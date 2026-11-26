MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 26 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Thursday launched an attack on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, accusing the party of insulting Dr B.R. Ambedkar and working to ensure his defeat in elections.

Addressing a 'Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas' (Constitution Pride Day) programme at Gyan Bhawan in Patna, Nabin said the Congress had failed to give due respect to Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

In contrast, he said the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had honoured the Constitution and developed five important sites associated with Ambedkar, collectively known as 'Panchteerth'.

Referring to the Prime Minister's recent visit to Vaishali district in Bihar, Nabin said PM Modi had emphasised that India did not need to learn about democracy from any other country, as the country had itself given the world lessons in democratic traditions.

Nabin said Bihar held a special place in India's democratic history and that whenever the Constitution and democracy were discussed, the country's attention naturally turned towards the state.

Describing Bihar as a sacred land of democracy, he said the state had consistently played a pioneering role in strengthening democratic traditions, giving people a voice and empowering them.

He also referred to the teachings of Lord Buddha, who attained enlightenment in Bodh Gaya, saying his philosophy offered inspiration for democratic practices, including voting and the expression of dissent.

Highlighting Bihar's historical significance, Nabin referred to the welfare-oriented administration of Emperor Ashoka in ancient Pataliputra.

He said Bihar had been the karmabhoomi (field of action) of Lord Buddha and Lord Mahavira, whose teachings and ideals had also influenced India's constitutional values.

Nabin paid tribute to prominent leaders associated with the making of the Constitution, including Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Sachchidananda Sinha.

He also said the framers of the Constitution drew inspiration from India's cultural heritage and the ideals associated with the governance of Lord Shri Ram.

Earlier, Nabin inaugurated an exhibition based on the Indian Constitution at Gyan Bhawan.

The exhibition highlighted the country's constitutional journey and the contributions of its makers.

The programme was organised as part of the BJP's observance of Constitution Pride Day, with party leaders highlighting the historical and cultural foundations of India's democratic traditions.