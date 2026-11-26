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Fluid Catalytic Cracking Market

The Business Research Company's Fluid Catalytic Cracking Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) market has shown significant growth over the past few years, driven by various factors connected to fuel demand and refinery advancements. As the energy sector evolves with changing regulations and technological improvements, understanding the current market size, growth drivers, and future trends is essential to grasp where this industry is headed.

Current and Projected Growth of the Fluid Catalytic Cracking Market

The fluid catalytic cracking market has expanded notably, reaching $6.7 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow to $7.14 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This historical growth is largely due to an increase in global gasoline consumption, expanded refinery capacity and utilization, greater demand for high-octane fuel components, growth in petrochemical feedstock production, and increased processing of heavy crude oil and vacuum gas oil. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $9.1 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.2%. The forecast period's growth is driven by rising demand for propylene as a petrochemical feedstock, greater investments in refinery yield optimization, increased processing of residue feedstocks, stricter fuel quality and emission standards, and growing demand for integrated refining and petrochemical operations. Key trends projected during this period include advancements in high-activity FCC catalysts, wider adoption of residue fluid catalytic cracking technologies, improved catalyst regeneration and circulation systems, enhanced propylene yields from FCC units, and the integration of advanced flue gas treatment technologies.

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Increasing Demand for Cleaner Transportation Fuels Supports FCC Growth

One of the primary factors fueling expansion in the fluid catalytic cracking market is the rising demand for cleaner transportation fuels. These fuels feature lower sulfur content and reduced pollutant emissions, which help vehicles meet stringent environmental regulations while improving air quality. This demand is largely influenced by tightening emission standards and ambitious sustainability goals, which focus on lowering greenhouse gas emissions and promoting the transition to low-carbon transportation. Fluid catalytic cracking plays a crucial role by enabling refineries to convert heavy hydrocarbon feedstocks into higher-value gasoline blend stocks and lighter products, improving fuel quality, refinery efficiency, and compliance with evolving environmental requirements. For example, in January 2025, the U.S. Department of Energy set a goal for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production to reach 3 billion gallons annually by 2030 and 35 billion gallons by 2050. This ambitious target highlights the growing need for low-carbon fuel alternatives and underlines the role of FCC in meeting these demands.

Additional Factors Accelerating Fluid Catalytic Cracking Market Expansion

Besides cleaner fuels, rising investments in refining infrastructure and technologies also contribute to the market's growth. Refineries are increasingly focusing on optimizing yields, processing heavier and more complex feedstocks, and integrating refining with petrochemical production to enhance profitability. Regulatory pressures around emissions and fuel standards are pushing refiners to adopt advanced FCC technologies, which offer improved efficiency and product output. These factors combine to create a robust environment for market expansion over the coming years.

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Key Segments Experiencing Rapid Growth in the Fluid Catalytic Cracking Market

The fluid catalytic cracking market is divided into several segments based on offering, feedstock type, application, and end user. By offering, the segments include consumables (such as FCC catalysts and additives), hardware or equipment (including reactor-regenerator systems, catalyst circulation systems, fractionation systems, and flue gas treatment systems), and technology licensing and engineering services (covering FCC process licensing, design and engineering, catalyst/unit optimization, and technical support). Feedstock types encompass vacuum gas oil (VGO), residual oil, atmospheric gas oil, and other feedstocks. Applications are categorized into gasoline production, diesel production, liquefied petroleum gas production, and propylene/polymer feedstock production. End users include refineries, integrated refining and petrochemical complexes, independent refining companies, and other industrial users. These segments highlight where demand and technological innovation are most concentrated within the market.

Innovations and Technological Advances Shaping Fluid Catalytic Cracking

Leading companies in the FCC market are investing heavily in developing cutting-edge solutions to boost refinery efficiency, maximize product yields, and improve profitability. Fluid catalytic cracking units utilize specialized catalysts to convert heavy hydrocarbons into lighter, higher-value products like gasoline, LPG, and olefins. For example, in May 2026, BASF SE opened a new research and development center in Attapulgus, Georgia, focused on refining catalysts and next-generation FCC catalysts. This facility conducts advanced testing and product development to enhance process efficiency, increase yields, and accelerate the creation of customized catalyst solutions. Such investments indicate the ongoing commitment to innovation within the FCC market.

Geographic Trends Driving the Fluid Catalytic Cracking Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for fluid catalytic cracking and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The diverse and rapidly expanding refining sector in Asia-Pacific is fueling demand for FCC technologies and catalysts. Other important regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, all contributing uniquely to the global market's dynamics.

Leading Industry Players Influencing Market Growth

Several major corporations are key drivers in the fluid catalytic cracking market, shaping its development through innovation and large-scale operations. Notable companies include Saudi Arabian Oil Company, China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, BP p.l.c., Chevron Corporation, Phillips 66, Valero Energy Corporation, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., Reliance Industries Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc., Fluor Corporation, McDermott International Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., JGC Holdings Corporation, Sulzer Ltd, Topsoe A/S, W. R. Grace & Co., Albemarle Corporation, Axens, and Lummus Technology LLC. These firms contribute to technological progress and market expansion through research, development, and strategic investments.

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Fluid Catalytic Cracking Market Competitive Landscape Analyzed Across Leading Global Companies News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Companies, Retail, Technology



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