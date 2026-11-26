MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aircraft Fuel Management System Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global aircraft fuel management system market is experiencing rapid growth as airlines, aircraft manufacturers, and operators increase investments in accurate fuel measurement, automated monitoring, and operational safety. The market is projected to expand from $1.89 billion in 2025 to $2.08 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising demand for precise aircraft fuel measurement, greater emphasis on flight safety, wider adoption of automated fuel quantity monitoring systems, and the need for efficient fuel distribution. The continued expansion and modernization of commercial aircraft fleets have also increased demand for advanced aircraft fuel management technologies.

Looking ahead, the aircraft fuel management system market is forecast to reach $3.02 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%. Key growth drivers include increasing demand for fuel efficiency optimization, predictive fuel management solutions, sustainable aviation operations, advanced fuel imbalance monitoring, and integrated aircraft fuel control systems. These capabilities help operators reduce fuel waste, manage costs, improve reliability, and support safer flight operations.

Technology is expected to play a central role in the market's development. Major aircraft fuel management system trends include the adoption of artificial intelligence for fuel consumption optimization, autonomous fuel balancing technologies, real-time connected monitoring, and cloud-based fuel data analytics. Cybersecurity is also becoming a greater priority as aircraft systems become more connected and increasingly dependent on digital data.

Rising global air passenger traffic is strengthening demand for aircraft fuel monitoring and management solutions. Higher disposable incomes and growing business and leisure travel are increasing flight activity, requiring airlines to improve fuel planning, consumption monitoring, and operational efficiency. According to the International Air Transport Association, total global air passenger traffic rose by 10.4% in 2024 compared with 2023. International passenger traffic increased by 13.6% over the same period. This expansion in passenger demand is encouraging airlines to operate more flights and optimize fuel use across their fleets.

Growth in commercial aircraft deliveries is also contributing to market expansion. Airlines and leasing companies are acquiring new aircraft to accommodate rising passenger volumes, replace aging fleets, and improve operating performance. Every newly delivered aircraft creates additional demand for reliable fuel measurement, monitoring, and control technologies. Airbus reported delivering 735 commercial aircraft in 2023, an 11% increase from 2022, demonstrating the continued momentum in fleet investment.

Innovation in digital fuel quantity measurement is further supporting market growth, particularly as the aviation industry transitions toward sustainable aviation fuel. In December 2023, Eaton announced that its digital Fuel Quantity Measurement System successfully supported Gulfstream Aerospace's transatlantic flight powered by 100% sustainable aviation fuel. The system maintained reliable fuel gauging performance and measurement accuracy, demonstrating compatibility with alternative fuels without compromising operational safety. The achievement underscores the importance of next-generation aircraft fuel management systems in supporting lower-carbon aviation.

North America was the dominant aircraft fuel management system market in 2025, supported by its established aerospace industry, extensive commercial fleet, and continued investment in aviation technology. Europe is expected to be a rapidly growing region during the forecast period as airlines pursue fleet modernization and sustainable aviation initiatives. The market spans Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered by the market include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Hydro Mechanical; Electronic Engine Control; Full Authority Digital Engine Control; Other Types

2) By Technology: Manual Fuel Management Systems; Semi Automatic Fuel Management Systems; Automatic Fuel Management Systems

3) By Installation: Line Fit; Retrofit

4) By Application: Fuel Quantity Measurement; Fuel Monitoring; Fuel Transfer And Distribution; Fuel Balancing; Fuel Consumption Management; Fuel Leak Detection

5) By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturers; Aftermarket; Military Operators; Commercial Airlines; Business Aviation Operators

Subsegments:



1) By Hydro Mechanical: Mechanical Fuel Metering Units; Hydraulic Fuel Control Units; Pressure Regulating Systems; Fuel Scheduling Mechanisms

2) By Electronic Engine Control: Single Channel Electronic Engine Control; Dual Channel Electronic Engine Control; Integrated Engine Monitoring Systems; Programmable Fuel Control Systems

3) By Full Authority Digital Engine Control: Single Engine Control Systems; Twin Engine Control Systems; Integrated Propulsion Control Systems; Digital Fuel Scheduling Systems

4) By Other Types: Hybrid Fuel Control Systems; Distributed Engine Control Systems; Adaptive Fuel Management Systems; Custom Engine Control Solutions

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



RTX Corporation

GE Aerospace

Honeywell International Inc

Safran SA

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

TransDigm Group Incorporated

Liebherr-International AG

Woodward Inc

AMETEK Inc

HEICO Corporation

Moog Inc

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Crane Co

AAR CORP

Senior plc

Ducommun Incorporated

Astronics Corporation

Ontic Engineering & Manufacturing Inc

Valcor Engineering Corporation Triumph Group Inc

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900