MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with cloud-based, AI-driven pipeline orchestration, real-time monitoring and hybrid-cloud automation to improve reliability, governance and efficiency.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Engineering Workflow Orchestration Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data engineering workflow orchestration market is experiencing rapid expansion, supported by growing enterprise data volumes, cloud computing adoption and demand for advanced analytics. The market increased from $7.1 billion in 2025 to $8.2 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. Historic growth has been driven by the increasing need for automated data processing, wider deployment of digital transformation initiatives and greater enterprise investment in scalable data infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the data engineering workflow orchestration market is forecast to reach $14.43 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.2%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be supported by rising demand for real-time data processing, AI-driven workflow optimization and scalable data pipeline management. The increasing use of hybrid and multi-cloud environments is also creating demand for orchestration technologies that can coordinate data processes across distributed systems while strengthening governance, compliance and operational control.

Key data engineering workflow orchestration market trends include the increased adoption of automated data pipeline solutions and real-time workflow monitoring tools. Enterprises are integrating workflow automation across hybrid environments to improve data availability, reliability and processing performance. Organizations are also prioritizing scalable data integration frameworks that reduce operational complexity and help data teams deliver accurate, timely information for analytics and artificial intelligence applications.

The rising adoption of cloud-based data platforms is a major factor driving market growth. Organizations are moving data workloads to cloud environments to accommodate expanding data volumes, improve flexibility and support advanced analytics. Data engineering workflow orchestration strengthens these environments by coordinating complex processes across systems, maintaining data consistency and accelerating the delivery of business insights. This capability is becoming increasingly important as enterprises pursue real-time decision-making and deploy AI-enabled applications at scale.

Cloud adoption remains strong across major economies. According to the UK Office for National Statistics, 69% of UK firms had adopted cloud-based computing systems and applications in 2023, while 9% had adopted artificial intelligence. These figures highlight the significant foundation already in place for cloud-native data engineering and the additional growth opportunity created by expanding AI implementation.

Technology providers are responding to market demand by introducing platforms that automate workflow development, scheduling, monitoring and governance. In June 2024, Databricks Inc. launched LakeFlow, a data pipeline orchestration platform developed to streamline the creation, orchestration and monitoring of data engineering pipelines. The platform supports automated workflow management, stronger pipeline reliability and unified governance, helping organizations accelerate data processing and analytics initiatives while improving operational efficiency.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the competitive landscape. In April 2026, Anaconda Inc. acquired Outerbounds Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to support the delivery of a secure, unified platform through which enterprises can develop, orchestrate, govern and deploy AI-native applications at scale. By adding workflow orchestration capabilities, Anaconda aims to address a broader portion of the AI development lifecycle and meet growing enterprise demand for integrated data and machine learning operations.

North America dominated the data engineering workflow orchestration market in 2025, supported by advanced cloud infrastructure, substantial technology investment and early adoption of AI-powered data platforms. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as businesses accelerate cloud migration and digital transformation. Regions covered by the market include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered in the data engineering workflow orchestration market include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

3) By Deployment: Cloud Based; On Premises; Hybrid Cloud

4) By Application: Data Integration; Data Migration; Data Quality Management; Analytics And Business Intelligence; Machine Learning Pipeline Orchestration; Data Lake And Data Warehouse Management

5) By End User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance; Healthcare And Life Sciences; Retail And Electronic Commerce; Information Technology And Telecommunications; Manufacturing; Government And Public Sector

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Cloud Based Workflow Orchestration Platforms; On Premises Workflow Orchestration Platforms; Hybrid Workflow Orchestration Platforms; Data Pipeline Automation Platforms; Metadata Management Platforms; Workflow Monitoring And Analytics Platforms

2) By Services: Platform Deployment Services; Data Source Integration Services; Application Integration Services; Workflow Configuration Services; Custom Development Services; Migration And Modernization Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Astronomer Inc.

BMC Software Inc.

Dagster Labs Inc.

Databricks Inc.

dbt Labs Inc.

GitHub Inc.

IBM Corporation

Kestra Technologies

Matillion Ltd.

Meltano Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Orkes Inc.

Prefect Technologies Inc.

QlikTech International AB

Redwood Software B.V.

SnapLogic Inc.

Snowflake Inc.

Stonebranch Inc.

Temporal Technologies Inc.

Union.ai Inc. Workato Inc.

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