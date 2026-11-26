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Fluidized Bed Coating Market

The Business Research Company's Fluidized Bed Coating Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The fluidized bed coating industry has experienced significant expansion over recent years, reflecting growing demand across various sectors for durable and high-performance coatings. This market's progress is closely tied to advancements in industrial manufacturing and evolving needs in pharmaceuticals, automotive, and electronics, setting the stage for continued growth in the coming years.

Fluidized Bed Coating Market Size and Growth Trajectory

The fluidized bed coating market has witnessed robust growth historically and is projected to continue this trend. It is expected to rise from $1.44 billion in 2025 to $1.55 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This expansion during the past years is largely driven by increasing demand for corrosion-resistant components in industrial settings, growth in automotive parts manufacturing, broader use of thermoplastic protective coatings, the rise in food processing equipment production, and a greater need for durable surface finishes. Looking ahead, the market is set to reach $2.08 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.6%. This future growth will be fueled by a heightened demand for advanced protective coatings, expansion in aerospace component production, increased pharmaceutical processing equipment manufacturing, growth in electronics production, and a rising preference for long-lasting industrial equipment. Emerging trends expected to influence the market include the creation of sophisticated thermoplastic coatings, demand for thicker protective layers, wider adoption of corrosion-resistant surfaces, expanding applications to complex metal shapes, and the use of eco-friendly powder coating materials.

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Automotive Manufacturing as a Catalyst for Market Expansion

One of the key factors propelling the fluidized bed coating market's growth is the rapid development of the automotive manufacturing sector. This industry involves the large-scale production of passenger vehicles, commercial trucks, and their components. The rise in electric vehicle adoption is driving the need for innovative materials, lightweight parts, specialized battery systems, and cutting-edge coating technologies. Consequently, this growth increases the demand for fluidized bed coatings that offer durability, corrosion resistance, and uniform protection on various automotive parts. For example, in April 2026, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) reported that 636,502 new cars were registered over the preceding three months, illustrating the ongoing expansion in this sector and its direct impact on the market for fluidized bed coatings.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Growth Boosting Demand for Fluidized Bed Coatings

The pharmaceutical manufacturing industry is another important driver supporting the fluidized bed coating market. This sector encompasses the production of medicines, including formulation, processing, packaging, and quality testing under strict regulatory standards. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has heightened the need for medications and long-term therapies, which in turn fuels demand for coated pharmaceutical products. Fluidized bed coating technology is critical here as it allows for efficient, uniform application of coatings that improve controlled drug release, product stability, and overall quality. For instance, projections from Atradius N.V., a Netherlands-based insurance firm, indicate that U.S. pharmaceutical output will grow by 2.4% in 2025 and by 1.2% in 2026, highlighting the upward trajectory of this industry and its influence on coating market growth.

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Key Segments Driving the Fluidized Bed Coating Market

This market is categorized across several segments to better understand areas of demand:

1) By Coating Type: Thermoplastic and Thermosetting coatings

2) By Equipment: Batch Type and Continuous Type systems

3) By Substrate Material: Metal, Glass, Ceramic, and other materials

4) By Process Type: Hot Melt Coating and Spray Coating

5) By Application: Including Pharmaceuticals, Food Processing, Automotive, Electronics, Aerospace, and other uses

Further breakdowns include various thermoplastic types such as polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, nylon, and fluoropolymer variants, as well as thermosetting options like epoxy, polyester, acrylic, silicone, and polyurethane, among others.

Emerging Trends Shaping the Fluidized Bed Coating Market

Leading companies in this sector are focusing on innovative multifunctional fluidized bed coating systems designed to improve process efficiency and product performance. These advanced units combine coating, granulation, and drying within a single platform, allowing for better control and uniformity compared to traditional equipment. For instance, in May 2025, AUSTAR Group from China completed Site Acceptance Testing of its FBDGC20 Multifunctional Fluidized Bed System at the National Academy of Sciences in the CIS region. This system supports pharmaceutical research and development, enabling precise coating and granulation with a modular design suited for laboratory and pilot-scale studies. Its deployment underscores the growing uptake of sophisticated fluidized bed technologies in specialized manufacturing and R&D environments.

Geographical Markets Driving Fluidized Bed Coating Growth

In 2025, Asia-Pacific represented the largest share of the fluidized bed coating market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa to provide a comprehensive global perspective.

Industry Leaders Setting the Pace in Fluidized Bed Coating

The fluidized bed coating industry is shaped by a number of prominent companies, including BASF SE, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc, Akzo Nobel NV, Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd, RPM International Inc, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, Arkema SA, Kansai Paint Co Ltd, Hempel AS, Jotun AS, Tiger Coatings GmbH & Co KG, Bühler AG, Glatt GmbH, Freund Corporation, Piper Plastics Corp, Automatic Coating Limited, Kersten Kunststofcoating BV, Innovative Coatings Inc, Precision Dip Coating LLC, Omnikote Limited, Intech Services Inc, Syntech Powder Coatings, and Orotec Inc. These organizations continue to drive innovation, market expansion, and technological advancements within the fluidized bed coating sector.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Fluidized Bed Coating Market Segmentation Analysis Reveals High-Growth Opportunities Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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