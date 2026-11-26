MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Airport Information Technology (IT) Systems Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global airport information technology (IT) systems market is experiencing strong growth as airports invest in digital infrastructure to manage rising passenger volumes, improve operational efficiency and enhance the traveler experience. The market is projected to increase from $3.95 billion in 2025 to $4.23 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by increasing air passenger traffic, ongoing airport infrastructure development, wider adoption of self-service passenger processing systems, growing demand for efficient baggage management and heightened airport security requirements. These factors have encouraged airport operators and airlines to modernize legacy technology and deploy integrated platforms capable of supporting complex, high-volume operations.

The airport IT systems market is forecast to reach $5.44 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period will be driven by the deployment of biometric passenger processing, rising demand for cloud-based airport IT solutions, broader use of real-time airport resource management systems and continued investment in smart airport infrastructure. Airport operators are also prioritizing integrated information platforms that connect passenger processing, baggage handling, flight operations, security and resource planning.

Key airport information technology trends include biometric passenger identification, self-service check-in and boarding, real-time baggage tracking, integrated airport operations platforms and digital information exchange. Together, these technologies support faster decision-making, reduce operational bottlenecks and enable airports to respond more effectively to disruptions. Cloud-based systems are also gaining momentum because they can provide scalable access to operational data while supporting collaboration among airport stakeholders.

Increasing air passenger traffic remains a major growth driver for the airport IT systems market. Economic development, expanding tourism activity and sustained demand for domestic and international travel are placing additional pressure on airport infrastructure. As passenger numbers rise, airports require more efficient systems for processing travelers, managing baggage, coordinating flights and distributing real-time operational information.

According to the International Air Transport Association, global air passenger demand increased by 5.3% year over year in 2025, based on revenue passenger kilometers, while passenger capacity rose by 5.2%. This continued growth in global aviation activity is strengthening demand for airport technology that can increase capacity, support service quality and improve the overall passenger journey without relying solely on major physical infrastructure expansion.

Technology providers are responding with mobile airport assistance applications and other digital tools designed to improve staff productivity and passenger service. In October 2025, aviation technology provider SITA launched the SITA Agent Assistance App. The solution gives airport ground staff mobile access to real-time passenger and flight information, allowing teams to resolve issues without returning to fixed workstations. Greater workforce mobility can improve response times, streamline passenger assistance and support more efficient terminal operations.

Market development is also being shaped by strategic acquisitions and investment in artificial intelligence-driven airport platforms. In May 2026, Denmark-based IT services and digital transformation company Netcompany Group A/S acquired the remaining 50% stake in Smarter Airports A/S from Copenhagen Airports A/S for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to accelerate the commercial scaling and international expansion of AIRHART, an AI-driven airport operations platform.

AIRHART integrates information from multiple airport systems to support intelligent decision-making, coordinate workflows and improve operational efficiency, safety and capacity utilization. The platform has been associated with deployments involving major international airports, including Copenhagen, Munich and Heathrow, highlighting the growing demand for centralized airport operations technology.

North America was the dominant region in the airport information technology systems market in 2025, supported by established aviation infrastructure and continued airport modernization. Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period as passenger traffic increases and airports expand digital capabilities. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Airport Size: Large; Medium; Small

3) By Deployment Mode: On Premises; Cloud; Hybrid

4) By Application: Passenger Processing Systems; Flight Information Display Systems; Airport Operations Management Systems; Security Systems; Communication Systems

5) By End Use: Airports; Airlines; Government Agencies; Military Airports

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Servers; Workstations; Networking Equipment; Self Service Kiosks; Biometric Devices

2) By Software: Airport Operational Database Software; Passenger Processing Software; Baggage Management Software; Flight Information Display Software; Resource Management Software

3) By Services: Consulting Services; System Integration Services; Installation Services; Managed Services; Maintenance Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Siemens AG

International Business Machines Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Thales SA

Wipro Limited

Indra Sistemas SA

Amadeus IT Group SA

Societe Internationale de Telecommunications Aeronautiques SCRL

NEC Corporation

ISO Software Systeme GmbH

INFORM GmbH

Veovo Limited

AeroCloud Systems Ltd.

Copenhagen Optimization ApS AirportLabs Limited

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