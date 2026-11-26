MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM projects the global automotive camera market size is projected to grow fromto, at a. The global automotive camera market is witnessing rapid growth, fueled by the rising demand for ADAS features such as automotive cruise control, lane departure warning, parking assist, blind spot detection, and others. The adoption is mainly driven by stringent vehicle safety regulations in European countries and Japan, and OEMs' preference to accommodate shifting consumers' preference toward safety and comfort upgrades. The increasing integration of common ADAS features in budget- to mid-price-segment cars is propelling the automotive camera market in the Asia Pacific region. Alternatively, North America and Europe have a comparatively higher deployment rate owing to the strong presence of premium automakers and Tier 1 suppliers, and their continuous investments in testing various automation functionality support the adoption of advanced camera systems in these regions.Get PDF Brochure - Market Data & Segmentation:

Key Market Highlights



Market size, 2026: USD 9.29 billion

Market forecast, 2033: USD 15.82 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 7.9% from 2026 to 2033

Largest region: North America

Leading segment: The passenger car segment is projected to account for the largest share of the global automotive camera market during the forecast period.

Report scope: 509 market data tables, 67 figures, 415 pages Key players: Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Manga International Inc. (Canada), Valeo (France), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), and Ficosa Internacional SA (Spain).

Why This Market Matters

Automotive cameras are becoming essential components of modern vehicle safety and perception systems as automakers expand the integration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Front-view, rear-view, surround-view, and in-cabin cameras help vehicles detect surrounding objects, monitor driver behavior, support parking assistance, and improve road awareness. Increasing safety regulations, camera-based perception architectures, and the adoption of multi-camera systems in mid-range vehicles are further strengthening demand for advanced automotive imaging technologies.

Market Overview

The global automotive camera market is projected to grow from USD 9.29 billion in 2026 to USD 15.82 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Thermal cameras are expected to be the fastest-growing technology segment, with a CAGR of 10.2%, while surround-view cameras are projected to record the highest growth among view types. In electric vehicles, the night vision application is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8%. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market in terms of volume, supported by high vehicle production, increasing ADAS adoption, and growing demand for vehicle safety technologies.

Analyst Perspective

The automotive camera market is transitioning from conventional imaging hardware toward intelligent, AI-enabled perception systems that support multiple vehicle functions. The growing adoption of Level 2 and Level 2+ automation is increasing the number of cameras installed per vehicle, while centralized computing and software-defined architectures are enabling more advanced image processing and sensor integration. Camera-dominant ADAS architectures also offer automakers a cost-effective way to expand safety features across high-volume vehicle segments. However, calibration complexity, adverse weather performance, and increasing data-processing requirements will remain important challenges for suppliers.

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Segment Analysis

The passenger car segment is projected to dominate the global automotive camera market, accounting for ~85% share by 2033, driven by rapid ADAS penetration across economy and mid-range vehicles. Increasing integration of features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, driver monitoring, and rear-view cameras supported by declining camera module costs and scalable software platforms is accelerating adoption. This growth is further reinforced by regulatory mandates such as rear-view camera requirements (FMVSS 111) in the US and the EU General Safety Regulation (GSR) mandating features like AEB and lane departure warning, leading to widespread deployment of multi-camera systems (typically 3–5 cameras per vehicle, increasing with higher autonomy levels). North America stands out as a key market, driven by strong demand for premium SUVs and high-trim vehicles equipped with bundled ADAS features by OEMs such as Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Ram Trucks, further accelerating camera adoption.

The Asia Pacific is the second-largest market, accounting for ~39% share by 2023, led by China, India, and Japan, supported by high vehicle production and increasing ADAS penetration in mass-market vehicles. Rear-view cameras are now widely adopted even in higher trims of entry-level cars, while mid-range vehicles integrate ADAS features such as AEB and pedestrian detection, driven by regulatory mandates and improving NCAP safety ratings. The highest demand is concentrated in rear-view, surround-view, and blind spot detection cameras, as OEMs expand multi-camera integration to enhance safety and competitiveness. Overall, high production scale, rapid ADAS standardization, regulatory push, and continuous OEM-led technology integration will sustain strong growth, ensuring passenger cars remain the dominant segment in the automotive camera market.

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to be the largest market for automotive cameras during the forecast period. The region's leadership is driven by the strong adoption of ADAS and increasing integration of camera-based safety features across vehicle segments. Full-size SUVs such as the Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Suburban continue to witness strong demand, reflecting growing consumer preference for larger vehicles equipped with advanced safety and comfort technologies.

Additionally, regulatory support from agencies such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) continues to drive adoption, with mandates like rear-view cameras and increasing emphasis on ADAS features such as lane departure warning and blind spot detection across passenger vehicles, LCVs, and HCVs. Regional OEMs, including Ford Motor Company, Tesla, Inc., and General Motors, are further supporting market growth by deploying camera-centric semi-autonomous systems. In 2025-2026, Ford expanded its BlueCruise hands-free driving system across more vehicle models in North America, while General Motors enhanced its Super Cruise and Ultra Cruise platforms with improved multi-camera integration. Tesla continues to advance its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system with a vision-only approach, further increasing reliance on camera-based perception. Moreover, investments in AI-enabled camera systems, driver monitoring systems, and 360-degree surround-view technologies by Tier 1 suppliers are strengthening the regional ecosystem. High consumer awareness, strong purchasing power, and rising adoption of Level 2+ automation are further accelerating demand for automotive cameras in North America.

Key Industry Trends

·Multi-camera ADAS architectures: Increasing adoption of front, rear, surround-view, and blind-spot cameras is improving vehicle perception and supporting advanced driver assistance functions.

·Growth of thermal imaging: Thermal cameras are gaining attention for night vision and pedestrian detection, particularly in low-light and challenging visibility conditions.

·AI-enabled camera perception: Advances in computer vision, image processing, and AI are improving object detection, lane recognition, driver monitoring, and automated driving capabilities.

·In-cabin monitoring systems: Driver and occupant monitoring cameras are gaining importance for detecting driver distraction, drowsiness, and occupant behavior.

·Camera-based autonomous driving: The shift toward camera-dominant perception and Level 2+ automation is increasing demand for high-resolution cameras and integrated vision systems

Competitive Landscape

Top companies in the Automotive Camera Market include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Manga International Inc. (Canada), Valeo (France), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), and Ficosa Internacional SA (Spain).

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