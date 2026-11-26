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Lactic Acid And Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market

The Business Research Company's Lactic Acid And Polylactic Acid (PLA Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The demand for environmentally friendly materials and sustainable production methods has driven significant changes in the lactic acid and polylactic acid (PLA) markets recently. These bioplastics have become increasingly important across various industries as companies and consumers seek alternatives to conventional plastics. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, notable segments, emerging trends, and leading regions and companies influencing this sector.

Lactic Acid and Polylactic Acid Market Size and Growth Trajectory

The lactic acid and polylactic acid (PLA) market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $3.35 billion in 2025 to $3.83 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. This historical rise is largely due to the growing preference for biodegradable plastics, the surge in sustainable packaging adoption, and expanding applications in food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare. Additionally, the plentiful availability of renewable carbohydrate feedstocks has supported this growth.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $6.41 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.7%. Factors driving this future growth include tightening regulations on traditional plastics, increased investments in bioplastic manufacturing capacity, and rising demand for compostable packaging. Moreover, the expanding use of PLA across automotive and electronics sectors, along with wider adoption of bio-based materials in consumer goods, continues to boost the market. Key trends anticipated during this period involve bio-based lactic acid production from renewable resources, development of high-performance PLA variants, growth in biodegradable and compostable applications, the use of fermentation technologies, and customized lactic acid and PLA formulations.

Drivers Fueling Expansion in the Lactic Acid and PLA Market – Part One

One major factor driving the lactic acid and PLA market is the rapid growth of the food and beverage industry. This sector includes businesses involved in manufacturing, processing, packaging, distributing, and selling food and drink products to consumers. Changing consumer lifestyles, marked by urbanization and busy schedules, have increased the demand for convenient, ready-to-eat, and packaged foods.

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Drivers Fueling Expansion in the Lactic Acid and PLA Market – Part Two

The expanding food and beverage industry creates more demand for lactic acid as a food ingredient and for PLA-based sustainable packaging solutions that align with consumer preferences and regulatory standards. For example, in March 2026, Germany's mechanical and plant engineering association, Verband Deutscher Maschinen und Anlagenbau, forecasted an 11% rise in packaged food sales-from 872 million tons in 2024 to 968 million tons by 2029-with particularly strong growth in the Middle East/Africa (21%) and Asia (14%). This trend clearly supports the increasing demand in the lactic acid and PLA market.

Segment Breakdown Highlighting Lactic Acid and PLA Market Composition

This market report classifies the lactic acid and polylactic acid (PLA) industry across several categories:

1) By Type: Lactic Acid, Polylactic Acid, Polylactic-Co-Glycolic Acid

2) By Raw Material: Corn, Sugarcane, Cassava, Sugar Beet

3) By Form: Liquid, Powder, Pellets, Granules

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors and Wholesalers, Online Sales

5) By End User: Packaging Industry, Food and Beverage Industry, Healthcare Industry, Textile Industry, Agriculture Industry, Consumer Goods Industry, Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Chemical Industry

Subdivisions within these categories include variations like L-Lactic Acid, D-Lactic Acid, food-grade and pharmaceutical-grade lactic acid; different polylactic acid types such as Poly-L-Lactic Acid and stereocomplex PLA; and various compositions of polylactic-co-glycolic acid with different molecular weights and ratios.

Emerging Innovations Shaping the Future of Lactic Acid and PLA

Leading companies in this sector are actively developing advanced PLA material platforms aimed at enhancing sustainability, boosting bio-based material adoption, and improving performance across multiple industries. These platforms consist of integrated polylactic acid-based materials engineered for better functionality and ease of processing.

For example, in January 2025, Belgium's Futerro SA introduced Futeon, an advanced PLA material platform designed to deliver high-performance and sustainable PLA solutions. Futeon offers enhanced material properties while incorporating renewable bio-based content, providing versatility for diverse end-use applications. This innovation supports customers in transitioning to low-carbon materials and meets the growing demand for circular and sustainable polymers.

Regional Market Share and Growth Patterns in the Lactic Acid and PLA Industry

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the lactic acid and PLA market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead in growth rates during the forecast period. The market assessment covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, giving a full picture of global market developments.

Top Companies Driving Market Leadership in Lactic Acid and PLA

Prominent players dominating the lactic acid and PLA market include Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd., NatureWorks LLC, Unitika Ltd., TotalEnergies Corbion B.V., Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co. Ltd., Galactic S.A., Teknor Apex Company, Futerro S.A., Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co. Ltd., Anhui Fengyuan Group Co. Ltd., Musashino Chemical Laboratory Ltd., Henan Xinghan Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and COFCO Corporation. These firms are at the forefront of advancing the industry through innovation, scale, and strategic initiatives.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Lactic Acid And Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Value Expected To Grow At 13.7% CAGR, Reaching $6.41 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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