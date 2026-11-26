MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aircraft Emergency Oxygen System Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global aircraft emergency oxygen system market is experiencing strong growth, supported by expanding aviation fleets, higher aircraft production and increasingly stringent safety regulations. The market is projected to grow from $0.89 billion in 2025 to $0.97 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

Historical market growth has been driven by rising commercial air passenger traffic, fleet expansion, aircraft retrofit activity and wider adoption of advanced emergency oxygen equipment. Airlines, aircraft manufacturers and defense aviation operators continue to prioritize dependable oxygen delivery systems as part of broader efforts to strengthen passenger and crew safety during depressurization events, high-altitude operations and other critical flight conditions.

The aircraft emergency oxygen system market is forecast to reach $1.36 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be supported by demand for next-generation aircraft, the continued expansion of global commercial aviation fleets and increased investment in aircraft modernization and refurbishment programs. The aviation industry's focus on reducing aircraft weight while maintaining or improving safety performance is also creating opportunities for advanced oxygen system technologies.

Key aircraft emergency oxygen system market trends include lightweight components, extended oxygen storage capacity and compact passenger oxygen delivery systems. Manufacturers are also improving oxygen mask deployment mechanisms and system reliability to support faster activation and dependable performance during emergencies. These developments align with airline requirements for efficient, durable and space-saving equipment that can be integrated into both new aircraft and upgraded fleets.

Growing air passenger traffic remains a major market driver. Increasing tourism, international travel and business activity are raising demand for domestic and long-haul air services. This growth is encouraging aircraft production and fleet expansion while increasing the need for advanced emergency equipment that can provide supplemental oxygen to passengers and crew. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization, the global number of airline passengers is expected to reach 18.7 billion by 2045, approximately double the 2024 level. This anticipated expansion highlights the long-term need for reliable aircraft safety and life-support systems.

Innovation is increasingly centered on integrated onboard oxygen generation and emergency oxygen technologies that improve oxygen availability, pilot safety and operational effectiveness during high-altitude flight. In March 2025, India's Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully conducted high-altitude trials of an Indigenous On-Board Oxygen Generating System-based Integrated Life Support System for the LCA Tejas aircraft. Developed by the Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory, the system combines 10 line-replaceable units, including an emergency oxygen system, oxygen sensor, low-pressure breathing regulator and anti-G valve. Testing covered flight conditions of up to 50,000 feet and high-G maneuvers, demonstrating its ability to support reliable oxygen generation and delivery for pilots.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the competitive landscape. In April 2026, Signia Aerospace acquired Aerox Aerospace Group for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expands Signia Aerospace's aircraft oxygen system capabilities by adding Aerox's portable and installed aviation oxygen products, including emergency oxygen systems, approved oxygen masks, certified cylinders, regulators and related accessories. The acquisition strengthens Signia Aerospace's position across general aviation, business aviation, commercial airlines, military aviation and special-mission applications.

North America was the dominant region in the aircraft emergency oxygen system market in 2025, supported by its established aerospace manufacturing base, substantial commercial and military aircraft fleets, and continued investment in aviation safety technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as passenger traffic rises, airline fleets expand and regional aircraft procurement increases. The regions covered by the market analysis are Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the aircraft emergency oxygen system market analysis are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By System Type: Chemical Oxygen Systems; Compressed Oxygen Systems; Continuous Flow Oxygen Systems; Diluter Demand Oxygen Systems; Pressure Demand Oxygen Systems

2) By Aircraft Type: Commercial Aircraft; Military Aircraft; Business Jets; Regional Aircraft; Helicopters

3) By Fitment: Line Fit; Retrofit

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors; Aftermarket Suppliers

5) By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturers; Aftermarket; Airlines; Military Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Chemical Oxygen Systems: Solid Chemical Oxygen Generators; Potassium Superoxide Oxygen Systems; Sodium Chlorate Oxygen Systems; Emergency Oxygen Generators; Portable Chemical Oxygen Systems

2) By Compressed Oxygen Systems: High Pressure Oxygen Systems; Oxygen Cylinder Systems; Portable Compressed Oxygen Systems; Centralized Compressed Oxygen Systems; Emergency Compressed Oxygen Systems

3) By Continuous Flow Oxygen Systems: Passenger Continuous Flow Oxygen Systems; Crew Continuous Flow Oxygen Systems; Portable Continuous Flow Oxygen Systems; Low Flow Oxygen Systems; High Flow Oxygen Systems

4) By Diluter Demand Oxygen Systems: Automatic Diluter Demand Systems; Pilot Diluter Demand Systems; Adjustable Diluter Demand Systems; Altitude Compensating Diluter Demand Systems; Advanced Diluter Demand Systems

5) By Pressure Demand Oxygen Systems: Pilot Pressure Demand Systems; High Altitude Pressure Demand Systems; Military Pressure Demand Systems; Automatic Pressure Demand Systems; Emergency Pressure Demand Systems

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Safran Aerosystems SAS

Honeywell Aerospace Technologies Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH

AMETEK Inc.

Diehl Aviation GmbH

Bucher Leichtbau AG

Gentex Corporation

Essex Industries Inc.

Adams Rite Aerospace Inc.

Aero Sekur S.p.A.

Ventura Aerospace LLC

Aerox Aviation Oxygen Systems Inc.

Precise Flight Inc.

Caeli Nova Ltd.

Mountain High Equipment & Supply Company SkyOx LLC

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