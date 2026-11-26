MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Indianapolis HVAC and plumbing company runs a second office on Smith Valley Road, putting technicians closer to Greenwood and Johnson County homes.

- Jamie RobertsonGREENWOOD, IN, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For a lot of south side homeowners, the furnace and the water heater seem to fail on the same kind of night: cold, late, and with the nearest service company on the far side of Indianapolis traffic. Armor Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing runs its second office on Smith Valley Road in Greenwood to close that distance for homes and small businesses across Johnson County.Armor Air has served central Indiana since 2013 from its Indianapolis base on Directors Row. The Greenwood office puts heating, cooling and plumbing technicians south of County Line Road, so a call from Center Grove, Whiteland or Bargersville goes to a team that already works those streets every day instead of one driving down I-65 from the north side.Distance matters most when the weather turns. A furnace that will not stay lit in January, a frozen supply line in an older ranch near Old Town, or a sump pump that quits during a March downpour cannot wait for a crew to clear morning traffic on US 31. We set up the Greenwood office around those calls, and we stock the trucks with the parts that usually fix them on the first visit.Here is what a service call from the Greenwood office looks like:- No charge to come to the house, and a flat $29 diagnostic fee- A written price before any work begins- Licensed HVAC and plumbing technicians on one team, so a single visit can cover the furnace and the water heater- Rheem equipment on new installs, with service on every major brand- In-house warranties of up to 15 years on equipment and repairs- Financing through Slice for families replacing a failing systemGreenwood housing runs from older ranches near Old Town and Madison Avenue to two-story subdivisions on the west side toward Center Grove, and each kind of home breaks down differently. In the older neighborhoods, many of our calls are for furnace repair in Greenwood homes running equipment that has been in place for decades, along with worn supply lines, original ductwork and clay or cast iron sewer pipe that tree roots have found. The newer subdivisions are reaching the age when the first water heater, the first heat pump and the first sump pump all come due within a few years of each other. Our technicians see both every week, and the repair plan follows the house.Hard water is common across Johnson County, and it quietly shortens the life of water heaters, faucets and fixtures. Our plumbers test the water, install softeners and flush tanks that have built up scale, which is often the real reason a water heater starts popping or runs out of hot water early.Armor Air is primarily a residential company, but the Greenwood office also takes on smaller commercial work: heating and cooling for offices and storefronts along State Road 135, restroom plumbing and water heaters for small buildings, and gas line work for small kitchens. The approach does not change for a business. We put the price in writing first, and we plan the work around the hours the doors are open.From Smith Valley Road, our technicians cover Greenwood, Center Grove, Bargersville, Whiteland, New Whiteland and Franklin. Homes north of County Line Road and across Indianapolis are served from the Directors Row office, with the same pricing and the same standards for every visit.Homeowners and businesses in Johnson County can schedule heating, cooling or plumbing service with the Greenwood office by phone or online.HVAC and Plumbing Services in Greenwood, IN:Armor Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing1700 W Smith Valley Rd, Suite A3, Greenwood, IN 46142Phone: (317) 207-9383

Jamie Robertson

Armor Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

+1 (317) 207-9383

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Armor Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing Serves Johnson County Homes From Its Greenwood Office News Provided By Rotate Digital November 26, 2026, 14:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.