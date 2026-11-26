MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI via tailings reprocessing, advanced zinc recovery, automated sorting, and acquisitions that secure scrap, raise yields, cut disposal costs, and support circularity.

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Zinc Waste Recycling And Reusing Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global zinc waste recycling and reusing market is experiencing strong growth as industries increase their use of recycled metals and pursue more sustainable production models. The market is projected to grow from $1.98 billion in 2025 to $2.11 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $2.72 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising demand for recycled metals, stricter environmental regulations governing metal waste disposal, and increasing zinc consumption across industrial applications. The wider adoption of galvanization processes and a growing emphasis on conserving natural resources have also strengthened demand for zinc recovery, recycling, and reuse solutions.

Looking ahead, the zinc waste recycling and reusing market is expected to benefit from the global transition toward circular economy practices and low-carbon metal production. Investment in advanced recycling infrastructure is increasing, while the recovery of zinc from electric vehicle components, electronics waste, industrial residues, and mining waste is creating additional opportunities. Manufacturers are also seeking sustainable alternatives to virgin raw materials as they work to reduce supply chain risks, carbon emissions, and exposure to fluctuating commodity prices.

Key zinc recycling market trends include the adoption of advanced zinc recovery technologies, automated sorting systems, and more efficient waste-processing methods. Industry participants are developing solutions that can recover valuable metals from complex waste streams while improving processing efficiency and reducing environmental impacts. These innovations are expected to increase the commercial value of zinc-containing waste and support broader adoption of recycled zinc in manufacturing.

Demand for sustainable industrial practices remains a significant market driver. Recycling and reusing zinc can reduce reliance on virgin metal extraction, lower emissions associated with primary production, and improve the efficiency of raw material use. Data published by Eurostat in November 2024 showed that the circularity rate for metal ores reached 24.7% in 2023, an increase of 2.2% compared with 2022. The results highlight the expanding role of recycled metals in industrial production and reinforce the long-term outlook for the zinc waste recycling market.

Investment in zinc tailings reprocessing is also accelerating. In August 2025, Hindustan Zinc Limited approved India's first zinc tailings reprocessing plant at Rampura Agucha in Rajasthan. The facility will recover residual zinc and silver from historical mining tailings, converting previously discarded material into commercially valuable resources. The project is expected to improve metal recovery rates, reduce the environmental burden associated with tailings storage, and advance circular resource use within the zinc industry.

Merger and acquisition activity is further reshaping the competitive environment. In April 2024, Korea Zinc Co. Ltd., through its U.S. subsidiary Pedalpoint Holdings, acquired Kataman Metals LLC for $55 million. The acquisition is intended to strengthen Korea Zinc's recycling value chain and secure a dependable supply of recyclable metal scrap for its expanding zinc and copper recycling operations. Kataman Metals' international scrap trading capabilities are expected to support the company's access to secondary raw materials across global markets.

North America was the dominant region in the zinc waste recycling and reusing market in 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by industrial expansion, increased metal consumption, investment in recycling capacity, and stronger sustainability initiatives. The market spans Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Recycle; Reuse

2) By Form: Zinc Ingots; Zinc Powder; Zinc Oxide; Zinc Alloys; Zinc Sheets; Zinc Pellets

3) By Technology: Hydrometallurgical Process; Pyrometallurgical Process; Electrolytic Process; Biotechnological Process

4) By End User Industry: Automotive Industry; Construction Industry; Electronics Industry; Industrial Manufacturing; Energy And Power Industry; Chemical Industry; Aerospace Industry; Consumer Goods Industry

Subsegments:

1) By Recycle: Industrial Zinc Scrap Recycling; Galvanized Metal Recycling; Zinc Ash Recovery; Zinc Dross Recycling; Battery Zinc Recycling; Electronic Waste Zinc Recovery; Chemical Zinc Recovery; Construction Waste Zinc Recycling

2) By Reuse: Reused Zinc In Galvanization; Reused Zinc In Die Casting; Reused Zinc In Construction Materials; Reused Zinc In Chemical Manufacturing; Reused Zinc In Industrial Components; Reused Zinc In Automotive Parts; Reused Zinc In Consumer Goods; Reused Zinc In Metal Coatings

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Befesa S.A.

Boliden AB

CMR Green Technologies Limited

DOWA Holdings Co. Ltd.

European Metal Recycling Limited

Fenix Metals

Glencore plc

Globe Metal Recycling Inc.

Grillo-Werke AG

Hindustan Zinc Limited

Jain Metal Components Private Limited

Korea Zinc Company Ltd.

Kuusakoski Oy

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd.

Nupur Recyclers Limited

REAZN S.A.

Rubamin Private Limited

Sims Ltd

Teck Resources Limited

Umicore NV

VM Building Solutions SAS Zincovery Process Technologies Limited

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