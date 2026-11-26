Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ferry Terminal Security Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ferry terminal security market is experiencing rapid growth as terminal operators, governments and transportation authorities strengthen passenger protection, access control and maritime infrastructure resilience. The market is projected to increase from $1.36 billion in 2025 to $1.50 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate of 10.3%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by rising maritime security threats and smuggling activity, higher passenger volumes at ferry terminals, and the continued development of coastal tourism and intercity ferry networks. Increased government attention to port and transportation security has also encouraged wider adoption of surveillance, passenger screening and access control systems.

Looking ahead, the ferry terminal security market is forecast to reach $2.24 billion by 2030, advancing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.5%. Growth is expected to be driven by investment in smart port and terminal infrastructure, AI-powered security analytics, automated monitoring systems, biometric passenger processing and integrated physical and cybersecurity platforms. Demand for real-time situational awareness is also increasing as terminal operators seek faster and more coordinated responses to potential incidents.

Key ferry terminal security market trends include the deployment of AI-enabled video surveillance and threat detection, biometric identity verification, and Internet of Things-connected monitoring systems. These technologies support real-time tracking of passengers, crowds and critical assets. Automated baggage and cargo screening solutions are also gaining prominence, while predictive analytics is increasingly being used to improve risk management, emergency planning and operational decision-making.

The growing frequency and sophistication of maritime security threats remain major factors influencing market demand. The rapid digitalization of port, vessel and terminal operations has expanded exposure to cyberattacks targeting navigation, communications and other operational systems. Ferry terminals are particularly important security points because unauthorized access, cyber incidents and operational disruption can directly affect passenger safety, service continuity and surrounding transport networks.

In April 2026, Israel-based cybersecurity organization CYTUR reported a 103% year-on-year increase from 2024 to 2025 in cyberattacks targeting shipboard operational technology systems. The report highlighted risks at the interface between information technology and operational technology, reinforcing the need for coordinated maritime cybersecurity and physical security strategies. As ferry services become more connected, operators are expected to prioritize continuous monitoring, threat intelligence and integrated incident response.

Technology providers are responding with advanced biometric surveillance and AI-enabled threat detection platforms designed for high-traffic maritime environments. In May 2024, APIQROO launched an AI-based biometric surveillance system at the Cozumel Ferry Terminal. The system combines facial recognition cameras, continuous CCTV monitoring and advanced passenger screening infrastructure. Its implementation is intended to improve passenger identification, accelerate threat detection and support faster responses to unauthorized access and other security risks.

Public-sector partnerships are also strengthening ferry safety and security. In December 2023, the Philippine Coast Guard partnered with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to enhance the Pasig River Ferry Service ahead of the holiday season. The initiative included deploying coast guard personnel at ferry terminals, reinforcing vessel inspections, improving passenger safety procedures and expanding emergency response capabilities. The partnership also supported continuous security oversight across ferry operations in Metro Manila.

North America was the largest ferry terminal security market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries analyzed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Security Type: Access Control; Passenger Screening; Baggage Inspection; Cargo Inspection; Surveillance Monitoring; Perimeter Security; Crowd Management; Emergency Response; Traffic Control; Identity Verification

3) By Technology: Biometric Systems; Video Surveillance Systems; X-Ray Screening Systems; Metal Detectors; Access Control Systems; Intrusion Detection Systems; Communication Systems

4) By Deployment Type: On Premise; Cloud-Based

5) By End User: Port Authorities; Government Agencies; Private Terminal Operators; Security Service Providers

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Surveillance Cameras; Access Control Systems; Metal Detectors; Turnstiles; Intrusion Detection Sensors; Barrier Gates; Alarm Systems

2) By Software: Video Management Systems; Access Control Software; Surveillance Analytics Software; Incident Management Platforms; Command and Control Software; Identity Verification Software

3) By Services: Security Consulting Services; Surveillance Monitoring Services; Installation and Maintenance Services; Risk Assessment Services; Emergency Response Services; Training and Support Services

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

