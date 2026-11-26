Joe Battaglia, Broker of Record of the #39 ranked REMAX Small Residential Team in Canada.

The Mississauga News Best of Mississauga Readers' Choice Awards 2026 logo

Joe Battaglia of the Battaglia Team, REMAX Realty Specialists Inc., was Voted for Best Real Estate Agent in Mississauga in the 2026 Readers' Choice Awards presented by The Mississauga News.

Joe Battaglia, a Mississauga real estate agent with REMAX Realty Specialists, received the Diamond award, the program's top community-voted ranking.

- Joe Battaglia, Battaglia Team, REMAX Realty Specialists Inc.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Joe Battaglia, a Mississauga real estate agent with REMAX Realty Specialists Inc., has been awarded Diamond status in the Best Real Estate Agent category of the 2026 Best of Mississauga Readers' Choice Awards. Diamond is the highest of the program's three placements, awarded to the business receiving the most votes in its category.

The Readers' Choice Community Business Awards program is operated by Metroland Media Group Ltd. and runs across dozens of Ontario communities. Its outcome is determined entirely by the public. Residents nominate businesses in their own community, the five most-nominated businesses in each category advance to a voting round, and the three finishing highest are ranked Diamond, Platinum and Gold. No panel, jury or paid entry is involved at any stage, and Metroland reports the program draws more than 70,000 nominations and over half a million votes each year.

That structure is what distinguishes the result from industry recognition. Most real estate awards measure sales volume or transaction counts, which reward scale. A community vote measures something else entirely: how many people were willing to put a name forward and return weeks later to vote for it. In a market served by roughly 70,000 licensed brokers and salespersons through the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, and in a city the size of Mississauga, finishing first on that measure reflects the depth of a client base rather than the size of a marketing budget.

"This one was decided by the people we have worked for, which is the only scoreboard that has ever really mattered to me," said Joe Battaglia of the Battaglia Team. "Three decades in this city and the thing I am proudest of is that when Mississauga was asked, this many of them thought of us. I do not take that lightly."

Battaglia has worked the Mississauga market since 1995. According to figures published by the Battaglia Team, the practice has closed more than 800 home sales representing over $526 million in volume and has worked with more than 1,000 families. The team ranks as the top-producing team at REMAX Realty Specialists, places in the top one per cent of all Realtors on the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board by units sold, and has been recognized among the Top 100 for REMAX Canada. Its published performance data indicates listings sell 51 per cent faster than the market average, and the team reports more than 100 verified five-star client reviews.

The Battaglia Team serves Mississauga and the surrounding Greater Toronto Area, including Oakville, Burlington, Brampton, Milton and Toronto. Services include residential purchase and sale representation, complimentary home evaluations, listing marketing plans, and access to current market reports and MLS listings. The team's office is located at 4310 Sherwoodtowne Blvd., Suite 200, Mississauga, Ontario. Additional information is available at or by telephone at 416-564-6611.

Category results for each participating community are published by the Readers' Choice program following the close of voting.

About Battaglia Team

The Battaglia Team is a residential real estate practice based in Mississauga, Ontario, operating under REMAX Realty Specialists Inc. Led by Joe Battaglia, who has served the Mississauga market since 1995, the team represents buyers and sellers across Mississauga and the Greater Toronto Area and has completed more than 800 transactions to date.

Fletcher Schulz

Scale Selling Corporation

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Mississauga Real Estate Agent Joe Battaglia Wins 2026 Readers' Choice Diamond News Provided By Scale Selling Corporation November 26, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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