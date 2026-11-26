MENAFN - IANS) Beijing, Nov 26 (IANS) Declining birth rates have resulted in fewer children enrolling in schools while demands for high-school and university continues to increase in China, a report has detailed citing the imbalance that has forced Chinese authorities to rethink its policy about education system and shifting resources from early education towards higher learning.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has described the imbalance as a key challenge during the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), with senior officials saying that supply-demand pressures in senior high schools and higher education are likely to increase, Mekong News reported.

Chinese government plans to increase high-school capacity through new construction, renovation and more efficient use of existing infrastructure. Students who would apply for admission in universities is expected to rise, especially at leading institutions, along with support for research-oriented universities and specialised vocational colleges offering undergraduate degrees.

Birth rate in China has reduced sharply, however, it is having uneven impact on educational institutions. Students enrolling in high schools is expected to peak around 2029, while students entering universities could reach highest numbers around 2032 in China, Mekong News reported.

According to NDRC officials, children who enrolled in kindergartens, primary schools and junior high schools reduced by nearly 17 million in China from 2021-2025. Instead of closing institutions, Chinese authorities have been contemplating smaller classes and converting surplus school buildings into facilities for labour education, arts and other activities.

Population in China witnessed a drop for a fourth consecutive year in 2025. The number of births in 2025 reached 7.92 million while deaths rose to 11.31 million in China, resulting in a population drop of 3.39 million and leaving the country with a year-end population of about 1.405 billion, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Asia Times reported.

People aged between 16-59 years accounted for 60.6 per cent of China's population in 2025, witnessing a decline of 60.9 per cent in comparison to a year earlier, with the total in this age group declining by about 6.62 million year on year, Asia Times reported. The drop showcases the structural challenge faced by Chinese authorities as labour supply tightens despite gains in education, skills and productivity.