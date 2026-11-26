MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 26 (IANS) Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson has shared that he would go back in time, and tell his younger self to stay curious, and not let anyone outwork him.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback video from his days at the Miami university when he used to play football.

In the video, the actor can be seen performing exceptionally well at the game. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he reflected on the years gone by. He also shared that he would like to tell his younger self that the hardest times that he will experience will turn into greatest blessings.

He wrote,“I guess swag and kindness never went out of style for me. This past week, I had the honor of returning back to my alma mater @univmiami and rockin' my infamous #94 @canesfootball jersey. I was covered in chills the whole day, it was electric and emotional. I've never seen this old interview footage until a few days ago. My jaw dropped when I saw it. Watching that young cocky punk D, who was just trying to create his own path and having NO IDEA what the unpredictable road of life had in store”.

“Man if could've gone back in time to have a 5 min chat with that kid, I would've told him, 'stay curious, don't let anyone outwork you, live your life on your terms and no one else's, and unfortunately things will get extremely difficult before they get better, but hang in there, and stay strong because the hardest times life will hit you, will become your most profound blessings'. And one more thing. Regardless of where life takes you, always be kind to people and yourself. PS: You may hate tequila now, but you'll LOVE it in the future. Trust me. Full circle moment (sic)”, he added.