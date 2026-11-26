New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday presented India's vision and proposed roadmap for hosting the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Future Host Commission in a virtual presentation.

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