company with manufacturing sites in more than 30 countries and serves the consumer, agricultural, industrial and polymer markets.

Products offered

Organic peroxides and polymerisation initiators, metal alkyls, surfactants and alkoxylates, cellulose ethers and polymers, chelates, colloidal silica (Levasil), bleaching chemicals for pulp and paper, and specialty ingredients for personal care, agriculture and oilfield applications.

Recent developments



In April 2026, Nouryon expanded its colloidal silica capacity in Guangzhou, China, for emissions-control catalysts, electrical steel coatings and non-stick coatings. Nouryon raised ketone peroxide prices globally by up to 30%, effective 1 April 2026. It has also completed a metal alkyls capacity expansion at Jiaxing, China.

LANXESS AG

Business overview

LANXESS is headquartered in Cologne, Germany, and specialises in chemical intermediates, specialty additives and consumer protection products. It has production sites in Europe, the Americas and Asia, and its Jhagadia, Gujarat site is a growing multi-business hub.

Products offered

Polymer additives (flame retardants, plasticisers), rubber chemicals (Rhein Chemie), lubricant additives, inorganic pigments, biocides and material protection products, ion exchange resins, and aromatic and inorganic intermediates.

Recent developments



In 2026, LANXESS opened a INR 150 crore lubricant additives plant at Jhagadia, India, bringing total investment at the site to INR 750 crore. In March and April 2026, it raised prices by up to 35% for flame retardants and specialty additives, up to 50% for plasticisers, up to 30% for microbial control products and up to 20% for inorganic pigments.

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

Business overview

Evonik, based in Essen, Germany, is one of the world's leading specialty chemicals companies. It focuses on specialty additives, smart materials, nutrition and care, and healthcare ingredients, and operates production sites in more than 25 countries.

Products offered

Coating, polyurethane and plastic additives, specialty amines and crosslinkers, silica and silanes, oil additives, high-performance polymers (PEEK, polyamide 12), active and inactive ingredients for cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, lipids for drug delivery, and animal nutrition amino acids.

Recent developments



In April 2026, Evonik inaugurated an expansion of its specialty amine production in Nanjing, China, for polyurethane and epoxy applications. The investment was in the double-digit million euros. In September 2026, it announced 3,200 job cuts worldwide under its“Evonik Tailor Made” restructuring programme and redirected investment toward healthcare and biotechnology.

HUNTSMAN CORPORATION

Business overview

Huntsman, headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, United States, makes differentiated and specialty chemicals through its Polyurethanes, Performance Products and Advanced Materials divisions. It generated about USD 6 billion in revenue from continuing operations in 2025.

Products offered

MDI-based polyurethane systems, polyurethane catalysts and specialty amines, ethyleneamines, epoxy and specialty adhesives (Araldite), aerospace composites, and coatings and construction materials.

Recent developments



Huntsman's expanded Performance Products unit at Pétfürdő, Hungary, which makes polyurethane catalysts and specialty amines, held its grand opening in March 2026. In June 2026, it sold its Italian automotive aftermarket business, Huntsman Gomet, to Trelleborg for EUR 42.5 million to reduce debt.

COVESTRO AG

Business overview

Covestro, based in Leverkusen, Germany, is a leading producer of high-performance polymer materials and components. Since December 2025 it has been controlled by XRG, the international investment company of ADNOC.

Products offered

Polyurethane raw materials (MDI, TDI, polyols), polycarbonate resins and blends, coatings and adhesives raw materials (aliphatic isocyanates, polyurethane dispersions), elastomers and specialty films.

Recent developments



In December 2025, Covestro closed its strategic partnership with XRG, which included a EUR 1.17 billion capital increase to support its“Sustainable Future” strategy. The takeover, valued at about EUR 14.7 billion, is ADNOC's largest deal to date, and XRG has since built a stake of about 95%.

CLARIANT AG

Business overview

Clariant, headquartered in Muttenz, Switzerland, is a focused specialty chemicals company organised into Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Its 2025 sales were CHF 3.91 billion.

Products offered

Surfactants and personal care ingredients, industrial and consumer specialties, oil and mining services, syngas, petrochemical and specialty catalysts, bentonite adsorbents, and plastic and coating additives, including halogen-free flame retardants and waxes.

Recent developments



Clariant reported Q1 2026 sales of CHF 918 million. The Middle East conflict affected Catalysts volumes, and portfolio pruning affected Care Chemicals. Clariant is on track to deliver the full CHF 80 million of savings from its performance programme a year ahead of plan.

SOLVAY SA

Business overview

Solvay, headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, separated its specialty businesses into Syensqo in 2023 and now focuses on essential chemicals. It also runs a specialty chemicals business that includes rare earth separation and formulation at La Rochelle, France.

Products offered

Soda ash and sodium bicarbonate, hydrogen peroxide, precipitated silica, solvents and intermediates, and special chemicals, including rare earth oxides and formulations for catalysts, electronics and magnets.

Recent developments



In 2026, Solvay signed a long-term supply agreement with Viridis for rare earth feedstock from Brazil, running to 2034, with shipments to La Rochelle expected to start in 2028. In September 2026, Solvay confirmed discussions with OneIM about a strategic partnership for its rare earths business. Q3 2026 underlying sales were EUR 1,031 million.

ARKEMA

Business overview

Arkema, headquartered in Colombes, France, aims to become a pure player in specialty materials. Its specialty business is organised into Adhesive Solutions (Bostik), Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and specialty materials account for most of group sales.

Products offered

Adhesives and sealants (Bostik), high-performance polymers (Kynar PVDF, Rilsan polyamide 11, Pebax), specialty acrylic and coatings resins, photocure resins (Sartomer), organic peroxides, thiochemicals and fluorospecialties.

Recent developments



In January 2026, Arkema started up a Rilsan Clear transparent polyamide unit in Singapore, a roughly USD 20 million investment. In June 2026, it completed a 15% PVDF capacity expansion in North America for batteries, semiconductors and data centres. In October 2026, it inaugurated a new acrylic acid purification unit at Carling, France, an investment of nearly EUR 150 million. Arkema reported 2025 EBITDA of EUR 1,251 million.

Specialty Chemicals Market Top Key Companies: