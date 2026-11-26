MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 26 (IANS) The Congress party on Thursday held a 'Samvidhan Raksha' (Save Constitution) rally in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Constitution Day, accusing the ruling BJP of undermining constitutional institutions and engaging in 'vote theft'.

Scores of Congress leaders and workers from across different blocks and districts of Odisha gathered near the Congress Bhawan and marched to Lower PMG, where a large meeting was held. Several others also reached the venue in bike rallies from different parts of Bhubaneswar.

Senior Congress leaders, who addressed the party workers gathered at the spot, targeted the central government over the alleged vote theft, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and what they called 'systematic assault' on democratic institutions during the meeting.

Addressing the 'Samvidhan Raksha' Rally at Lower PMG here, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das claimed that about 13 crore votes had been "stolen" through the SIR exercise. He alleged that the SIR was not necessary and that it is being driven by the BJP and its leaders rather than the Election Commission of India.

“The biggest theft is taking place in our democracy through vote theft. As many as 13 crore votes have been stolen. The Special Intensive Revision was not necessary, yet the Election Commission went ahead with it. It was the BJP and its leaders who carried out the SIR,” alleged Das.

He alleged that the ruling BJP introduced the SIR exercise with the intention to remain in power for 25 to 50 years or even longer. Das said that if the Election Commission lost its autonomy, the independence of Parliament and the judiciary has also come under question. He pointed to the removal of the Chief Justice of India from the panel that appoints election commissioners as 'proof' that the BJP wanted to "establish dictatorship".

“All these developments prove that the BJP wants to establish a dictatorship. This movement is being carried out to protect the Constitution and oppose such attempts,” Das said.

The Congress leaders also sought the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR exercise.

IANS

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