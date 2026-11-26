MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Water Automation And Instrumentation Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global water automation and instrumentation market is experiencing rapid growth as utilities, industrial operators and public authorities invest in technologies that improve water management, infrastructure reliability and operational efficiency. The market is projected to increase from $3.97 billion in 2025 to $4.41 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.

Historical growth has been supported by rising demand for efficient water management, modernization of aging water infrastructure and stricter regulatory compliance requirements. Expanding wastewater treatment activities and the growing need for accurate water measurement have also encouraged the adoption of automated control systems, sensors, analytical instruments and monitoring platforms across water and wastewater networks.

The water automation and instrumentation market is forecast to reach $6.65 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.8%. Growth during the forecast period will be driven by greater demand for real-time water monitoring, increased investment in smart water infrastructure and wider adoption of automated water treatment systems. The need to optimize water resources and deploy advanced leakage detection technologies will further support market expansion.

Key water automation and instrumentation market trends include the growing use of real-time water quality monitoring, advanced flow and pressure measurement, and automated control systems throughout water infrastructure. Utilities and facility operators are also placing greater emphasis on predictive maintenance to identify potential equipment failures before they disrupt services. Intelligent leakage detection systems are gaining importance as organizations seek to reduce non-revenue water, control operating costs and conserve increasingly limited freshwater resources.

Increasing water scarcity is a major factor accelerating market demand. Climate change, rising temperatures and prolonged droughts are reducing freshwater availability while intensifying pressure on existing supplies. Water automation and instrumentation technologies help organizations monitor water networks in real time, identify leaks, improve distribution efficiency and optimize consumption. These capabilities can reduce water losses while supporting more effective resource conservation. According to UNESCO data published in March 2023, the global urban population affected by water scarcity is projected to reach 2.4 billion by 2050, highlighting the need for smarter and more resilient water management systems.

Technology innovation is reshaping the market, with suppliers developing generative AI-enabled automation platforms to improve decision-making and the management of critical water and power infrastructure. In July 2025, Emerson Electric Co. launched the Ovation AI-enabled Virtual Advisor as part of its Ovation 4.0 Automation Platform. Designed for the water and power sectors, the solution delivers real-time operational insights, predictive maintenance capabilities and anomaly detection. Natural-language interaction also allows operators to automate routine activities and make faster, data-informed decisions.

Strategic acquisitions are further strengthening digital water management portfolios. In January 2025, Watts Water Technologies Inc. acquired I-CON Systems Inc. for $70.7 million. The acquisition expanded Watts' water automation capabilities through the addition of intelligent plumbing control systems and increased its presence in institutional and correctional facilities. The transaction reflects broader industry efforts to combine connected controls, monitoring technologies and water management solutions within integrated digital platforms.

North America was the dominant region in the water automation and instrumentation market in 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period as investment in urban infrastructure, wastewater treatment and smart water systems increases. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:



1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Process Stage: Collection Of Water; Treatment Of Water; Distribution Of Water

3) By Instrumentation: Pressure Transmitter; Level Transmitter; Electromagnetic Flow Meters; Sludge Density Measurement; Gas And Liquid Analyzer; Leakage Detection Systems; Control Valves; High And Low Alternating Current Drives; Other Instrumentations

4) By Application: Water Treatment; Wastewater Treatment; Water Distribution Networks; Pumping Stations; Desalination Plants; Water Reuse And Recycling; Stormwater Management

5) By End User: Drinking Water; Household Water; Commercial Water; Industrial Water; Agriculture; Other End Users

Subsegments:



1) By Hardware: Sensors; Flow Meters; Temperature Sensors; Analytical Instruments

2) By Software: Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition Software; Asset Management Software; Data Analytics Software; Predictive Maintenance Software; Water Network Management Software; Cloud Monitoring Software; Reporting And Visualization Software

3) By Services: System Integration Services; Installation And Commissioning Services; Maintenance Services; Calibration Services; Consulting Services; Training Services; Technical Support Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Xylem Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

AMETEK Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Veralto Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Pentair plc

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Halma plc

Itron Inc.

Azbil Corporation

HORIBA Ltd. Badger Meter Inc.

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