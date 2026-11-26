Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Monitor Arm Dual Gas Spring Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global monitor arm dual gas spring market is experiencing strong growth as businesses and home-office users increasingly prioritize ergonomic, flexible, and space-efficient workstations. The market expanded from $1.17 billion in 2025 to $1.28 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This growth reflects rising awareness of workplace ergonomics, greater adoption of multi-monitor configurations, the expansion of enterprise desktop computing, and sustained demand for adjustable workstation solutions.

Looking ahead, the monitor arm dual gas spring market is projected to reach $1.84 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4%. Key factors supporting this outlook include the integration of sensor-based ergonomic monitoring, increased use of AI-assisted workspace optimization tools, growing demand for compact and modular office infrastructure, and the expansion of smart office automation. Interest in sustainable ergonomic furniture is also expected to create new opportunities for manufacturers and workplace solution providers.

Product innovation is shaping the competitive direction of the dual gas spring monitor arm industry. Notable market trends include precision monitor positioning systems, ergonomic multi-display workspace solutions, adjustable desk mounts that maximize available space, durable mechanical support systems, and modular workstation accessories. These developments address the needs of professionals, creators, gamers, and enterprise users who require reliable screen positioning and improved desk organization.

The continued adoption of remote and hybrid work is a major market growth driver. Dual gas spring monitor arms allow users to adjust screen height, angle, distance, and orientation, helping improve posture and reduce neck and eye strain. They also support more efficient home-office layouts by freeing desk space and accommodating multiple displays. According to the UK Office for National Statistics, 28% of working adults in Great Britain followed a hybrid working model between January and March 2025. The share of hybrid workers has risen consistently since March 2022, reinforcing demand for ergonomic home and flexible workplace equipment.

Manufacturers are responding with adjustable mounting systems designed to provide smooth movement, precise positioning, integrated cable management, and compatibility with a broad range of display sizes. In December 2025, BenQ Corporation introduced its BSH single monitor arm and BDH dual monitor arm in India. The products target professionals, creators, and multitaskers seeking improved posture, greater productivity, and more efficient use of desk space in hybrid work environments.

Strategic partnerships are also contributing to product development and socially responsible manufacturing. In April 2025, Kensington Computer Products Group partnered with the Chicago Lighthouse to launch heavy-duty monitor arms for ergonomic multi-monitor workstations. The initiative aims to make professional workspaces more comfortable and less cluttered while creating meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. The Chicago Lighthouse supports blind, visually impaired, disabled, and veteran communities in the United States.

North America was the dominant region in the monitor arm dual gas spring market in 2025, supported by widespread use of multi-display workstations, established hybrid work practices, and strong demand for ergonomic office equipment. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as office infrastructure expands and ergonomic workstation adoption increases. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Clamp Mount; Grommet Mount; Wall Mount; Other Product Types

2) By Material: Aluminum; Steel; Plastic; Other Materials

3) By Distribution Channel: Online; Offline

4) By Application: Office; Home; Healthcare; Education; Industrial; Other Applications

5) By End User: Commercial; Residential; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Clamp Mount: Desk Edge Clamp Mount; Adjustable Clamp Mount; Heavy Duty Clamp Mount; Tool Free Clamp Mount

2) By Grommet Mount: Through Desk Grommet Mount; Bolt Through Grommet Mount; Adjustable Grommet Mount; Reinforced Grommet Mount

3) By Wall Mount: Fixed Wall Mount; Articulating Wall Mount; Full Motion Wall Mount; Low Profile Wall Mount

4) By Other Product Types: Freestanding Base Mount; Pole Mount System; Ceiling Mount Configuration; Custom Mounting Solution

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

