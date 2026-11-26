Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Veterinary Oral Ulcer Treatments Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary oral ulcer treatments market is experiencing strong growth, supported by expanding veterinary healthcare infrastructure, rising animal healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness of oral health in companion animals and livestock. The market is projected to grow from $1.1 billion in 2025 to $1.19 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

Historical market growth has been influenced by the high prevalence of untreated oral infections in animals and the continued use of conventional antibiotics and antiseptics. Limited access to specialized therapies, low awareness of advanced veterinary oral care and a lack of targeted oral mucosal drug delivery systems previously constrained treatment options. As veterinary medicine advances, these limitations are creating opportunities for more effective, localized and fast-acting therapies.

The veterinary oral ulcer treatments market is forecast to reach $1.67 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by advances in regenerative veterinary medicine, increasing demand for rapid-healing oral therapies, wider adoption of precision drug delivery systems and a stronger focus on animal welfare and pain management. Biologically active treatments and microbiome-based solutions are also expected to gain greater attention among veterinary professionals.

Key veterinary oral ulcer treatment trends include the development of regenerative therapies designed to accelerate oral tissue healing and the use of nano-formulated antimicrobial gels to improve mucosal penetration. Plant-based and bioactive compounds are emerging as options for natural oral ulcer management, while targeted drug delivery systems are enabling localized treatment. Probiotic and microbiome-modulating therapies are also being developed to support oral healing responses in veterinary patients.

The expansion of veterinary clinics and hospitals is a major factor supporting market growth. Rising pet ownership is increasing demand for routine veterinary care, vaccinations, diagnostics and medical services. Greater access to animal healthcare is enabling veterinarians to identify more cases of oral ulcers and prescribe appropriate treatments. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the United States had 34,296 veterinary practices in 2023, and each practice generated average gross revenue of approximately $1.5 million in 2024. Continued investment in veterinary facilities is expected to improve the availability of specialized oral care.

Increasing veterinary healthcare expenditure is also strengthening demand for veterinary oral ulcer treatments. Higher spending allows clinics to invest in advanced diagnostic equipment, specialized medications and more effective pain-management solutions. Government and institutional investment in veterinary infrastructure is also rising as zoonotic disease prevention and animal health surveillance become greater priorities. In April 2025, the American Animal Hospital Association projected that U.S. spending on veterinary care, including pharmaceuticals and related products dispensed through veterinary clinics, would reach approximately $41.4 billion during the year.

Livestock farming expansion provides another significant growth opportunity for the veterinary oral ulcer treatments market. Population growth and changing dietary preferences continue to increase global demand for meat, milk and other animal-derived products. Larger livestock populations create a greater need for disease prevention and oral health management to protect animal welfare, herd productivity and agricultural output. In December 2025, the Department of Agriculture projected that global chicken meat production would rise by approximately 2% in 2026 to a record 109.6 million tons. U.S. production was expected to increase by around 1% to 22 million tons.

North America was the largest region in the veterinary oral ulcer treatments market in 2025, supported by established veterinary infrastructure, high animal healthcare spending and broad access to veterinary pharmaceuticals. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as livestock production, pet ownership and veterinary service availability increase. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries assessed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Topical Treatments; Systemic Medications; Oral Rinses; Nutritional Supplements; Other Product Types

2) By Animal Type: Companion Animals; Livestock; Other Animal Types

3) By Indication: Infectious Oral Ulcers; Traumatic Ulcers; Immune-Mediated Ulcers; Nutritional Deficiency-Related Ulcers; Drug-Induced Oral Ulcers; Other Oral Conditions

4) By Distribution Channel: Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies; Other Distribution Channel

Subsegments:

1) By Topical Treatments: Antimicrobial Gels; Anti Inflammatory Creams; Antiseptic Sprays; Healing Ointments; Protective Barrier Pastes

2) By Systemic Medications: Antibiotic Drugs; Anti Inflammatory Drugs; Pain Relief Medications; Immunosuppressive Agents; Antiviral Medications

3) By Oral Rinses: Antiseptic Mouth Rinses; Herbal Mouth Rinses; Chlorhexidine Based Rinses; Enzyme Based Rinses; Alcohol Free Oral Rinses

4) By Nutritional Supplements: Vitamin Supplements; Mineral Supplements; Omega Fatty Acid Supplements; Probiotic Supplements; Immune Support Supplements

5) By Other Product Types: Dental Chews; Oral Care Powders; Water Additives; Dental Wipes; Oral Care Sprays

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

