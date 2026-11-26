Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Minimally Invasive Medical Robots Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global minimally invasive medical robots market is experiencing rapid expansion as healthcare providers increase their use of robotic-assisted surgery, advanced imaging, and precision-guided clinical technologies. The market is projected to grow from $31.72 billion in 2025 to $36.58 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%.

Historically, market development was influenced by the high cost of surgical robotic platforms, limited adoption of robotic systems, dependence on open surgical procedures, shortages of surgeons trained in minimally invasive techniques, and the early-stage integration of medical imaging into surgical workflows. Continued technological progress, expanding clinical applications, and greater awareness of the benefits of robotic-assisted procedures are now helping healthcare organizations address these barriers.

The minimally invasive medical robots market is forecast to reach $65.25 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.6%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be supported by artificial intelligence-powered surgical decision support, wider adoption of robotic-assisted minimally invasive procedures, and the integration of real-time imaging with robotic navigation. Increasing demand for precision-driven healthcare outcomes and the expansion of connected smart hospital ecosystems will also create new opportunities for medical robotics manufacturers and healthcare technology providers.

Key minimally invasive medical robotics trends include AI-assisted surgical workflow optimization, haptic feedback systems, miniaturized instruments designed for micro-incision procedures, and cloud-connected robotics platforms that support monitoring and data exchange. Autonomous intraoperative imaging and navigation assistance are also expected to improve surgical planning, procedural accuracy, and clinical efficiency.

Rising demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures is a major driver of market growth. Patients increasingly prefer treatments associated with less pain, shorter recovery periods, smaller incisions, and lower risks of complications than conventional surgery. Medical robots support these priorities by improving surgical precision, enabling physicians to perform complex procedures with greater control, and reducing unnecessary tissue disruption.

Clinical demand is reflected in recent procedural growth. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, minimally invasive procedures increased by 7% in 2023, exceeding the growth rate for surgical procedures by two percentage points. Plastic surgeries increased by 5% over the same period. This shift highlights the growing preference for less invasive treatment options and supports continued investment in robotic-assisted medical technologies.

Innovation is also strengthening the competitive outlook for the minimally invasive medical robots market. In August 2024, Johnson & Johnson launched Velys Spine, a robotic surgical navigation platform developed with eCential Robotics. The platform assists surgeons with cervical, thoracolumbar, and sacroiliac fusion procedures by providing freehand and robotic-assisted guidance for spinal screw placement.

Velys Spine combines 3D imaging with real-time navigation to improve surgical planning, instrument guidance, and implant placement accuracy. Its compatibility with DePuy Synthes instrument systems broadens its potential role in orthopedic robotics and minimally invasive spine surgery. The launch reflects an industry-wide focus on combining robotics, imaging, and computer-assisted planning to support improved patient outcomes.

Merger and acquisition activity is further reshaping the medical robotics industry. In August 2024, Germany-based KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG acquired Asensus Surgical Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to strengthen KARL STORZ's position in robotic and digital surgery by incorporating performance-guided surgery technologies into its portfolio. The acquisition expands the company's capabilities in intelligent visualization, digital laparoscopy, real-time data support, and next-generation operating room robotics.

North America was the largest region in the minimally invasive medical robots market in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong adoption of robotic surgery systems, and ongoing investment in medical technology. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Geographic coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Surgical Robots; Rehabilitation Robots; Endoscopy Robots; Telepresence Robots; Navigation Robots

2) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence Enabled Robotic Systems; Image Guided Robotic Systems; Robotic Navigation Systems; Remote And Teleoperated Robots

3) By Application: General Surgery; Orthopedic Surgery; Neurosurgery; Cardiology; Urology

4) By End User: Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Specialty Clinics; Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Surgical Robots: Laparoscopic Surgical Robots; Orthopedic Surgical Robots; Neurosurgical Robots; Cardiovascular Surgical Robots; Gynecological Surgical Robots; Urological Surgical Robots

2) By Rehabilitation Robots: Upper Limb Rehabilitation Robots; Lower Limb Rehabilitation Robots; Exoskeleton Rehabilitation Robots; Gait Training Robots; Therapy Assistance Robots

3) By Endoscopy Robots: Capsule Endoscopy Robots; Flexible Endoscopy Robots; Robotic Bronchoscopy Systems; Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Robots; Colonoscopy Robots

4) By Telepresence Robots: Remote Consultation Robots; Patient Monitoring Robots; Mobile Telepresence Robots; Intensive Care Telepresence Robots; Emergency Response Telepresence Robots

5) By Navigation Robots: Orthopedic Navigation Robots; Spinal Navigation Robots; Neurosurgical Navigation Robots; Cardiovascular Navigation Robots; Image Guided Navigation Robots

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

