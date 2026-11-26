In what was a brazen, carefully coordinated theft captured on security footage, an Emirati businesswoman, identified as Dr. Suad Lutfi, was reportedly robbed of luxury items worth $1 million (nearly INR 8.4 crore) in just 10 seconds in central London on Tuesday, November 24.

In CCTV footage, which went viral on social media, Dr. Suad Lutfi was seen standing near her parked vehicle outside a residence when two suspects approached and carried out a swift distraction manoeuvre. While an individual engaged her in conversation, his accomplice quietly slipped in, grabbed a luxury bag from the vehicle, and fled the scene within seconds.

The businesswoman, oblivious to the theft, reportedly realised that her luxury bag had been stolen only after the suspects had fled. The suspect who grabbed her luxury bag appeared to be wearing a dark-coloured jacket, trousers and a cap, while his accomplice distracted the businesswoman by engaging her in conversation.

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How Did Suspects Pull Off the 10-Second Distraction Heist?

Dr. Suad Lutfi, who is a businesswoman running a network of dermatology and aesthetic clinics in the UAE, was visiting London and was leaving her residence when the two suspects allegedly approached her and carried out the theft.

According to CCTV footage, the businesswoman's bags were being loaded into her vehicle when one of the suspects approached her and engaged her in conversation. The alleged distraction began when one of the suspects approached Dr. Lutfi under the pretext of asking for a photograph.

As the Emirati businesswoman was busy responding to the suspect's request, little did she know that his accomplice had quietly opened the vehicle door on the other side, grabbed a luxury bag, and fled the scene within seconds.

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Emirati businesswoman Dr. Suad Lutfi was robbed in London in a heist that lasted only 10 seconds and was captured on CCTV.

The stolen items in her handbag are estimated to be worth around $1 million and included Hermès bags, watches, and luxury jewelry from Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

One of the thieves pretended to be an admirer and wanted to take a picture with her, while the other took advantage of her distraction and stole the handbag from her car.

— MOSCOW NEWS (@MOSCOW_EN) November 25, 2026

Gone in 10 seconds: Emirati businesswoman Dr. Suad Lutfi had $1M worth of Hermès bags, Cartier, and Van Cleef jewelry stolen outside her London residence. Mutale Chisanga (@MutaleChisang3) November 26, 2026

According to reports, Dr. Suad Lutfi later shared pictures of stolen valuables on her Snapchat, revealing that the haul included Hermès handbags, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery, and a Cartier Panthere Ajouree watch, with the total value estimated at around $1 million.

Since each luxury item reportedly cost thousands of dollars, the estimated value of the stolen collection amounted to nearly $1 million, making it one of the most significant reported luxury thefts involving an individual in the area.

Should Luxury Items Be Flaunted on Overseas Trips?

The theft of the luxury items carried by Dr. Suad Lutfi during her trip to London has sparked a heated debate online over the wisdom of travelling with high-value designer goods and fine jewellery.

As Dr. Lutfi lost her luxury items, which include rare Hermes handbags, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery, and a Cartier Panthere Ajouree timepiece, many of her followers on Snapchat questioned the necessity of bringing such expensive valuables on an overseas visit, especially to a major city like London.

According to reports, followers raised concerns about whether the Emirati businesswoman flaunting expensive possessions on social media was necessary, while others pointed out that the theft was the responsibility of the perpetrators, not the victim.

Certain areas in London have reportedly witnessed a spate of luxury watch and jewellery thefts, with Mayfair and Knightsbridge identified as particular hotspots. According to Metropolitan Police figures, around £1 million worth of watches are stolen from Londoners and visitors in the West End every month.

The British police have already warned the public about organised criminals targeting people carrying expensive watches and jewellery, particularly in affluent areas and tourist hotspots. The Metropolitan police have reportedly stated that the thieves have been using distraction tactics to target unsuspecting victims.

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